INSIDE : chaton, Barack, Shaq qui pionce et le salto le plus fou de l’année

On commence avec le TikTok le plus reposant de l'année. Merci Shaq.

Shareef streaming his dad’s nap. 😂 (via ssjreef) pic.twitter.com/xb0mJ6DHqx — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) May 3, 2020

Le trophée du mec qui kiffe son petit chat trop mimi : Enes Kanter

Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened. 😻♥️ pic.twitter.com/sjgJ0zMbaS — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) May 5, 2020

Le tweet qui ne ment pas :

I’m I the only person that watched Siakam over the last few years? Most Improved Player, Dominated the entire Playoffs last year, was a Certified Robin to last years Championship team and this year he was Eastern Conference All Star Starter!!! Siakam - 23.6-7-3 this year! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 5, 2020

Le taffeur confiné du jour n'est pas en NBA, mais il est flippant !

Ken Griffey Jr.'s son has a strong core 😳 (via @GriffeyTevin) pic.twitter.com/lsyyIyRhEY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2020

Label Eminen de l'imitation capillaire réussie : Meyers Leonard

La question chelou du jour est pour Derrick Favors

If you could be any Mortal kombat character, who would you choose?

I’ll go with Scorpion or Shang Tsung — Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) May 5, 2020

La quote du jour vous est présentée par Joe Crowder

FOOD FOR THOUGHT.. “PEOPLE BUILD YOU UP TO TEAR YOU DOWN.!” -MJ — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) May 4, 2020

La médaille du "tweet bon humeur" est pour Solomon Hill

Le "fact tweet" du jour est présenté par Jayson Tatum

L'annonce qui pèse avec une photo de président dedans est pour LeBron James

Class of 2020, I told you guys we are working on something special and we have an incredible update…THE GOAT @BarackObama!!! You all worked so hard the past four years and deserve the best commencement we can bring to you and your family. 🙏🏾 May 16🔥🔥🔥 @GradTogether pic.twitter.com/kQeX6sK9Ml — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 5, 2020

Le quizz du jour est présenté par Nico Tatum

Quizz: année et compétition de la photo ?? pic.twitter.com/nMFwSddCUt — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) May 4, 2020

Le trick Shot du jour (avec option déguisement de qualité) :