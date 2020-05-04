INSIDE : Meyers Leonard et sa meuf, Trae et sa sis’ + toutes les réactions des NBAers après The Last Dance
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
Le label "Pat Pat" du confiné en bonne compagnie est pour ce bon vieux Meyers
Attention, tu rougis gros
Instagram vs Reality. She’s Instagram, I’m Reality. 😍 pic.twitter.com/3n9KgnGoHL
— Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) May 4, 2020
Le trophée de la belle récup' est pour Evan Fournier
Mask made from old jerseys🙏 pic.twitter.com/dSF7bMH6Uq
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) May 4, 2020
Et Trae Young
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 2, 2020
Le label Throw Back du jour est pour Nico Tatum
. @marcobelinelli major throw back 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/yHDSW9xg9C
— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) May 3, 2020
Le paquet de PQ "vis ma vie de confiné" est aujourd'hui décerné à Mario Hezonja
Salute to the 6’5+ person working at Whole Foods! You’re a real one, not all heroes wear capes! 💪🏻🤣 pic.twitter.com/HMhWsnQIhd
— Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) May 3, 2020
Le label Iceman Trophy du quaterback imitateur est pour Luke Kornet
Profiting Off Other People’s Popularity Pt. 1 pic.twitter.com/LhdUZc5Osq
— Luke Kornet (@bigshin32) May 2, 2020
La médaille XXL de la bataille de poids lourd est pour Enes et Vincent
Okay @EnesKanter 😂 pic.twitter.com/TuDy3QnVBo
— Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) May 3, 2020
Le trophée Top Chef du gourmet confiné : Josh Richardson
— Josuélito (@J_Rich1) May 3, 2020
Le birthday du jour est pour Trae Young et sa sista
Hope you had the best birthday sis🎁🎊 Love You❤️ @caitlynyoung__ #Big20 pic.twitter.com/mfcfT57bNe
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 3, 2020
Le trophée du super papa est pour Matthew Dellavedova
The best weight vest! #crosstraining pic.twitter.com/TfnYiAp42Z
— Matthew Dellavedova (@matthewdelly) May 2, 2020
Et celui du confiné évadé est pour Derrick Favors
— Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) May 2, 2020
Et nouveaux épisodes obligent, voici les réactions des joueurs devant The Last Dance
😥😥😥😥 that intro just tore me apart man. Man I wish Kobe was here to see this man. Thank you for sharing that beautiful and special footage Mike! We miss you Bean❤️🙏🏽! #TheLastDance
— Quinn Cook (@QCook323) May 4, 2020
PURE GREATNESS 🙏🏼🙌🏼#TheLastDance #Episode5 pic.twitter.com/RzWZlsVHKx
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) May 4, 2020
— Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) May 4, 2020
KOBE WAS MY MJ🙏🏽😢
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 4, 2020
The #DreamTeam inspired and shaped international basketball during the #Barcelona ‘92 #Olympics. I was one of those kids inspired by that team. Thank you 🙏🏼 🏀 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/17xgTLh1AR
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) May 4, 2020
🐐 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/vpP6488rHc
— Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) May 4, 2020
#THELASTDANCE pic.twitter.com/4D5nXRQ9a2
— Langston Galloway (@LangGalloway10) May 4, 2020
Scottie had a 3 on 1 break and threw himself an alley! Stop playing with that man 😂😂
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 4, 2020
Man I miss Kobe,@Lakers
— mario elie (@marioelie1) May 4, 2020
Paxton hit a few big time shots in his career huh👀
— Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) May 4, 2020
Been Rocking with MJ from day one! #LastDance pic.twitter.com/5vsPDvvJmG
— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) May 3, 2020
30 mins!! #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/M6r8pdvp9t
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 4, 2020
I wish Jordan’s was 108$ with tax today!!! 😂😂😂
— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) May 4, 2020
I’m not crying crying!!!
YOU are.. 😢 pic.twitter.com/av8iHzhnQP
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) May 4, 2020
Facts 🔥 @Jumpman23 #GatoradePartner https://t.co/O6iAaBgAUS
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) May 3, 2020
Say what you want but
Toni was big time people don’t understand how difficult it was in that period of time (war) to come play in @NBA an even bigger problem is that people don’t understand back home “Balkan” what a legend Toni Kukoč is #TheLastDance https://t.co/cgv0nw9YA3
— Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) May 4, 2020