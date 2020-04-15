INSIDE : Zach LaVine fait sa demande en mariage, Shaq fait équipe avec Joe Exotic !
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
Le lover du jour est Zach LaVine qui a fait sa demande en mariage sur IG et en jogging s'il vous plait #classe
Zach LaVine proposes to his high-school sweetheart Hunter Mar live on IG 💍 pic.twitter.com/HWHlXQT0bi
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 13, 2020
Le gros gros taffeur INSIDE du jour est Serge Ibaka
Et ya pas photo oO
Trying to stay ready! pic.twitter.com/hIuzaWYaqr
— Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) April 14, 2020
La duo 2K incroyable du jour : SHAQ & Joe Exotic messieurs dames !!
Joe Exotic vs. Carole Baskin in 2K.
The commentary is GOLD. 🤣😂🤣 @2ktoro @BRGaming pic.twitter.com/AGbk24Hw3k
— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 14, 2020
Le trophée Enes Kanter du meilleur Enes Kanter du jour : Enes Kanter
How to become a @WWE star
Learning from the best@LaceyEvansWWE 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/8ahhJlUEcl
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 15, 2020
La question technique pro-bagnole du jour est pour Evan Fournier
Pour les connaisseurs, vous etes plutot sls ou amg gtr pic.twitter.com/IBmg8Ul6TW
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 15, 2020
Le trophée TikTok de la danse totalement dingue est pour Trae Young (il commence à les accumuler non ?)
Trae Young spending his quarantine doing TikTok dances. 🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/kZqayMfZ20
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 14, 2020
La perf INSIDE du jour est pour Odell Beckham Jr mi-Russell Wilson mi-Stephen Curry
OBJ looking like QB1. 🔥🔥🔥 (via @obj) pic.twitter.com/re5YUIpowB
— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 15, 2020
On est d'accord avec Ja Morant, impressionnant cette ressemblance
thought this was bron for a min 😂😂 https://t.co/biavd7wSw2
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 15, 2020
Le tweet prise de tête du jour est pour Evan Fournier (encore !)
Bonjour pic.twitter.com/tkCja0X5KX
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 15, 2020
Le souvenir dingue du jour
April 14, 1993: Office supplies salesman and Bulls fan Don Calhoun nails a 72-foot shot from 3/4 court to win $1,000,000.
He celebrated with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and the Bulls.
(Via @NBCSBulls)pic.twitter.com/inGZrOfEJH
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 15, 2020
Le hors sujet du jour qui nous a bien fait marrer
Le papa de la semaine 😂 pic.twitter.com/HHVyVhAe2z
— Vines Foot (@vinesfoot) April 14, 2020