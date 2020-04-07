INSIDE : Curry vanne Wade, Chris Paul vanne Kerr, BR échange les poils et c’est juste magnifique
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
L'auto-vanne du jour est pour Steve Kerr
This was me playing defense in the NBA. https://t.co/86uywHZ6pp
— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) April 6, 2020
Finalement, il est bien plus drôle que ce que dit Chris Paul...
.@CP3 on why he fake laughed at Steve Kerr: "Cause wasn’t s--t funny.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/gFhNc1LbiV
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2020
La taille qui va bien du jour est pour Steph Curry sur D-Wade
“Is this like when @DwyaneWade gave Derrick Jones the dunk contest?” 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/B9Qdli5GTY
— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 6, 2020
L'instant malaise du jour est pour Ben McLemore face à ce fan un peu trop émotif
Ben McLemore surprised this fan on IG Live and his reaction is everything 🙌
(via @BenMcLemore) pic.twitter.com/BvYmhLRGcV
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2020
Le T-shirt du jour est pour Allen Iverson #respect
This too shall pass!!! Right now, it’s bad but we’ll get through this TOGETHER!!! #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/8awiz0ZARx
— Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) April 6, 2020
Le trophée photoshop de la semaine (voire du mois) est pour Bleacher Report. Juste magnifique !
If teammates swapped haircuts 😂
(2/2) pic.twitter.com/dhgWmTMORi
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 6, 2020
Le un-contre-un canin est pour Trae Young
Good Defense Just Better Offense...
🤷🏽♂️🤣❤️🐶🏀 https://t.co/892AguU2C7
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 7, 2020
Tout comme le label Ego Trip du jour
OMG!!! 🙆🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️.....❤️ https://t.co/paHGJts1TW
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 6, 2020
La médaille Mark Jackson du tweet biblique est pour Ja Morant
trust him 🤍🙏🏽🏁 pic.twitter.com/1IGJyIfmtS
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 7, 2020
Le trophée chelou du tweet étrange est pour Juancho Hernangomez
Me aburroooooooo... pic.twitter.com/YP3YpQZoYc
— Juancho Hernangomez (@juanchiviris41) April 7, 2020
La perf hors sujet du jour :
Sent that ball to outer space ☄️
(via @vinny_pots.n.pans / IG) pic.twitter.com/mITzsfJLF9
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 6, 2020
Le MJ moment of the day
Mike went coast-to-coast and made it look so smooth. 🤫 #MJMondays pic.twitter.com/A74pE14YOA
— SLAM Rewind (@SLAMRewind) April 6, 2020