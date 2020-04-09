INSIDE : De’Aaron Fox a changé de tête ! Luka Doncic aussi…
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
La métamorphose du jour est pour De'Aaron Fox, méconnaissable :
Yes, it’s real 😳 pic.twitter.com/S4dq1FM89x
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 8, 2020
La métamorphose bis, mais cette fois-ci ça a poussé, est pour Luka "The Beard" Doncic
A new look for Luka 💀
(via @luka7doncic) pic.twitter.com/04d7RTCT4V
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) April 9, 2020
Le BEST TWEET OF THE DAY : Robin Lopez
A man can dream..... https://t.co/Ew9HX5Prwl
— Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) April 8, 2020
Celui de Josh Hart n'est pas mal non plus ^^
How all NBA players going to be looking on our first day back pic.twitter.com/IPvPEV1NIB
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 8, 2020
Plus sérieusement : Le beau geste du jour est pour Stephen Curry qui rend hommage au personnel soignant d'Oakland
Steph FaceTimed nurses in Oakland and thanked them for all their help on the front lines of this pandemic 🙏
(via shelbalaney/IG) pic.twitter.com/rUZtsJpEir
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2020
La perf INSIDE du jour est présentée par Danny Ainge
Le trophée revient au chien bien entendu
Way to stick the landing @LilWeezyDog #athleticfreak pic.twitter.com/TfZAXaKRFi
— Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) April 9, 2020
Quoi que cette perf INSIDE d'Enes Kanter est encore une fois de qualité
Failed Camping 👎 😆 pic.twitter.com/K72S9vqZjp
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 8, 2020
Le dreamer du jour, mais bien marrant quand même hein : Spencer Dinwiddie qui s'imagine GM des Bulls et joueur aux côtés de AD (rien que ça). Définitivement il ne veut pas faire la paix avec les fans de LeBron ^^
Second order of business Call rich Paul. Agree to sign with Klutch for my max deal if he delivers AD.
S/T: Thad, Felicio, Wendell and a 1st? 🤔
— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020
Le taffeur du jour qui a enfin lâché ses jeux vidéos : Meyers Leonard
Mais le trophée revient aussi au chien
Koko’s the best pacer there is 🏃🏼♂️❤️🐾 pic.twitter.com/wMMLpnosg2
— Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) April 9, 2020
Ou alors à sa copine, encore une fois...
We were told that we have to be able to handle anything thrown at us. So, I think @MeyersLeonard and I are doing this right..? pic.twitter.com/js3v1fIDwN
— Elle Leonard (@elleleonard) April 9, 2020
La médaille du message bref mais clair : Jimmy Butler
always ready pic.twitter.com/jTkMj8tnPj
— Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) April 9, 2020
Allez, cadeau, quelques exercices pour acquérir le handle de Kyrie
Never forget this dribbling drill @KyrieIrving pulled off wearing Kyrie 5s 🤯 @brkicks
(via @IHateJux) pic.twitter.com/txK2K6TauA
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2020
L'anniversaire qui claque : les 51 pions de Jamal Crawford
One year ago today, Jamal Crawford dropped 5️⃣1️⃣ on Dallas
At 39, he broke Michael Jordan’s record as the oldest player to drop 50.
J-Crossover hasn’t played in the NBA since… pic.twitter.com/Jh0q2xno59
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2020