La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

BasketSessionPar BasketSession  | Publié  | BasketSession.com / NEWS
INSIDE : Shaq vanne LeBron sur ses cheveux, la réponse de LBJ est magique

La bonne vanne du jour est pour LeBron James
Et révélée par Shaq himself qui prend donc au passage le trophée de l'auto-dérision

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

This was funny bron bron @kingjames

Une publication partagée par DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) le

Le label Top Gun du kiffer de jets est pour Jameer Nelson

La médaille du gros nargueur du jour est pour Vincent Poirier

Le taffeur INSIDE du jour est Shabazz Muhammad
Méconnaissable le gars...

Le trophée T1000 du double numérique un peu suspect : Luka Doncic

La trophée de l'autokiff est pour Mo Mamba

La danse synchronisée du jour vous est présentée par les Blue Devils

Le T-shirt du jour est porté par Josh Hart

Le Double effet Kanter du jour

Souvenir : cette motivation défensive !

Pour fêter l'anniv du Shammgod...

