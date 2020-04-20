INSIDE : Stephen Curry se tape l’affiche, les réactions des joueurs devant The Last Dance

La belle affiche du week-end : Stephen Curry face à un ordinateur

Dur...

Steph Curry trying to learn how to type on his 2nd graders’ typing software...and he’s making mistake after mistake. 🤣 Caught by @ayeshacurry pic.twitter.com/JQG2XWqFAQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 19, 2020

Le trait d'humour spécial covid est pour Cody Zeller

Mom said I have to wear a mask if I leave the house. Got it! pic.twitter.com/eur158uCAG — Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) April 19, 2020

Le super frimeur du jour (mais qui met bien l'eau à la bouche quand même) : George Karl

Putain, vla le trophée quoi

I shared this gem with @darrenrovell and it’s one of my favorite pieces of memorabilia. It’s Michael’s Team USA jersey from 92 signed by the full squad. I think it may be worth something! Gonna have fun tonight. Let’s go! #LastDance pic.twitter.com/GzvfcEHSS6 — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) April 19, 2020

Le selfie un peu chelou du jour est pour Serge Ibaka

Les conseils confinement du jour sont offerts par Enes Kanter

What do you do to stay productive during #Quarantine ? pic.twitter.com/y3bQvtlVyy — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 17, 2020

Le label AIR JORDAN ADDICT est pour Jameer Nelson

Tout le monde ne partage pas ton avis Jameer...

Nah, these more like you. I think these are your favorites. pic.twitter.com/UEcbHw9Oxx — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) April 20, 2020

Le mec qui a résumé les débats du weekend : Fred Van Vleet

Jordan fans vs Lebron fans this weekend pic.twitter.com/f0r1QjkvAC — Fred VanVleet (@FredVanVleet) April 18, 2020

L'auto-vanne du jour est pour Miles Bridges

Me when sports finally come back 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dx6knKokA7 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 18, 2020

Le mec confort à table pour qui le confinement se passe pépère : Goran Dragic

HRISTOS VOSKRESE,ZDRAVLJE I SREĆU DONESE!!! pic.twitter.com/aSLd8peb7b — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) April 19, 2020

Le gros craquage du jour :

This dad has had enough of quarantine and his son's ball handling 😂 pic.twitter.com/ndBjDp8158 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 19, 2020

Sinon, sans surprise, ils sont beaucoup à avoir regardé The Last Dance évidemment :

I could’ve watched all 10 episodes right now. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 20, 2020

Scottie Pippen’s impact on that team is still underrated. #TheLastDance — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 20, 2020

Mike from another planet lol... #TheLastDance ... Pip slept on like a mf too smh — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 20, 2020

I feel like this documentary gonna make me put MJ #1, instead of #2...

Can’t Wait!!! #LastDance — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 19, 2020

Michael Jordan’s Last Dance was fantastic and I loved all two hours of it!! Young fans that never got to see Michael play now understand why he’s the 🐐 of basketball! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2020

When they rolled the credits just now a tear came to my eye. #TheLastDance — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 20, 2020