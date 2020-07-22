Dans la bulle NBA : golf, pêche, jeux chelous… mais aussi gros 1×1 Tatum vs Jaylen et tomars pour Ja et Russ
La NBA est sous cloche depuis quelques jours. Les joueurs ont retrouvé le chemin de l'entrainement et des réseaux sociaux. On compile le meilleur et le pire...
Les Mavs ont inventé un nouveau jeu
The competition continues...#MFFL pic.twitter.com/wG32FNIXeS
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 21, 2020
Giannis, finalement le shoot ça va
Giannis showing off his range 👀
(via @Rachel__Nichols)pic.twitter.com/rgILLidu7Q
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 22, 2020
Doncic est bien aussi, visiblement
.@luka7doncic coming through‼️✈️ pic.twitter.com/IuTHAo3XUG
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 19, 2020
Jamal Murray lui kiffe le golf
it’s a step in the right direction @BeMore27 🏌🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/BOeaxZBQsN
— NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 21, 2020
Mais les cheveux et la barbe ? On est sur que c'est bien lui ?
Ah oui...
FREEDOM https://t.co/2lQPYNZ5UJ
— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) July 18, 2020
Marc Gasol a l'air fit. Enfin si c'est bien lui, là encore
⌛️🎢😷🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/3IdvvvO215
— Marc Gasol (@MarcGasol) July 20, 2020
Petit 1x1 entre Celtics, on aime :)
Tatum vs. Jaylen 1 on 1 🍿 *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/ZGXl3epD2f
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2020
Ja Morant n'a rien perdu de son jump et de son timing (OMG)
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 22, 2020
Westbrook non plus !
BRODIE. BACK. 😤 pic.twitter.com/0eQrdQRJTo
— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 22, 2020
Ca a l'air de bien vivre à Memphis en tout cas
good vibes only. pic.twitter.com/VJwmKizGQk
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) July 22, 2020
CJ McCollum est heureux de l'efficacité du dispositif de la bulle
After being here for almost two weeks it’s safe to say the NBA has been on top of safety protocols. This bubble has been very safe. I may make light about some of the masks protocol w/ virtual interviews in empty hallways but understand the importance of wearing it pic.twitter.com/ILbrSaWsN7
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 21, 2020
En manque de JaValeries ? Allez, c'est parti !
NEW EPISODE! GO RUN IT UP! https://t.co/Yz8NWTDHRo pic.twitter.com/TRQ0JvGPw5
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) July 21, 2020
Buddy Hield très fier de sa prise
I think u should eat ur catch for dinner @buddyhield 🐟 pic.twitter.com/PoF3De93fS
— NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 21, 2020
Il n'est pas le seul à s'adonner au fishing
hanging with the bros 🤘🏽 @TerrenceRoss @Double0AG @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/TNyxDd9FRt
— NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 21, 2020
Pendant ce temps là Danilo fête un anniversaire en bonne compagnie
Happy Birthday my love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OO029fL26T
— DANILO GALLINARI (@gallinari8888) July 21, 2020
Tout comme Steven Adams
hbd @RealStevenAdams 🥳 pic.twitter.com/jsAtbOgQqk
— NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 20, 2020
Tandis que Rudy, lui, envoie des messages de réflexion
— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 20, 2020
Et que Evan... euh, bah il commence à s'ennuyer visiblement ^^
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) July 21, 2020
Sinon, James Harden, ça va
Ain't this what they've been waiting for?
You ready? pic.twitter.com/5GGXEuDyCR
— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 21, 2020
L'adresse tout ça...
The Beard has range off the court too 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ujik6stBh
— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 19, 2020