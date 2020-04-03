INSIDE : Vincent Poirier clashe et défie Enes Kanter, LeBron explose ses stats sur un tweet

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

Publié
Le clasher et photoshoper (rookie) du jour : Vincent Poirier

ET il remporte également le trophée de la perf indoor avec ce magnifique défi lancé également à Kanter

L'instant nostalgie du jour est pour LMA

L'effet spécial mielleux du jour est pour Kelly "petit soleil joyeux" Oubre Jr

Quelques nouvelles de la famille O'Neal ? Ca va, ils sont en forme, ils s'amusent, soyez rassurés

Le label Meyers Leonard du mec qui ferait bien de lâcher ses jeux vidéos une fois de temps est temps est pour... Meyers Leonard

Le tweet qui affole les fans est évidemment pour LeBron... 231 200 likes

La fan du jour, mignonne, mais à la voix un peu stridente quand même

L'action totalement dingue qu'on n'a jamais vu ailleurs est... pour ce gars qui a tout notre respect

