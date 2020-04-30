INSIDE : Lonzo trop speed pour Melo, Poirier est un magicien, Rodman est viral

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

INSIDE : Lonzo trop speed pour Melo, Poirier est un magicien, Rodman est viral

Le trophée SFX du super effet spécial qui claque est pour Vincent Poirier

La meilleure punchline du jour est pour Eric Paschall

Le trophée iceman est pour Lonzo Ball ce soir

La médaille Ego Trip du mec qui a une frise de lui dans son gymnase : DeMarre Carroll

L'hommage du jour est pour Wilson Chandler

Le taffeur INSIDE qui te calme direct... oO

Le tweet promo à base de sneakers colorées, voire TRÈS colorées est pour KD

Le label "trop mimi" du jour est pour Nico Tatum

On a kiffé le DENNIS RODMAN PHOTOSHOP CHALLENGE de nos amis du BR, donc on vous partage ça

On a trouvé une vidéo de Steph Curry et Klay Thompson en confinement

Le big LOL du jour #magique

Souvenir...

