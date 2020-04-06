INSIDE : Wade, Iverson et une histoire de Casino, Patterson fait des envieux, Kanter imite à merveille

La meilleure imitation de la semaine est pour Enes Kanter

Le confiné en bonne compagnie : Patrick Patterson

The Mrs got me making another TikTok during this hiatus.. #helpme pic.twitter.com/pzrb7MoXsg — Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) April 5, 2020

Le trophée TikTof de la danse ridicule est pour Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson already has the Toosie Slide dance down 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ne2xX44QiG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 4, 2020

Mais l'imitation aurait aussi pu aller à Michael Carter-Williams

L'anecdote du jour : D-Wade raconte la fois où il est allé au Casino avec Allen Iverson

.@DwyaneWade on the time he met Allen Iverson at a casino as a rookie: “He threw me a $1,000 chip and was like, ‘Yo, go play this, young fella.’ So I played $500, and I put the other $500 in my pocket.” True OG 🤣 (via @LefkoeShow) pic.twitter.com/Q3wrubw93u — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2020

La vidéo que tu peux matter en boucle pendant 10 minutes... Ouais, il est vraiment parfait ce move

You can only imagine the amount of work Michael Jordan spent to master this unstoppable — and beautiful — move. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/0Q34R9Hgtd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 6, 2020

La révélation du jour : Enes Kanter veut devenir une star du catch !

One day

I will be the @WWE Universal

Champion of the World

at #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/U4MEs4bv9K — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 6, 2020

La perf inside du taffeur confiné est pour Evan Fournier

10k. 38:30m. Not bad for a first try! pic.twitter.com/6ki0ZzLflI — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 6, 2020

Les conseils techniques pour taffer pendant le confinement présentés Duncan Robinson

Sniper Duncan Robinson gives fans his go-to, at-home shooting technique to stay sharp. Try it! pic.twitter.com/Eq1fQUKAbN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 4, 2020

L'insaisissable du jour !

Y’all gotta bring more HEART to take him down 🤯 (via highoffmarquis/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/X770iReEgZ — Overtime (@overtime) April 6, 2020

Le confiné vraiment en manque : Kyle Kuzma

Kuz really misses getting pregame fits off 😂 @kylekuzma pic.twitter.com/0uiZk7hiLt — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) April 5, 2020

Le move viral du jour : Lance Stephenson

Need @StephensonLance to pull this move out in a game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qrrSN6pdpL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2020

Le post rageur du jour est pour Stephen A Smith