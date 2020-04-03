INSIDE : Vincent Poirier clashe et défie Enes Kanter, LeBron explose ses stats sur un tweet
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
Le clasher et photoshoper (rookie) du jour : Vincent Poirier
Hahaha Not even in your dreams 😂
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 3, 2020
ET il remporte également le trophée de la perf indoor avec ce magnifique défi lancé également à Kanter
France is the world’s champion @dtheis10 and @EnesKanter pic.twitter.com/EyZcXR9xlP
— Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) April 2, 2020
L'instant nostalgie du jour est pour LMA
#FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/IwIMV4QgyA
— LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) April 3, 2020
L'effet spécial mielleux du jour est pour Kelly "petit soleil joyeux" Oubre Jr
If anybody needs THIS ... pic.twitter.com/bniOOum70h
— Tsunami Papi (@KELLYOUBREJR) April 2, 2020
Quelques nouvelles de la famille O'Neal ? Ca va, ils sont en forme, ils s'amusent, soyez rassurés
When football and basketball come together in the O'Neal household 😂
(via @SSJreef) pic.twitter.com/Dao0NonJRL
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 3, 2020
Le label Meyers Leonard du mec qui ferait bien de lâcher ses jeux vidéos une fois de temps est temps est pour... Meyers Leonard
This Sunday I’ll be embarking on my 24-hour live @Twitch stream while I raise funds for to support COVID-19 relief efforts! Tune in to see me stream with athletes, celebrities, and gamers. The energy will be electric and the gameplay will be next level 🤝🔨https://t.co/E6CUc0JAVA pic.twitter.com/LTJnSUNmVz
— Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) April 2, 2020
Le tweet qui affole les fans est évidemment pour LeBron... 231 200 likes
Thinking about maybe sitting down and breaking down some of my most memorable games and moments in my career. Maybe IG Live it or just film it and hold on to it for another time. 🤔
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 2, 2020
La fan du jour, mignonne, mais à la voix un peu stridente quand même
This 3-year-old @sixers fan can already name every player. 🙌
(via petebozo4/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/hF6Xypwdhl
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 2, 2020
L'action totalement dingue qu'on n'a jamais vu ailleurs est... pour ce gars qui a tout notre respect
Imagine pulling this off in pickup 👀
(via @themoroccanmam1) pic.twitter.com/fnQbAGtJg9
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 3, 2020