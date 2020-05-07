INSIDE : Giannis papa et sneakers addict, Evan roi de la popote et dunk (salement) raté

Le label sneakers Addict du papa gâteau qui kiffe ses nouvelles shoes : Giannis

Special delivery for @Giannis_An34 from Nike. Which colorway are you feeling the most? pic.twitter.com/juQ2mhCiKU — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) May 6, 2020

Popopopopopopo le trophée du NBAer qui touche en popote est pour Evan Fournier sans aucun doute maintenant

Le trophée des danseurs magnifiques est pour Bismack Biyombo et son crew

Maaaan these kids got me doing some BS 😂 pic.twitter.com/CELGqVwGRw — Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo) May 6, 2020

La déclaration d'amour du jour est pour Luke Kornet

Les tweets engagés du jour sont pour Chris Paul et LeBron James

We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the..... pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020

Social injustice is bigger than basketball. #Blackballed drops May 18th on @quibi pic.twitter.com/a6iLBxGm4j — Chris Paul (@CP3) May 7, 2020

Mais Langston Galloway a aussi assuré, sur un autre sujet

Le Happy Birthday du jour est pour Mark Jackson

25 years ago my guy @ReggieMillerTNT scored 8 points in 8.9 seconds to give our Pacers the Playoff win vs the Knicks! Incredible moment by an Incredible player! The man DESERVES a Statue outside the arena Indy! #Brothers #MSG #GreatestPacerEver pic.twitter.com/74frP8mRDC — Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson13) May 7, 2020

Mais le vrai anniversaire du jour est pour Goran Dragic qui fête ses 34 ans

Thanks for all of the birthday wishes! ❤️🐲❤️ 🎂 #family pic.twitter.com/lHisobUXkF — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) May 7, 2020

Le tweet inciter est pour Ahmad Rashad AKA the MJ's best friend

Le mood du jour

La belle action du jour est pour Udonis Haslem

Shoutout my brother @DwyaneWade and our family at @800degrees Aventura for providing these meals to frontline workers. Stopped at @BaptistHealthSF Doctors Hospital, @MiamiPD Central and North Stations today. Not enough chicken wings or pizza to thank yall for what you do lol. #og pic.twitter.com/OUawfwXFW3 — Udonis Haslem (@ThisIsUD) May 6, 2020

Shoutout my brother @DwyaneWade and our family at @800degrees Aventura for providing these meals to frontline workers. Stopped at @BaptistHealthSF Doctors Hospital, @MiamiPD Central and North Stations today. Not enough chicken wings or pizza to thank yall for what you do lol. #og pic.twitter.com/OUawfwXFW3 — Udonis Haslem (@ThisIsUD) May 6, 2020

Le tweet revival du jour est pour Dikembe Mutombo

L'action anniversaire qui tue du jour

On this day in 1989, Michael Jordan hit “The Shot” on Craig Ehlo. First of many playoff winners. “All you f--kers go to hell.” (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/tZea36efxF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2020

Les enfants sont formidables...