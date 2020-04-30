INSIDE : Lonzo trop speed pour Melo, Poirier est un magicien, Rodman est viral
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
Le trophée SFX du super effet spécial qui claque est pour Vincent Poirier
Don’t ask #quarantineskills pic.twitter.com/T1PCpdwJGI
— Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) April 30, 2020
La meilleure punchline du jour est pour Eric Paschall
This is how the Bad Boy Pistons was guarding Jordan 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RDnbilwSOr
— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) April 30, 2020
Le trophée iceman est pour Lonzo Ball ce soir
Lonzo out here running routes on Melo 👀 @brgridiron
(via @ZO2_) pic.twitter.com/KsLlehQKoO
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2020
La médaille Ego Trip du mec qui a une frise de lui dans son gymnase : DeMarre Carroll
Every picture you see here has a Positive or Negative experience... one thing I’ve learned from those experiences is that they may shape your career..... They should never change your Mentality...Stay Positive... 🗣EVERYDAY 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/V8eeXnn2BN
— DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) April 29, 2020
L'hommage du jour est pour Wilson Chandler
Happy birthday Zeek @IsiahThomas with you right or wrong. Same as you been with me and many more. pic.twitter.com/3EQBiIGuNV
— Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) April 30, 2020
Le taffeur INSIDE qui te calme direct... oO
One set of this every day and you’re good. 😅 (via le_titan_noir/IG) pic.twitter.com/7w41HUXQO3
— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 30, 2020
Le tweet promo à base de sneakers colorées, voire TRÈS colorées est pour KD
The first #KD13 gamer exclusive with @nikebasketball starts Monday! Unlock the drop by winning a MyPLAYER Nation playoff game on @NBA2K 🔥
U.S. only. Learn more: https://t.co/h3kcevMXs6 pic.twitter.com/aZsibnuWaS
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 30, 2020
Le label "trop mimi" du jour est pour Nico Tatum
4 ans déjà 😫 le temps passe beaucoup trop vite ! Maman et moi t’aimons plus que tout. Joyeux anniversaire mon fils ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EQuDnPi6Fe
— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) April 29, 2020
On a kiffé le DENNIS RODMAN PHOTOSHOP CHALLENGE de nos amis du BR, donc on vous partage ça
Update: These were our favorite ones so far 🤣
(via nickydotts_/IG, @typhip61, charliesexton16/IG, chrisvwebb/IG) pic.twitter.com/7KNoZKk0gK
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2020
On a trouvé une vidéo de Steph Curry et Klay Thompson en confinement
This beer pong duo is hitting some insane trick shots! (🎥: braedendalmeida) pic.twitter.com/TvOUyZic9w
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2020
Le big LOL du jour #magique
‘The Last Swish’ is the documentary we need. 🔥 (via broadcastboyshoh/IG) pic.twitter.com/ipmTVnZlZ1
— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 28, 2020
Souvenir...
In Game 2 of the 2018 semis, LBJ turned Toronto into “LeBronto”
👑 43 PTS
👑 14 AST
👑 19/28 FG
King was testing out new moves in the fourth pic.twitter.com/2KWkOa15IB
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2020