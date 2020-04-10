INSIDE : Frank Kaminsky présente son confinement 5 étoiles, LeBron a 16 ans, Abby Hornacek a du toucher

Le trophée Jordan Clarkson de l'enchainement totalement FOU : Frank Kaminsky

Idk I’m just making stuff up at this point.... pic.twitter.com/LpsmK2rL9X — Hippo Kaminsky III 🦛 (@FSKPart3) April 10, 2020

La médaille de la plus mauvaise réalisation vidéo est pour CJ McCollum

Shoot me a txt and let me know what you want to talk about : 503-743-0354 pic.twitter.com/7V4uTp9dht — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 9, 2020

La belle tentative du jour est pour Vinent Poirier

La perf INSIDE (mais en extérieur) du jour est pour Abby Hornacek

Jamais vu un dribble plus soyeux...

On this episode of ‘Tales of Social Distancing,’ we have a ball handling competition in the driveway. Catch the full episode on Fox Nation! pic.twitter.com/FfnH2xZF3L — Abby Hornacek (@abbyhornacek) April 8, 2020

Le trait d'humour du jour est pour Evan Fournier

Calme toi gros on sait que tu voulais juste rigoler en touchant les micros. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/UeA0qxCFAU — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 9, 2020

Le label frisson est pour Mario Hezonja

Le family man du jour : Kent Bazemore

Par déontologie, nous ne ferons aucun commentaire sur l'enfant

These times are undoubtedly different. No work, no interaction, no school, but there is family! We are all family. We have seen the hidden talents of many people across the world and we are still finding ways to inspire each other. #throughthistogether @underarmour @uabasketball pic.twitter.com/2oiBvp8P4W — Baze (@24Bazemore) April 10, 2020

Le Binge-Watcher du jour (enfin à venir) : Nick Young

About to start Game of Thrones for the first time season 1 to season 7 ...

I think ‘ about to see what the hype about — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) April 8, 2020

Le label Bone Collector du cross qui tue

La meilleure imitation de James Harden du jour

Impersonating Harden as a football player was too accurate 💀 @brgridiron (via @realDockery) pic.twitter.com/0HdYaHR2I5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2020

La vidéo vintage du jour