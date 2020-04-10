INSIDE : Frank Kaminsky présente son confinement 5 étoiles, LeBron a 16 ans, Abby Hornacek a du toucher

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

Le trophée Jordan Clarkson de l'enchainement totalement FOU : Frank Kaminsky

La médaille de la plus mauvaise réalisation vidéo est pour CJ McCollum

La belle tentative du jour est pour Vinent Poirier

La perf INSIDE (mais en extérieur) du jour est pour Abby Hornacek
Jamais vu un dribble plus soyeux...

Le trait d'humour du jour est pour Evan Fournier

Le label frisson est pour Mario Hezonja

Le family man du jour : Kent Bazemore
Par déontologie, nous ne ferons aucun commentaire sur l'enfant

Le Binge-Watcher du jour (enfin à venir) : Nick Young

Le label Bone Collector du cross qui tue

La meilleure imitation de James Harden du jour

La vidéo vintage du jour

