Dans la bulle NBA : concours de bières cul sec, Simmons imite Harden, Skinny Melo est chaud

La NBA est sous cloche depuis quelques jours. Les joueurs ont retrouvé le chemin de l'entrainement et des réseaux sociaux. On compile le meilleur et le pire...

Meyers Leonard est le roi du cul sec... 3 secondes pour descendre une bière

Il faut dire que JJ Redick l'avait chauffé... et y'a pas besoin de beaucoup pousser le Meyers

Résultat, c'est la débauche totale...

A Boston, on est plus sérieux et on est multisports !

Mais on s'entraine aussi et c'est sérieux

A part ça, Damian Lillard n'a pas perdu ses bonnes habitudes

LeBron non plus...

Ben Simmons a lui visiblement taffé son shoot. Ce petit 3-pts en décalage à la James Harden est assez savoureux non ?

Par contre, il est beaucoup moins adroit quand il s'agit de remettre un poisson à la mer (sic)

A Dallas, on aime les petites piscines...

Alors que Jusuf Nurkic nettement moins

BREAKIN NEWS : Les joueurs vont pouvoir soigner leurs coupes et leurs barbes

Les Spurs ont organisé un p'tit tournoi de ping pong samedi... voilà, voilà

Mais ils ont aussi joué au baseball... par la fenêtre. Et ça c'est nettement plus intéressant

Mais le meilleur joueur de ping pong dans la bulle, ça reste Spida Mitchell

Surtout que l'entrainement, ça rigole pas à Utah

Presque aussi intense que Skinny Melo !

Et hop un p'tit tomard au calme

Tout comme James Harden, qui a lui aussi perdu du poids mais ni sa barbe, ni son jump

Joe Ingles non plus...

