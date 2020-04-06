INSIDE : Wade, Iverson et une histoire de Casino, Patterson fait des envieux, Kanter imite à merveille

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

La meilleure imitation de la semaine est pour Enes Kanter

Le confiné en bonne compagnie : Patrick Patterson

Le trophée TikTof de la danse ridicule est pour Jordan Clarkson

Mais l'imitation aurait aussi pu aller à Michael Carter-Williams

L'anecdote du jour : D-Wade raconte la fois où il est allé au Casino avec Allen Iverson

La vidéo que tu peux matter en boucle pendant 10 minutes... Ouais, il est vraiment parfait ce move

La révélation du jour : Enes Kanter veut devenir une star du catch !

La perf inside du taffeur confiné est pour Evan Fournier

Les conseils techniques pour taffer pendant le confinement présentés Duncan Robinson

L'insaisissable du jour !

Le confiné vraiment en manque : Kyle Kuzma

Le move viral du jour : Lance Stephenson

Le post rageur du jour est pour Stephen A Smith

 

