INSIDE : Zach LaVine fait sa demande en mariage, Shaq fait équipe avec Joe Exotic !

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

BasketSessionPar BasketSession  | Publié  | BasketSession.com / NEWS
INSIDE : Zach LaVine fait sa demande en mariage, Shaq fait équipe avec Joe Exotic !

Le lover du jour est Zach LaVine qui a fait sa demande en mariage sur IG et en jogging s'il vous plait #classe

Le gros gros taffeur INSIDE du jour est Serge Ibaka
Et ya pas photo oO

La duo 2K incroyable du jour : SHAQ & Joe Exotic messieurs dames !!

Le trophée Enes Kanter du meilleur Enes Kanter du jour : Enes Kanter

La question technique pro-bagnole du jour est pour Evan Fournier

Le trophée TikTok de la danse totalement dingue est pour Trae Young (il commence à les accumuler non ?)

La perf INSIDE du jour est pour Odell Beckham Jr mi-Russell Wilson mi-Stephen Curry

On est d'accord avec Ja Morant, impressionnant cette ressemblance

Le tweet prise de tête du jour est pour Evan Fournier (encore !)

Le souvenir dingue du jour

Le hors sujet du jour qui nous a bien fait marrer

Afficher les commentaires (0)
Atlantic
Central
Southeast
Pacific
Southwest
Northwest