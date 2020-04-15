INSIDE : Zach LaVine fait sa demande en mariage, Shaq fait équipe avec Joe Exotic !

Le lover du jour est Zach LaVine qui a fait sa demande en mariage sur IG et en jogging s'il vous plait #classe

Zach LaVine proposes to his high-school sweetheart Hunter Mar live on IG 💍 pic.twitter.com/HWHlXQT0bi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 13, 2020

Le gros gros taffeur INSIDE du jour est Serge Ibaka

Et ya pas photo oO

Trying to stay ready! pic.twitter.com/hIuzaWYaqr — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) April 14, 2020

La duo 2K incroyable du jour : SHAQ & Joe Exotic messieurs dames !!

Joe Exotic vs. Carole Baskin in 2K. The commentary is GOLD. 🤣😂🤣 @2ktoro @BRGaming pic.twitter.com/AGbk24Hw3k — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 14, 2020

Le trophée Enes Kanter du meilleur Enes Kanter du jour : Enes Kanter

How to become a @WWE star Learning from the best@LaceyEvansWWE 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/8ahhJlUEcl — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 15, 2020

La question technique pro-bagnole du jour est pour Evan Fournier

Pour les connaisseurs, vous etes plutot sls ou amg gtr pic.twitter.com/IBmg8Ul6TW — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 15, 2020

Le trophée TikTok de la danse totalement dingue est pour Trae Young (il commence à les accumuler non ?)

Trae Young spending his quarantine doing TikTok dances. 🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/kZqayMfZ20 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 14, 2020

La perf INSIDE du jour est pour Odell Beckham Jr mi-Russell Wilson mi-Stephen Curry

On est d'accord avec Ja Morant, impressionnant cette ressemblance

thought this was bron for a min 😂😂 https://t.co/biavd7wSw2 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 15, 2020

Le tweet prise de tête du jour est pour Evan Fournier (encore !)

Le souvenir dingue du jour

April 14, 1993: Office supplies salesman and Bulls fan Don Calhoun nails a 72-foot shot from 3/4 court to win $1,000,000. He celebrated with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and the Bulls. (Via @NBCSBulls)pic.twitter.com/inGZrOfEJH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 15, 2020

Le hors sujet du jour qui nous a bien fait marrer