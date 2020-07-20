Dans la bulle NBA : concours de bières cul sec, Simmons imite Harden, Skinny Melo est chaud

La NBA est sous cloche depuis quelques jours. Les joueurs ont retrouvé le chemin de l'entrainement et des réseaux sociaux. On compile le meilleur et le pire...

Meyers Leonard est le roi du cul sec... 3 secondes pour descendre une bière

I was drinking baby cans? No problem. 16oz might have been easier. Ain’t nobody competing with me. 🤝🔨 @NBABubbleLife pic.twitter.com/eiAMyjRHmF — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) July 16, 2020

Il faut dire que JJ Redick l'avait chauffé... et y'a pas besoin de beaucoup pousser le Meyers

Résultat, c'est la débauche totale...

A Boston, on est plus sérieux et on est multisports !

“Everybody is away from their family, so this is our family now. For the next three months, these guys are my brothers.”https://t.co/FdNzkQ5T3W — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 20, 2020

the race we’ve all been waiting for 🏊🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qC4ce7g8S0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 19, 2020

Mais on s'entraine aussi et c'est sérieux

A part ça, Damian Lillard n'a pas perdu ses bonnes habitudes

LeBron non plus...

Ben Simmons a lui visiblement taffé son shoot. Ce petit 3-pts en décalage à la James Harden est assez savoureux non ?

Par contre, il est beaucoup moins adroit quand il s'agit de remettre un poisson à la mer (sic)

Take this however you want: Ben Simmons missed the water when throwing his fish back. pic.twitter.com/SERiZN2bS8 — NBA BubbleReport (@TheNBABubble) July 12, 2020

A Dallas, on aime les petites piscines...

Alors que Jusuf Nurkic nettement moins

BREAKIN NEWS : Les joueurs vont pouvoir soigner leurs coupes et leurs barbes

Les Spurs ont organisé un p'tit tournoi de ping pong samedi... voilà, voilà

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting a ping pong tournament this Saturday in the #NBABubble. pic.twitter.com/b2JUumlqzu — NBA BubbleReport (@TheNBABubble) July 17, 2020

Mais ils ont aussi joué au baseball... par la fenêtre. Et ça c'est nettement plus intéressant

Marco Belinelli and other Spurs players play wiffleball outside the windows of their hotel rooms in the #NBABubble. pic.twitter.com/rwHXaYcNWP — NBA BubbleReport (@TheNBABubble) July 13, 2020

Mais le meilleur joueur de ping pong dans la bulle, ça reste Spida Mitchell

Spida bringing that ENERGY to the ping pong table 🤣 (via @spidadmitchell) pic.twitter.com/3v0CPVUiTv — Overtime (@overtime) July 13, 2020

Surtout que l'entrainement, ça rigole pas à Utah

Presque aussi intense que Skinny Melo !

Et hop un p'tit tomard au calme

Tout comme James Harden, qui a lui aussi perdu du poids mais ni sa barbe, ni son jump

Rockets star James Harden has cleared quarantine in the #NBABubble and practiced for the first time today since the NBA restart. pic.twitter.com/TtOc2guZqC — NBA BubbleReport (@TheNBABubble) July 17, 2020

Joe Ingles non plus...