INSIDE : Frank Kaminsky présente son confinement 5 étoiles, LeBron a 16 ans, Abby Hornacek a du toucher
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
Le trophée Jordan Clarkson de l'enchainement totalement FOU : Frank Kaminsky
Idk I’m just making stuff up at this point.... pic.twitter.com/LpsmK2rL9X
— Hippo Kaminsky III 🦛 (@FSKPart3) April 10, 2020
La médaille de la plus mauvaise réalisation vidéo est pour CJ McCollum
Shoot me a txt and let me know what you want to talk about : 503-743-0354 pic.twitter.com/7V4uTp9dht
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 9, 2020
La belle tentative du jour est pour Vinent Poirier
First try pic.twitter.com/2poJXDgTmM
— Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) April 9, 2020
La perf INSIDE (mais en extérieur) du jour est pour Abby Hornacek
Jamais vu un dribble plus soyeux...
On this episode of ‘Tales of Social Distancing,’ we have a ball handling competition in the driveway. Catch the full episode on Fox Nation! pic.twitter.com/FfnH2xZF3L
— Abby Hornacek (@abbyhornacek) April 8, 2020
Le trait d'humour du jour est pour Evan Fournier
Calme toi gros on sait que tu voulais juste rigoler en touchant les micros. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/UeA0qxCFAU
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 9, 2020
Le label frisson est pour Mario Hezonja
🎧‼️‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/whwZ3dEA0l
— Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) April 9, 2020
Le family man du jour : Kent Bazemore
Par déontologie, nous ne ferons aucun commentaire sur l'enfant
These times are undoubtedly different. No work, no interaction, no school, but there is family! We are all family. We have seen the hidden talents of many people across the world and we are still finding ways to inspire each other. #throughthistogether @underarmour @uabasketball pic.twitter.com/2oiBvp8P4W
— Baze (@24Bazemore) April 10, 2020
Le Binge-Watcher du jour (enfin à venir) : Nick Young
About to start Game of Thrones for the first time season 1 to season 7 ...
I think ‘ about to see what the hype about
— Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) April 8, 2020
Le label Bone Collector du cross qui tue
The cross, the drop, the shrug 🤭 (via @8Cortijo) pic.twitter.com/2E4fBz58EV
— WSLAM (@wslam) April 10, 2020
La meilleure imitation de James Harden du jour
Impersonating Harden as a football player was too accurate 💀 @brgridiron
(via @realDockery) pic.twitter.com/0HdYaHR2I5
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2020
La vidéo vintage du jour
What's the best song from The Blueprint? @KingJames (via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/RMbOxRIQhg
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 9, 2020