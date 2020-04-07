INSIDE : Curry vanne Wade, Chris Paul vanne Kerr, BR échange les poils et c’est juste magnifique

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

L'auto-vanne du jour est pour Steve Kerr

Finalement, il est bien plus drôle que ce que dit Chris Paul...

La taille qui va bien du jour est pour Steph Curry sur D-Wade

L'instant malaise du jour est pour Ben McLemore face à ce fan un peu trop émotif

Le T-shirt du jour est pour Allen Iverson #respect

Le trophée photoshop de la semaine (voire du mois) est pour Bleacher Report. Juste magnifique !

Le un-contre-un canin est pour Trae Young

Tout comme le label Ego Trip du jour

La médaille Mark Jackson du tweet biblique est pour Ja Morant

Le trophée chelou du tweet étrange est pour Juancho Hernangomez

La perf hors sujet du jour :

Le MJ moment of the day

