INSIDE : Giannis papa et sneakers addict, Evan roi de la popote et dunk (salement) raté
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
Le label sneakers Addict du papa gâteau qui kiffe ses nouvelles shoes : Giannis
Special delivery for @Giannis_An34 from Nike. Which colorway are you feeling the most? pic.twitter.com/juQ2mhCiKU
— B/R Kicks (@brkicks) May 6, 2020
Popopopopopopo le trophée du NBAer qui touche en popote est pour Evan Fournier sans aucun doute maintenant
Les amis!! Retrouvez moi demain sur @M6 avec @cyril_lignac à 18h45 dans #TousEnCuisine pour une session de cuisine en direct !!! #ChefsFournier 👨🏻🍳👩🏽🍳
.
.@JeromeAnthonyM6 / @Valentin_Rtet / @KFPproduction / @julliencast pic.twitter.com/KpBBlWFcm5
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) May 7, 2020
Le trophée des danseurs magnifiques est pour Bismack Biyombo et son crew
Maaaan these kids got me doing some BS 😂 pic.twitter.com/CELGqVwGRw
— Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo) May 6, 2020
La déclaration d'amour du jour est pour Luke Kornet
#R3S4ECT @34billy42 pic.twitter.com/SCm0sW5sSv
— Luke Kornet (@bigshin32) May 7, 2020
Les tweets engagés du jour sont pour Chris Paul et LeBron James
This shit gotta stop! #JusticeForAhmaud pic.twitter.com/y0XP0joBnZ
— Chris Paul (@CP3) May 7, 2020
We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the..... pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn
— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020
Social injustice is bigger than basketball. #Blackballed drops May 18th on @quibi pic.twitter.com/a6iLBxGm4j
— Chris Paul (@CP3) May 7, 2020
Mais Langston Galloway a aussi assuré, sur un autre sujet
Being Able To Talk With Dr. Sara Hegab Was An Amazing Experience. #HERO #NATIONALDOCTORSDAY pic.twitter.com/glIBZSZjSE
— Langston Galloway (@LangGalloway10) May 6, 2020
Le Happy Birthday du jour est pour Mark Jackson
25 years ago my guy @ReggieMillerTNT scored 8 points in 8.9 seconds to give our Pacers the Playoff win vs the Knicks! Incredible moment by an Incredible player! The man DESERVES a Statue outside the arena Indy! #Brothers #MSG #GreatestPacerEver pic.twitter.com/74frP8mRDC
— Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson13) May 7, 2020
Mais le vrai anniversaire du jour est pour Goran Dragic qui fête ses 34 ans
Thanks for all of the birthday wishes! ❤️🐲❤️ 🎂 #family pic.twitter.com/lHisobUXkF
— Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) May 7, 2020
Le tweet inciter est pour Ahmad Rashad AKA the MJ's best friend
That “evening in Barcelona”@espn #LastDance pic.twitter.com/PAK46wtZg9
— Ahmad Rashad (@NBATVAhmad) May 7, 2020
Le mood du jour
Mood Pt. 54 pic.twitter.com/7JhSEFfJIY
— 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) May 6, 2020
La belle action du jour est pour Udonis Haslem
Shoutout my brother @DwyaneWade and our family at @800degrees Aventura for providing these meals to frontline workers. Stopped at @BaptistHealthSF Doctors Hospital, @MiamiPD Central and North Stations today. Not enough chicken wings or pizza to thank yall for what you do lol. #og pic.twitter.com/OUawfwXFW3
— Udonis Haslem (@ThisIsUD) May 6, 2020
Shoutout my brother @DwyaneWade and our family at @800degrees Aventura for providing these meals to frontline workers. Stopped at @BaptistHealthSF Doctors Hospital, @MiamiPD Central and North Stations today. Not enough chicken wings or pizza to thank yall for what you do lol. #og pic.twitter.com/OUawfwXFW3
— Udonis Haslem (@ThisIsUD) May 6, 2020
Le tweet revival du jour est pour Dikembe Mutombo
WeAreGeorgetown! https://t.co/0jjPktYZ5e
— Dikembe Mutombo (@officialmutombo) May 7, 2020
L'action anniversaire qui tue du jour
On this day in 1989, Michael Jordan hit “The Shot” on Craig Ehlo.
First of many playoff winners.
“All you f--kers go to hell.”
(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/tZea36efxF
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2020
Les enfants sont formidables...
This is how the youngest sibling grows up. 😭😭😭 (via lucas_duax, michaelduax/IG) pic.twitter.com/EYkdQD7Fon
— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) May 7, 2020