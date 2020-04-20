INSIDE : Stephen Curry se tape l’affiche, les réactions des joueurs devant The Last Dance
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
La belle affiche du week-end : Stephen Curry face à un ordinateur
Dur...
Steph Curry trying to learn how to type on his 2nd graders’ typing software...and he’s making mistake after mistake. 🤣
Caught by @ayeshacurry pic.twitter.com/JQG2XWqFAQ
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 19, 2020
Le trait d'humour spécial covid est pour Cody Zeller
Mom said I have to wear a mask if I leave the house. Got it! pic.twitter.com/eur158uCAG
— Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) April 19, 2020
Le super frimeur du jour (mais qui met bien l'eau à la bouche quand même) : George Karl
Putain, vla le trophée quoi
I shared this gem with @darrenrovell and it’s one of my favorite pieces of memorabilia. It’s Michael’s Team USA jersey from 92 signed by the full squad. I think it may be worth something!
Gonna have fun tonight. Let’s go! #LastDance pic.twitter.com/GzvfcEHSS6
— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) April 19, 2020
Le selfie un peu chelou du jour est pour Serge Ibaka
Art 🖼 #QuaranStyle pic.twitter.com/3nkFtPx4H3
— Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) April 18, 2020
Les conseils confinement du jour sont offerts par Enes Kanter
What do you do to stay productive during #Quarantine ? pic.twitter.com/y3bQvtlVyy
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 17, 2020
Le label AIR JORDAN ADDICT est pour Jameer Nelson
My Favorite Jordan’s pic.twitter.com/8UqoRcmDPf
— Jameer Nelson (@jameernelson) April 19, 2020
Tout le monde ne partage pas ton avis Jameer...
Nah, these more like you. I think these are your favorites. pic.twitter.com/UEcbHw9Oxx
— Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) April 20, 2020
Le mec qui a résumé les débats du weekend : Fred Van Vleet
Jordan fans vs Lebron fans this weekend pic.twitter.com/f0r1QjkvAC
— Fred VanVleet (@FredVanVleet) April 18, 2020
L'auto-vanne du jour est pour Miles Bridges
Me when sports finally come back 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dx6knKokA7
— Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 18, 2020
Le mec confort à table pour qui le confinement se passe pépère : Goran Dragic
HRISTOS VOSKRESE,ZDRAVLJE I SREĆU DONESE!!! pic.twitter.com/aSLd8peb7b
— Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) April 19, 2020
Le gros craquage du jour :
This dad has had enough of quarantine and his son's ball handling 😂 pic.twitter.com/ndBjDp8158
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 19, 2020
Sinon, sans surprise, ils sont beaucoup à avoir regardé The Last Dance évidemment :
I could’ve watched all 10 episodes right now.
— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 20, 2020
#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Gi95lgddq9
— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) April 20, 2020
Scottie Pippen’s impact on that team is still underrated. #TheLastDance
— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 20, 2020
Have a great Sunday night people! #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Hw03kMvDWM
— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) April 20, 2020
Mike from another planet lol... #TheLastDance ... Pip slept on like a mf too smh
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 20, 2020
Last Dance time! @Jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/cLodoNocvR
— Frank Kaminsky III 🦛 (@FSKPart3) April 20, 2020
I feel like this documentary gonna make me put MJ #1, instead of #2...
Can’t Wait!!! #LastDance
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 19, 2020
Paris '97 is where #TheLastDance began pic.twitter.com/golZLtieLS
— Mo Bamba (@TheRealMoBamba) April 19, 2020
Michael Jordan’s Last Dance was fantastic and I loved all two hours of it!! Young fans that never got to see Michael play now understand why he’s the 🐐 of basketball!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2020
When they rolled the credits just now a tear came to my eye. #TheLastDance
— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 20, 2020
The Bulls intro song is iconic 🙌#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/fwSvYmEvmM
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 20, 2020