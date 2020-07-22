Dans la bulle NBA : golf, pêche, jeux chelous… mais aussi gros 1×1 Tatum vs Jaylen et tomars pour Ja et Russ

Dans la bulle NBA : golf, pêche, jeux chelous… mais aussi gros 1×1 Tatum vs Jaylen et tomars pour Ja et Russ

La NBA est sous cloche depuis quelques jours. Les joueurs ont retrouvé le chemin de l'entrainement et des réseaux sociaux. On compile le meilleur et le pire...

Guillaume LarochePar Guillaume Laroche | Publié  | BasketSession.com / NEWS / WHAT THE FLOP / WTF

Les Mavs ont inventé un nouveau jeu

Giannis, finalement le shoot ça va

Doncic est bien aussi, visiblement

Jamal Murray lui kiffe le golf

Mais les cheveux et la barbe ? On est sur que c'est bien lui ?
Ah oui...

Marc Gasol a l'air fit. Enfin si c'est bien lui, là encore

Petit 1x1 entre Celtics, on aime :)

Ja Morant n'a rien perdu de son jump et de son timing (OMG)

Westbrook non plus !

Ca a l'air de bien vivre à Memphis en tout cas

CJ McCollum est heureux de l'efficacité du dispositif de la bulle

En manque de JaValeries ? Allez, c'est parti !

Buddy Hield très fier de sa prise

Il n'est pas le seul à s'adonner au fishing

Pendant ce temps là Danilo fête un anniversaire en bonne compagnie

Tout comme Steven Adams

Tandis que Rudy, lui, envoie des messages de réflexion

Et que Evan... euh, bah il commence à s'ennuyer visiblement ^^

Sinon, James Harden, ça va

L'adresse tout ça...

Afficher les commentaires (0)
Atlantic
Central
Southeast
Pacific
Southwest
Northwest