Le clasher et photoshoper (rookie) du jour : Vincent Poirier

Hahaha Not even in your dreams 😂 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 3, 2020

ET il remporte également le trophée de la perf indoor avec ce magnifique défi lancé également à Kanter

L'instant nostalgie du jour est pour LMA

L'effet spécial mielleux du jour est pour Kelly "petit soleil joyeux" Oubre Jr

If anybody needs THIS ... pic.twitter.com/bniOOum70h — Tsunami Papi (@KELLYOUBREJR) April 2, 2020

Quelques nouvelles de la famille O'Neal ? Ca va, ils sont en forme, ils s'amusent, soyez rassurés

When football and basketball come together in the O'Neal household 😂 (via @SSJreef) pic.twitter.com/Dao0NonJRL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 3, 2020

Le label Meyers Leonard du mec qui ferait bien de lâcher ses jeux vidéos une fois de temps est temps est pour... Meyers Leonard

This Sunday I’ll be embarking on my 24-hour live @Twitch stream while I raise funds for to support COVID-19 relief efforts! Tune in to see me stream with athletes, celebrities, and gamers. The energy will be electric and the gameplay will be next level 🤝🔨https://t.co/E6CUc0JAVA pic.twitter.com/LTJnSUNmVz — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) April 2, 2020

Le tweet qui affole les fans est évidemment pour LeBron... 231 200 likes

Thinking about maybe sitting down and breaking down some of my most memorable games and moments in my career. Maybe IG Live it or just film it and hold on to it for another time. 🤔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 2, 2020

La fan du jour, mignonne, mais à la voix un peu stridente quand même

This 3-year-old @sixers fan can already name every player. 🙌 (via petebozo4/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/hF6Xypwdhl — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 2, 2020

L'action totalement dingue qu'on n'a jamais vu ailleurs est... pour ce gars qui a tout notre respect