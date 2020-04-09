INSIDE : De’Aaron Fox a changé de tête ! Luka Doncic aussi…

La métamorphose du jour est pour De'Aaron Fox, méconnaissable :

La métamorphose bis, mais cette fois-ci ça a poussé, est pour Luka "The Beard" Doncic

A new look for Luka 💀 (via @luka7doncic) pic.twitter.com/04d7RTCT4V — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) April 9, 2020

Le BEST TWEET OF THE DAY : Robin Lopez

A man can dream..... https://t.co/Ew9HX5Prwl — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) April 8, 2020

Celui de Josh Hart n'est pas mal non plus ^^

How all NBA players going to be looking on our first day back pic.twitter.com/IPvPEV1NIB — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 8, 2020

Plus sérieusement : Le beau geste du jour est pour Stephen Curry qui rend hommage au personnel soignant d'Oakland

Steph FaceTimed nurses in Oakland and thanked them for all their help on the front lines of this pandemic 🙏 (via shelbalaney/IG) pic.twitter.com/rUZtsJpEir — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2020

La perf INSIDE du jour est présentée par Danny Ainge

Le trophée revient au chien bien entendu

Quoi que cette perf INSIDE d'Enes Kanter est encore une fois de qualité

Le dreamer du jour, mais bien marrant quand même hein : Spencer Dinwiddie qui s'imagine GM des Bulls et joueur aux côtés de AD (rien que ça). Définitivement il ne veut pas faire la paix avec les fans de LeBron ^^

Second order of business Call rich Paul. Agree to sign with Klutch for my max deal if he delivers AD. S/T: Thad, Felicio, Wendell and a 1st? 🤔 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

Le taffeur du jour qui a enfin lâché ses jeux vidéos : Meyers Leonard

Mais le trophée revient aussi au chien

Koko’s the best pacer there is 🏃🏼‍♂️❤️🐾 pic.twitter.com/wMMLpnosg2 — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) April 9, 2020

Ou alors à sa copine, encore une fois...

We were told that we have to be able to handle anything thrown at us. So, I think @MeyersLeonard and I are doing this right..? pic.twitter.com/js3v1fIDwN — Elle Leonard (@elleleonard) April 9, 2020

La médaille du message bref mais clair : Jimmy Butler

Allez, cadeau, quelques exercices pour acquérir le handle de Kyrie

L'anniversaire qui claque : les 51 pions de Jamal Crawford