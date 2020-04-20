INSIDE : Stephen Curry se tape l’affiche, les réactions des joueurs devant The Last Dance

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

BasketSessionPar BasketSession  | Publié  | BasketSession.com / NEWS
La belle affiche du week-end : Stephen Curry face à un ordinateur
Dur...

Le trait d'humour spécial covid est pour Cody Zeller

Le super frimeur du jour (mais qui met bien l'eau à la bouche quand même) : George Karl
Putain, vla le trophée quoi

Le selfie un peu chelou du jour est pour Serge Ibaka

Les conseils confinement du jour sont offerts par Enes Kanter

Le label AIR JORDAN ADDICT est pour Jameer Nelson

Tout le monde ne partage pas ton avis Jameer...

Le mec qui a résumé les débats du weekend : Fred Van Vleet

L'auto-vanne du jour est pour Miles Bridges

Le mec confort à table pour qui le confinement se passe pépère : Goran Dragic

Le gros craquage du jour :

Sinon, sans surprise, ils sont beaucoup à avoir regardé The Last Dance évidemment :

