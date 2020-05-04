INSIDE : Meyers Leonard et sa meuf, Trae et sa sis’ + toutes les réactions des NBAers après The Last Dance

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

Le label "Pat Pat" du confiné en bonne compagnie est pour ce bon vieux Meyers
Attention, tu rougis gros

Le trophée de la belle récup' est pour Evan Fournier

Et Trae Young

Le label Throw Back du jour est pour Nico Tatum

Le paquet de PQ "vis ma vie de confiné" est aujourd'hui décerné à Mario Hezonja

Le label Iceman Trophy du quaterback imitateur est pour Luke Kornet

La médaille XXL de la bataille de poids lourd est pour Enes et Vincent

Le trophée Top Chef du gourmet confiné : Josh Richardson

Le birthday du jour est pour Trae Young et sa sista

Le trophée du super papa est pour Matthew Dellavedova

Et celui du confiné évadé est pour Derrick Favors

Et nouveaux épisodes obligent, voici les réactions des joueurs devant The Last Dance

