INSIDE : Trae Young fier de son tatouage, Kanter fier de sa corgette et les réactions des joueurs pendant The Last Dance
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
Le trophée JR Smith du tatouage chelou est pour Trae Young
New Ink💉🙏🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/2ZNh7UjbjX
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 26, 2020
Le label Steph Curry de l'autodérision est pour Enes Kanter qui nous offre une magnifique gorgette
NBA players after quarantine 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZebYdMhwCG
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 26, 2020
Le label RussWess du look improbable est pour Russell Westbrook
Quoi que plutôt sobre pour lui au final
The Heritage Color Way. pic.twitter.com/LWv1luxuAF
— Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) April 27, 2020
Mais Mike Conley avait fait fort sur les shoes
KOTD. @Jumpman23 #inmyjs pic.twitter.com/1XGAN9u8Uq
— Mike Conley (@MCONLEY10) April 24, 2020
Le trophée du taffeur INSIDE mais qui a craqué sur les veuchs est pour Meyers Leonard
Parfaitement assorti avec les kicks de Conley en fait
Can’t stop, won’t stop. Killer combo @ExpressoBikes @CelsiusOfficial 🚴🏼♂️🔋💪🏼🔨 pic.twitter.com/uBowofVF7a
— Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) April 25, 2020
Mais y'a bonne cause donc bon...
Wow ❤️❤️❤️ We officially raised over $125,000 for COVID-19 relief and have recently surpassed $175,000 (my goal, just not updated yet) in route to feed over 1 million people in the month of April due to Coronavirus. Thank you to everyone who has supported in some way. 🙏🏼❤️🔨 pic.twitter.com/aZi4opoo2R
— Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) April 24, 2020
Le tweet hommage du jour est pour Pau Gasol envers son ancien coach
Best basketball coach in the history! @PhilJackson11 #Goat #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/gHlCkOJHS1
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) April 27, 2020
Le trophée Meyers Leonard du gros gamer compulsif est pour John Collins
Tune in today at 3pm EST! @NBA @NBAEurope #NBATogether https://t.co/GNasV5xpZM pic.twitter.com/2cgfyNEbpH
— John Collins (@jcollins20_) April 26, 2020
Le label old school du tweet avec photo à l'ancienne est pour James Harden
🚀🚀🚀I challenge my followers to the #GoBackGiveback challenge, @gopuff will make a $5 donation to @BGCA_Clubs . Join by sharing your childhood pic and tagging #GoBackGiveBack 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/hHYbNBZd1u
— James Harden (@JHarden13) April 26, 2020
La médaille Top Chef du cuisto qui se la donne : Enes Kanter
Sizlere sahur hazırlayayım dedim, elime yüzüme bulaştırdım. 😅
Hepinizi çok seviyorum. ♥️
Hayırlı Ramazanlar. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/L1A9zxTNY4
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 26, 2020
Le trophée spécial COVID du masque le plus classe du monde... enfin de Floride... enfin d'Orlando : Evan Fournier
Coolest mask in FL pic.twitter.com/Dj75zoyvSU
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 24, 2020
Le bon tweet du week-end est pour Jordan McRae
— Jordan McRae (@JordyMac52) April 24, 2020
Le Trophée X-Files... bah il est pour Aaron Gordon et son rap assez incroyable
AG made a ‘9 out of 10’ diss track after D-Wade’s Dunk Contest score. 💀 pic.twitter.com/KldMHp6iq8
— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 27, 2020
Ils ont maté The Last Dance, ils ont kiffé et ont partagé
Mike has successfully become another MeMe https://t.co/ihrBBKpP1L
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 27, 2020
Lets get it! #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/qKcOPlRkOf
— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) April 27, 2020
Wait.... MJ had all those accomplishments in 1 season???
😳🔥🔥🔥
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 27, 2020
The last dance pic.twitter.com/iWUPPetO9D
— Marco Belinelli (@marcobelinelli) April 27, 2020
Say what you want Dennis Rodman invented load management 😂😂😂😂😂
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 27, 2020
— Willy Hernangómez (@willyhg94) April 27, 2020
Man, 2 hrs has never went by so fast lol. #TheLastDance
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 27, 2020
Who’s that young stud?! #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/KJyHMF9Bae
— Abby Hornacek (@abbyhornacek) April 27, 2020
Rodman made that Bulls team invincible
— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) April 27, 2020