INSIDE : De’Aaron Fox a changé de tête ! Luka Doncic aussi…

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

Publié
La métamorphose du jour est pour De'Aaron Fox, méconnaissable :

La métamorphose bis, mais cette fois-ci ça a poussé, est pour Luka "The Beard" Doncic

Le BEST TWEET OF THE DAY : Robin Lopez

Celui de Josh Hart n'est pas mal non plus ^^

Plus sérieusement : Le beau geste du jour est pour Stephen Curry qui rend hommage au personnel soignant d'Oakland

La perf INSIDE du jour est présentée par Danny Ainge
Le trophée revient au chien bien entendu

Quoi que cette perf INSIDE d'Enes Kanter est encore une fois de qualité

Le dreamer du jour, mais bien marrant quand même hein : Spencer Dinwiddie qui s'imagine GM des Bulls et joueur aux côtés de AD (rien que ça). Définitivement il ne veut pas faire la paix avec les fans de LeBron ^^

Le taffeur du jour qui a enfin lâché ses jeux vidéos : Meyers Leonard
Mais le trophée revient aussi au chien

Ou alors à sa copine, encore une fois...

La médaille du message bref mais clair : Jimmy Butler

Allez, cadeau, quelques exercices pour acquérir le handle de Kyrie

L'anniversaire qui claque : les 51 pions de Jamal Crawford

