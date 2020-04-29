INSIDE : Shaq vanne LeBron sur ses cheveux, la réponse de LBJ est magique

La bonne vanne du jour est pour LeBron James

Et révélée par Shaq himself qui prend donc au passage le trophée de l'auto-dérision

Le label Top Gun du kiffer de jets est pour Jameer Nelson

Thank you to everybody on the Front line #muchappreciated 🙏🏽👮🏽‍♂️👩🏽‍⚕️👨🏽‍🍳👩🏽‍🏫 pic.twitter.com/2U3036xJ10

La médaille du gros nargueur du jour est pour Vincent Poirier

Le taffeur INSIDE du jour est Shabazz Muhammad

Méconnaissable le gars...

No days off 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ypu35uWSqy

Le trophée T1000 du double numérique un peu suspect : Luka Doncic

They put me in a video game!! Air Jordan 1 Mindfulness Available Thursday. pic.twitter.com/KCKxwZRmbR

La trophée de l'autokiff est pour Mo Mamba

La danse synchronisée du jour vous est présentée par les Blue Devils

Le T-shirt du jour est porté par Josh Hart

Ready for @NICKMERCS Warzones Gauntlet with @ACFresh21 @FrankNittyY Tune in! Got my Carushow shirt and mustache 😂 https://t.co/zTRVWfr5UO pic.twitter.com/9Ei6WeryU9

Le Double effet Kanter du jour

Happy birthday to my brother @KeremKanter 🎂

Souvenir : cette motivation défensive !

Collin Sexton staring down his opponent is intense. 😳 pic.twitter.com/DgqAVP2Lka

Pour fêter l'anniv du Shammgod...

God Shammgod is the mastermind behind one of the coldest crossover moves ever.

Today he turns 44, and the cross is still everywhere 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nk6hunKOv6

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2020