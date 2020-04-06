INSIDE : Wade, Iverson et une histoire de Casino, Patterson fait des envieux, Kanter imite à merveille
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
La meilleure imitation de la semaine est pour Enes Kanter
🌮😂 @tackofall99 be like pic.twitter.com/MqhbWn7bvj
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 5, 2020
Le confiné en bonne compagnie : Patrick Patterson
The Mrs got me making another TikTok during this hiatus.. #helpme pic.twitter.com/pzrb7MoXsg
— Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) April 5, 2020
Le trophée TikTof de la danse ridicule est pour Jordan Clarkson
Jordan Clarkson already has the Toosie Slide dance down 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ne2xX44QiG
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 4, 2020
Mais l'imitation aurait aussi pu aller à Michael Carter-Williams
Rommmie rom in the house 😂😂 tiktok #mcarterwilliams pic.twitter.com/EK0QD0mE4R
— Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) April 4, 2020
L'anecdote du jour : D-Wade raconte la fois où il est allé au Casino avec Allen Iverson
.@DwyaneWade on the time he met Allen Iverson at a casino as a rookie:
“He threw me a $1,000 chip and was like, ‘Yo, go play this, young fella.’ So I played $500, and I put the other $500 in my pocket.”
True OG 🤣
(via @LefkoeShow) pic.twitter.com/Q3wrubw93u
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2020
La vidéo que tu peux matter en boucle pendant 10 minutes... Ouais, il est vraiment parfait ce move
You can only imagine the amount of work Michael Jordan spent to master this unstoppable — and beautiful — move. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/0Q34R9Hgtd
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 6, 2020
La révélation du jour : Enes Kanter veut devenir une star du catch !
One day
I will be the @WWE Universal
Champion of the World
at #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/U4MEs4bv9K
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 6, 2020
La perf inside du taffeur confiné est pour Evan Fournier
10k. 38:30m. Not bad for a first try! pic.twitter.com/6ki0ZzLflI
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 6, 2020
Les conseils techniques pour taffer pendant le confinement présentés Duncan Robinson
Sniper Duncan Robinson gives fans his go-to, at-home shooting technique to stay sharp. Try it! pic.twitter.com/Eq1fQUKAbN
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 4, 2020
L'insaisissable du jour !
Y’all gotta bring more HEART to take him down 🤯 (via highoffmarquis/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/X770iReEgZ
— Overtime (@overtime) April 6, 2020
Le confiné vraiment en manque : Kyle Kuzma
Kuz really misses getting pregame fits off 😂 @kylekuzma pic.twitter.com/0uiZk7hiLt
— B/R Kicks (@brkicks) April 5, 2020
Le move viral du jour : Lance Stephenson
Need @StephensonLance to pull this move out in a game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qrrSN6pdpL
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2020
Le post rageur du jour est pour Stephen A Smith
Voir cette publication sur Instagram