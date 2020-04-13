INSIDE : verre de pinard à la main, LeBron danse avec Diddy, Kanter est toujours aussi dingue

La médaille de la photo ridicule (ou du gars qui a un peu picolé pour Pâques) est pour Goran Dragic

Le WTF Tweet du jour est relayé par Evan Fournier

Nan mais on est ou la? pic.twitter.com/Qd0OMwqT4H — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 12, 2020

Le trophée TikTok de la danse du jour (et de la bonne cause) est pour LeBron et Diddy

LeBron and Diddy paired up for a Danceathon to raise some money for healthcare workers 💪 pic.twitter.com/FUoJYwdbxP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 13, 2020

.@Diddy brought out LeBron and Bronny on IG Live to raise money for healthcare workers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sSJHhIphzS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2020

La perf INSIDE un peu déglingo est pour Dion "Iverson" Waiters

L'entrainement INSIDE inventif (et ouf) est encore une fois pour Enes Kanter

Build your own workout. Part 2; 💪 Exercise: 🔥 😤

Acting: 🗑 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n1WVrjAMIE — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 10, 2020

Le label Seul au Monde est pour Matthew Dellavedova

Le trashtalker affuté du jour : JJ Redick

H-O-R-S-E could not be worse. I gave it 5 min. Hard pass. — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) April 12, 2020

L'annonce autopromo du jour est pour Iman Shumpert

La petite autodérision du jour est pour Alex Caruso

5th grade Alex Caruso https://t.co/03ME8kcaMp — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) April 12, 2020

Le trophée Meyers Leonard du Gamer acharné est pour Donovan Mitchell et Kyle Kuzma

Le trophée Meyers Leonard du mec qui joue trop et qui ne prend pas bien les vannes des fans sur les mecs qui jouent trop est pour Meyers Leonard

For all the haters in the back saying “Meyers stop gaming and workout.” You see the name on my chest. 🤝🔨 pic.twitter.com/96qP0DpXUA — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) April 10, 2020

Le tweet (vraiment) (très) inutile du mec confiné qui s'ennuie ferme est pour CJ McCollum

Hope everyone enjoyed their Easter Sunday. Happy Ressurection Day 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/IdV4APf9wH — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 13, 2020

Quoi que celui de Ja Morant était pas mal non plus dans le style...

Happy Easter from baby girl 🤍😍 pic.twitter.com/p71KuljMn3 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 12, 2020

La version la plus chelou est pour Victor Oladipo