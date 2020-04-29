INSIDE : Shaq vanne LeBron sur ses cheveux, la réponse de LBJ est magique
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
La bonne vanne du jour est pour LeBron James
Et révélée par Shaq himself qui prend donc au passage le trophée de l'auto-dérision
Le label Top Gun du kiffer de jets est pour Jameer Nelson
Thank you to everybody on the Front line #muchappreciated 🙏🏽👮🏽♂️👩🏽⚕️👨🏽🍳👩🏽🏫 pic.twitter.com/2U3036xJ10
— Jameer Nelson (@jameernelson) April 28, 2020
La médaille du gros nargueur du jour est pour Vincent Poirier
J’voulais juste avoir une pensée pour tous les gars qui galère à avoir de la barbe
Ils se reconnaîtrons .... courage les potos pic.twitter.com/ywDNh6vmEX
— Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) April 29, 2020
Le taffeur INSIDE du jour est Shabazz Muhammad
Méconnaissable le gars...
No days off 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ypu35uWSqy
— shabazz muhammad (@ShabazzMuhammad) April 28, 2020
Work!!!! pic.twitter.com/tyoCfZWlEP
— shabazz muhammad (@ShabazzMuhammad) April 28, 2020
Le trophée T1000 du double numérique un peu suspect : Luka Doncic
They put me in a video game!! Air Jordan 1 Mindfulness Available Thursday. pic.twitter.com/KCKxwZRmbR
— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) April 29, 2020
La trophée de l'autokiff est pour Mo Mamba
Memories... https://t.co/PXzOYl33mm
— Mo Bamba (@TheRealMoBamba) April 27, 2020
La danse synchronisée du jour vous est présentée par les Blue Devils
Caption this. @CooperSharife @SLAM_HS pic.twitter.com/XXoOR0qFrd
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 28, 2020
Le T-shirt du jour est porté par Josh Hart
Ready for @NICKMERCS Warzones Gauntlet with @ACFresh21 @FrankNittyY Tune in! Got my Carushow shirt and mustache 😂 https://t.co/zTRVWfr5UO pic.twitter.com/9Ei6WeryU9
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 28, 2020
Le Double effet Kanter du jour
Happy birthday to my brother @KeremKanter 🎂
Keep inspiring 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QNUjGCO2bZ
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 29, 2020
Souvenir : cette motivation défensive !
Collin Sexton staring down his opponent is intense. 😳 pic.twitter.com/DgqAVP2Lka
— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 27, 2020
Pour fêter l'anniv du Shammgod...
God Shammgod is the mastermind behind one of the coldest crossover moves ever.
Today he turns 44, and the cross is still everywhere 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nk6hunKOv6
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2020