INSIDE : Meyers Leonard et sa meuf, Trae et sa sis’ + toutes les réactions des NBAers après The Last Dance

Le label "Pat Pat" du confiné en bonne compagnie est pour ce bon vieux Meyers

Attention, tu rougis gros

Le trophée de la belle récup' est pour Evan Fournier

Mask made from old jerseys🙏 pic.twitter.com/dSF7bMH6Uq — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) May 4, 2020

Et Trae Young

Le label Throw Back du jour est pour Nico Tatum

Le paquet de PQ "vis ma vie de confiné" est aujourd'hui décerné à Mario Hezonja

Salute to the 6’5+ person working at Whole Foods! You’re a real one, not all heroes wear capes! 💪🏻🤣 pic.twitter.com/HMhWsnQIhd — Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) May 3, 2020

Le label Iceman Trophy du quaterback imitateur est pour Luke Kornet

Profiting Off Other People’s Popularity Pt. 1 pic.twitter.com/LhdUZc5Osq — Luke Kornet (@bigshin32) May 2, 2020

La médaille XXL de la bataille de poids lourd est pour Enes et Vincent

Le trophée Top Chef du gourmet confiné : Josh Richardson

Le birthday du jour est pour Trae Young et sa sista

Le trophée du super papa est pour Matthew Dellavedova

Et celui du confiné évadé est pour Derrick Favors

Et nouveaux épisodes obligent, voici les réactions des joueurs devant The Last Dance

😥😥😥😥 that intro just tore me apart man. Man I wish Kobe was here to see this man. Thank you for sharing that beautiful and special footage Mike! We miss you Bean❤️🙏🏽! #TheLastDance — Quinn Cook (@QCook323) May 4, 2020

KOBE WAS MY MJ🙏🏽😢 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 4, 2020

The #DreamTeam inspired and shaped international basketball during the #Barcelona ‘92 #Olympics. I was one of those kids inspired by that team. Thank you 🙏🏼 🏀 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/17xgTLh1AR — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) May 4, 2020

Scottie had a 3 on 1 break and threw himself an alley! Stop playing with that man 😂😂 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 4, 2020

Man I miss Kobe,@Lakers — mario elie (@marioelie1) May 4, 2020

Paxton hit a few big time shots in his career huh👀 — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) May 4, 2020

Been Rocking with MJ from day one! #LastDance pic.twitter.com/5vsPDvvJmG — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) May 3, 2020

I wish Jordan’s was 108$ with tax today!!! 😂😂😂 — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) May 4, 2020

I’m not crying crying!!! YOU are.. 😢 pic.twitter.com/av8iHzhnQP — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) May 4, 2020