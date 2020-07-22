Les Mavs ont inventé un nouveau jeu

Giannis, finalement le shoot ça va

Doncic est bien aussi, visiblement

Jamal Murray lui kiffe le golf

Mais les cheveux et la barbe ? On est sur que c'est bien lui ?

Ah oui...

Marc Gasol a l'air fit. Enfin si c'est bien lui, là encore

Petit 1x1 entre Celtics, on aime :)

Ja Morant n'a rien perdu de son jump et de son timing (OMG)

Westbrook non plus !

Ca a l'air de bien vivre à Memphis en tout cas

CJ McCollum est heureux de l'efficacité du dispositif de la bulle

After being here for almost two weeks it’s safe to say the NBA has been on top of safety protocols. This bubble has been very safe. I may make light about some of the masks protocol w/ virtual interviews in empty hallways but understand the importance of wearing it pic.twitter.com/ILbrSaWsN7

— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 21, 2020