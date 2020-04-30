INSIDE : Lonzo trop speed pour Melo, Poirier est un magicien, Rodman est viral

Le trophée SFX du super effet spécial qui claque est pour Vincent Poirier

La meilleure punchline du jour est pour Eric Paschall

This is how the Bad Boy Pistons was guarding Jordan 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RDnbilwSOr — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) April 30, 2020

Le trophée iceman est pour Lonzo Ball ce soir

La médaille Ego Trip du mec qui a une frise de lui dans son gymnase : DeMarre Carroll

Every picture you see here has a Positive or Negative experience... one thing I’ve learned from those experiences is that they may shape your career..... They should never change your Mentality...Stay Positive... 🗣EVERYDAY 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/V8eeXnn2BN — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) April 29, 2020

L'hommage du jour est pour Wilson Chandler

Happy birthday Zeek @IsiahThomas with you right or wrong. Same as you been with me and many more. pic.twitter.com/3EQBiIGuNV — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) April 30, 2020

Le taffeur INSIDE qui te calme direct... oO

One set of this every day and you’re good. 😅 (via le_titan_noir/IG) pic.twitter.com/7w41HUXQO3 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 30, 2020

Le tweet promo à base de sneakers colorées, voire TRÈS colorées est pour KD

The first #KD13 gamer exclusive with @nikebasketball starts Monday! Unlock the drop by winning a MyPLAYER Nation playoff game on @NBA2K 🔥 U.S. only. Learn more: https://t.co/h3kcevMXs6 pic.twitter.com/aZsibnuWaS — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 30, 2020

Le label "trop mimi" du jour est pour Nico Tatum

4 ans déjà 😫 le temps passe beaucoup trop vite ! Maman et moi t’aimons plus que tout. Joyeux anniversaire mon fils ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EQuDnPi6Fe — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) April 29, 2020

On a kiffé le DENNIS RODMAN PHOTOSHOP CHALLENGE de nos amis du BR, donc on vous partage ça

Update: These were our favorite ones so far 🤣 (via nickydotts_/IG, @typhip61, charliesexton16/IG, chrisvwebb/IG) pic.twitter.com/7KNoZKk0gK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2020

On a trouvé une vidéo de Steph Curry et Klay Thompson en confinement

This beer pong duo is hitting some insane trick shots! (🎥: braedendalmeida) pic.twitter.com/TvOUyZic9w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2020

Le big LOL du jour #magique

‘The Last Swish’ is the documentary we need. 🔥 (via broadcastboyshoh/IG) pic.twitter.com/ipmTVnZlZ1 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 28, 2020

Souvenir...