La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

INSIDE : Trae Young fier de son tatouage, Kanter fier de sa corgette et les réactions des joueurs pendant The Last Dance

Le trophée JR Smith du tatouage chelou est pour Trae Young

Le label Steph Curry de l'autodérision est pour Enes Kanter qui nous offre une magnifique gorgette

Le label RussWess du look improbable est pour Russell Westbrook
Quoi que plutôt sobre pour lui au final

Mais Mike Conley avait fait fort sur les shoes

Le trophée du taffeur INSIDE mais qui a craqué sur les veuchs est pour Meyers Leonard
Parfaitement assorti avec les kicks de Conley en fait

Mais y'a bonne cause donc bon...

Le tweet hommage du jour est pour Pau Gasol envers son ancien coach

Le trophée Meyers Leonard du gros gamer compulsif est pour John Collins

Le label old school du tweet avec photo à l'ancienne est pour James Harden

La médaille Top Chef du cuisto qui se la donne : Enes Kanter

Le trophée spécial COVID du masque le plus classe du monde... enfin de Floride... enfin d'Orlando : Evan Fournier

Le bon tweet du week-end est pour Jordan McRae

Le Trophée X-Files... bah il est pour Aaron Gordon et son rap assez incroyable

Ils ont maté The Last Dance, ils ont kiffé et ont partagé

