INSIDE : Curry vanne Wade, Chris Paul vanne Kerr, BR échange les poils et c’est juste magnifique

L'auto-vanne du jour est pour Steve Kerr

This was me playing defense in the NBA. https://t.co/86uywHZ6pp — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) April 6, 2020

Finalement, il est bien plus drôle que ce que dit Chris Paul...

.@CP3 on why he fake laughed at Steve Kerr: "Cause wasn’t s--t funny.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/gFhNc1LbiV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2020

La taille qui va bien du jour est pour Steph Curry sur D-Wade

“Is this like when @DwyaneWade gave Derrick Jones the dunk contest?” 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/B9Qdli5GTY — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 6, 2020

L'instant malaise du jour est pour Ben McLemore face à ce fan un peu trop émotif

Ben McLemore surprised this fan on IG Live and his reaction is everything 🙌 (via @BenMcLemore) pic.twitter.com/BvYmhLRGcV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2020

Le T-shirt du jour est pour Allen Iverson #respect

This too shall pass!!! Right now, it’s bad but we’ll get through this TOGETHER!!! #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/8awiz0ZARx — Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) April 6, 2020

Le trophée photoshop de la semaine (voire du mois) est pour Bleacher Report. Juste magnifique !

If teammates swapped haircuts 😂 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/dhgWmTMORi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 6, 2020

Le un-contre-un canin est pour Trae Young

Good Defense Just Better Offense...

🤷🏽‍♂️🤣❤️🐶🏀 https://t.co/892AguU2C7 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 7, 2020

Tout comme le label Ego Trip du jour

La médaille Mark Jackson du tweet biblique est pour Ja Morant

Le trophée chelou du tweet étrange est pour Juancho Hernangomez

La perf hors sujet du jour :

Sent that ball to outer space ☄️ (via @vinny_pots.n.pans / IG) pic.twitter.com/mITzsfJLF9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 6, 2020

Le MJ moment of the day