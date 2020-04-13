INSIDE : verre de pinard à la main, LeBron danse avec Diddy, Kanter est toujours aussi dingue

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du week-end.

La médaille de la photo ridicule (ou du gars qui a un peu picolé pour Pâques) est pour Goran Dragic

Le WTF Tweet du jour est relayé par Evan Fournier

Le trophée TikTok de la danse du jour (et de la bonne cause) est pour LeBron et Diddy

La perf INSIDE un peu déglingo est pour Dion "Iverson" Waiters

L'entrainement INSIDE inventif (et ouf) est encore une fois pour Enes Kanter

Le label Seul au Monde est pour Matthew Dellavedova

Le trashtalker affuté du jour : JJ Redick

L'annonce autopromo du jour est pour Iman Shumpert

La petite autodérision du jour est pour Alex Caruso

Le trophée Meyers Leonard du Gamer acharné est pour Donovan Mitchell et Kyle Kuzma

Le trophée Meyers Leonard du mec qui joue trop et qui ne prend pas bien les vannes des fans sur les mecs qui jouent trop est pour Meyers Leonard

Le tweet (vraiment) (très) inutile du mec confiné qui s'ennuie ferme est pour CJ McCollum

Quoi que celui de Ja Morant était pas mal non plus dans le style...

La version la plus chelou est pour Victor Oladipo

