INSIDE : verre de pinard à la main, LeBron danse avec Diddy, Kanter est toujours aussi dingue
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du week-end.
La médaille de la photo ridicule (ou du gars qui a un peu picolé pour Pâques) est pour Goran Dragic
Happy Easter !!! 😂😂 @MiamiHEAT Slovenija 🇸🇮 pic.twitter.com/5gEoSJT4bs
— Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) April 12, 2020
Le WTF Tweet du jour est relayé par Evan Fournier
Nan mais on est ou la? pic.twitter.com/Qd0OMwqT4H
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 12, 2020
Le trophée TikTok de la danse du jour (et de la bonne cause) est pour LeBron et Diddy
LeBron and Diddy paired up for a Danceathon to raise some money for healthcare workers 💪 pic.twitter.com/FUoJYwdbxP
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 13, 2020
.@Diddy brought out LeBron and Bronny on IG Live to raise money for healthcare workers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sSJHhIphzS
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2020
La perf INSIDE un peu déglingo est pour Dion "Iverson" Waiters
Dion skating to Mary J. Blige in the OG Philly jersey. #VibesGalore
(via @dionwaiters3 / IG) pic.twitter.com/k6JhU6X2P6
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 12, 2020
L'entrainement INSIDE inventif (et ouf) est encore une fois pour Enes Kanter
Build your own workout.
Part 2; 💪
Exercise: 🔥 😤
Acting: 🗑 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n1WVrjAMIE
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 10, 2020
Le label Seul au Monde est pour Matthew Dellavedova
#Cleveland #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/qDBL89NQOK
— Matthew Dellavedova (@matthewdelly) April 13, 2020
Le trashtalker affuté du jour : JJ Redick
H-O-R-S-E could not be worse. I gave it 5 min. Hard pass.
— JJ Redick (@jj_redick) April 12, 2020
L'annonce autopromo du jour est pour Iman Shumpert
Stream “Hello” now available on @Spotify and @AppleMusic pic.twitter.com/gpoPhHI9Oj
— Iman. (@imanshumpert) April 12, 2020
La petite autodérision du jour est pour Alex Caruso
5th grade Alex Caruso https://t.co/03ME8kcaMp
— Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) April 12, 2020
Le trophée Meyers Leonard du Gamer acharné est pour Donovan Mitchell et Kyle Kuzma
#TeamNoSleep @finalfantasyvii REMAKE is finally out! Everybody go download here: https://t.co/qSYizhwz4E #FinalFantasy7Remake #ad pic.twitter.com/QVscn7oMZ1
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 12, 2020
Very excited to play @FinalFantasyVII REMAKE. Already know this story is gonna be crazy! #FinalFantasy7Remake #Ad Download here: https://t.co/vXZvrQPdVI pic.twitter.com/B4gK2GyxUI
— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 11, 2020
Le trophée Meyers Leonard du mec qui joue trop et qui ne prend pas bien les vannes des fans sur les mecs qui jouent trop est pour Meyers Leonard
For all the haters in the back saying “Meyers stop gaming and workout.” You see the name on my chest. 🤝🔨 pic.twitter.com/96qP0DpXUA
— Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) April 10, 2020
Le tweet (vraiment) (très) inutile du mec confiné qui s'ennuie ferme est pour CJ McCollum
Hope everyone enjoyed their Easter Sunday. Happy Ressurection Day 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/IdV4APf9wH
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 13, 2020
Quoi que celui de Ja Morant était pas mal non plus dans le style...
Happy Easter from baby girl 🤍😍 pic.twitter.com/p71KuljMn3
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 12, 2020
La version la plus chelou est pour Victor Oladipo
Happy Easter 🐰🙌🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/5U6ffm9fYU
— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) April 12, 2020