Dans la bulle NBA : concours de bières cul sec, Simmons imite Harden, Skinny Melo est chaud
La NBA est sous cloche depuis quelques jours. Les joueurs ont retrouvé le chemin de l'entrainement et des réseaux sociaux. On compile le meilleur et le pire...
Meyers Leonard est le roi du cul sec... 3 secondes pour descendre une bière
I was drinking baby cans? No problem. 16oz might have been easier. Ain’t nobody competing with me. 🤝🔨 @NBABubbleLife pic.twitter.com/eiAMyjRHmF
— Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) July 16, 2020
Il faut dire que JJ Redick l'avait chauffé... et y'a pas besoin de beaucoup pousser le Meyers
Sorry meant to post this earlier. Multitasking post practice. @budlight @NBABubbleLife pic.twitter.com/pBsau1SHoQ
— JJ Redick (@jj_redick) July 12, 2020
Résultat, c'est la débauche totale...
cheers brothers 🍻 @jj_redick & @MeyersLeonard pic.twitter.com/T7LrsJsYmp
— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) July 16, 2020
A Boston, on est plus sérieux et on est multisports !
“Everybody is away from their family, so this is our family now. For the next three months, these guys are my brothers.”https://t.co/FdNzkQ5T3W
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 20, 2020
the race we’ve all been waiting for 🏊🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/qC4ce7g8S0
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 19, 2020
Mais on s'entraine aussi et c'est sérieux
.@tackofall99, Protector of Rims 🚫 pic.twitter.com/PtOnvfst94
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 18, 2020
A part ça, Damian Lillard n'a pas perdu ses bonnes habitudes
It’s DAME TIME in the bubble ⏰ (via @Dame_Lillard) pic.twitter.com/0GBx6ig8u3
— Overtime (@overtime) July 18, 2020
LeBron non plus...
Automatic 👑 pic.twitter.com/24zEY0KvQb
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 18, 2020
Ben Simmons a lui visiblement taffé son shoot. Ce petit 3-pts en décalage à la James Harden est assez savoureux non ?
Ben Simmons fadeaway 3 👀
(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/WjAEvrZ8dK
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 18, 2020
Par contre, il est beaucoup moins adroit quand il s'agit de remettre un poisson à la mer (sic)
Take this however you want: Ben Simmons missed the water when throwing his fish back. pic.twitter.com/SERiZN2bS8
— NBA BubbleReport (@TheNBABubble) July 12, 2020
A Dallas, on aime les petites piscines...
Alors que Jusuf Nurkic nettement moins
Caption this 🧐 pic.twitter.com/504BfOGJf0
— Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) July 17, 2020
BREAKIN NEWS : Les joueurs vont pouvoir soigner leurs coupes et leurs barbes
Eles montaram esse 💈 barbershop em um dia! Espetacular! @nba #nbabubble pic.twitter.com/Ik75GPuoMA
— Tiago Splitter (@tiagosplitter) July 19, 2020
Les Spurs ont organisé un p'tit tournoi de ping pong samedi... voilà, voilà
The San Antonio Spurs are hosting a ping pong tournament this Saturday in the #NBABubble. pic.twitter.com/b2JUumlqzu
— NBA BubbleReport (@TheNBABubble) July 17, 2020
Mais ils ont aussi joué au baseball... par la fenêtre. Et ça c'est nettement plus intéressant
Marco Belinelli and other Spurs players play wiffleball outside the windows of their hotel rooms in the #NBABubble. pic.twitter.com/rwHXaYcNWP
— NBA BubbleReport (@TheNBABubble) July 13, 2020
Mais le meilleur joueur de ping pong dans la bulle, ça reste Spida Mitchell
Spida bringing that ENERGY to the ping pong table 🤣 (via @spidadmitchell) pic.twitter.com/3v0CPVUiTv
— Overtime (@overtime) July 13, 2020
Surtout que l'entrainement, ça rigole pas à Utah
😂😂😂😂 they even got it on camera @BucketsONeale00 @JordanClarksons https://t.co/nQfz0AsUsn
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 15, 2020
Presque aussi intense que Skinny Melo !
Melo bringing that energy on defense 🔥
(via @trailblazers) pic.twitter.com/P2aQEbANOp
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 15, 2020
Et hop un p'tit tomard au calme
Light work for @carmeloanthony 👀
(via @trailblazers)pic.twitter.com/UNeOUMidg1
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 18, 2020
Tout comme James Harden, qui a lui aussi perdu du poids mais ni sa barbe, ni son jump
Rockets star James Harden has cleared quarantine in the #NBABubble and practiced for the first time today since the NBA restart. pic.twitter.com/TtOc2guZqC
— NBA BubbleReport (@TheNBABubble) July 17, 2020
Joe Ingles non plus...
Should of seen what I did when they left 🏆 https://t.co/a0XfWzC5XW
— Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) July 19, 2020