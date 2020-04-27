INSIDE : Trae Young fier de son tatouage, Kanter fier de sa corgette et les réactions des joueurs pendant The Last Dance

Le trophée JR Smith du tatouage chelou est pour Trae Young

Le label Steph Curry de l'autodérision est pour Enes Kanter qui nous offre une magnifique gorgette

NBA players after quarantine 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZebYdMhwCG — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 26, 2020

Le label RussWess du look improbable est pour Russell Westbrook

Quoi que plutôt sobre pour lui au final

The Heritage Color Way. pic.twitter.com/LWv1luxuAF — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) April 27, 2020

Mais Mike Conley avait fait fort sur les shoes

Le trophée du taffeur INSIDE mais qui a craqué sur les veuchs est pour Meyers Leonard

Parfaitement assorti avec les kicks de Conley en fait

Mais y'a bonne cause donc bon...

Wow ❤️❤️❤️ We officially raised over $125,000 for COVID-19 relief and have recently surpassed $175,000 (my goal, just not updated yet) in route to feed over 1 million people in the month of April due to Coronavirus. Thank you to everyone who has supported in some way. 🙏🏼❤️🔨 pic.twitter.com/aZi4opoo2R — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) April 24, 2020

Le tweet hommage du jour est pour Pau Gasol envers son ancien coach

Le trophée Meyers Leonard du gros gamer compulsif est pour John Collins

Le label old school du tweet avec photo à l'ancienne est pour James Harden

🚀🚀🚀I challenge my followers to the #GoBackGiveback challenge, @gopuff will make a $5 donation to @BGCA_Clubs . Join by sharing your childhood pic and tagging #GoBackGiveBack 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/hHYbNBZd1u — James Harden (@JHarden13) April 26, 2020

La médaille Top Chef du cuisto qui se la donne : Enes Kanter

Sizlere sahur hazırlayayım dedim, elime yüzüme bulaştırdım. 😅 Hepinizi çok seviyorum. ♥️

Hayırlı Ramazanlar. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/L1A9zxTNY4 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 26, 2020

Le trophée spécial COVID du masque le plus classe du monde... enfin de Floride... enfin d'Orlando : Evan Fournier

Coolest mask in FL pic.twitter.com/Dj75zoyvSU — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 24, 2020

Le bon tweet du week-end est pour Jordan McRae

Le Trophée X-Files... bah il est pour Aaron Gordon et son rap assez incroyable

AG made a ‘9 out of 10’ diss track after D-Wade’s Dunk Contest score. 💀 pic.twitter.com/KldMHp6iq8 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 27, 2020

Ils ont maté The Last Dance, ils ont kiffé et ont partagé

Mike has successfully become another MeMe https://t.co/ihrBBKpP1L — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 27, 2020

Wait.... MJ had all those accomplishments in 1 season???

😳🔥🔥🔥 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 27, 2020

The last dance pic.twitter.com/iWUPPetO9D — Marco Belinelli (@marcobelinelli) April 27, 2020

Say what you want Dennis Rodman invented load management 😂😂😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 27, 2020

Man, 2 hrs has never went by so fast lol. #TheLastDance — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 27, 2020