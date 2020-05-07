INSIDE : Giannis papa et sneakers addict, Evan roi de la popote et dunk (salement) raté

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

Le label sneakers Addict du papa gâteau qui kiffe ses nouvelles shoes : Giannis

Popopopopopopo le trophée du NBAer qui touche en popote est pour Evan Fournier sans aucun doute maintenant

Le trophée des danseurs magnifiques est pour Bismack Biyombo et son crew

La déclaration d'amour du jour est pour Luke Kornet

Les tweets engagés du jour sont pour Chris Paul et LeBron James

Mais Langston Galloway a aussi assuré, sur un autre sujet

Le Happy Birthday du jour est pour Mark Jackson

Mais le vrai anniversaire du jour est pour Goran Dragic qui fête ses 34 ans

Le tweet inciter est pour Ahmad Rashad AKA the MJ's best friend

Le mood du jour

La belle action du jour est pour Udonis Haslem

Le tweet revival du jour est pour Dikembe Mutombo

L'action anniversaire qui tue du jour

Les enfants sont formidables...

