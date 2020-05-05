INSIDE : chaton, Barack, Shaq qui pionce et le salto le plus fou de l’année

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

BasketSessionPar BasketSession  | Publié  | BasketSession.com / NEWS
On commence avec le TikTok le plus reposant de l'année. Merci Shaq.

Le trophée du mec qui kiffe son petit chat trop mimi : Enes Kanter

Le tweet qui ne ment pas :

Le taffeur confiné du jour n'est pas en NBA, mais il est flippant !

Label Eminen de l'imitation capillaire réussie : Meyers Leonard

La question chelou du jour est pour Derrick Favors

La quote du jour vous est présentée par Joe Crowder

La médaille du "tweet bon humeur" est pour Solomon Hill

Le "fact tweet" du jour est présenté par Jayson Tatum

L'annonce qui pèse avec une photo de président dedans est pour LeBron James

Le quizz du jour est présenté par Nico Tatum

Le trick Shot du jour (avec option déguisement de qualité) :

