John Wall n'a pas joué l'an dernier et il ne devrait pas non plus reprendre la compétition cette saison. Malchanceux, l'ancien All-Star a été victime d'une déchirure du tendon d'Achille après avoir été blessé sévèrement au genou. Il a disparu des radars depuis. C'était donc déjà une satisfaction pour lui de pouvoir reprendre le chemin de l'entraînement avec ses coéquipiers. Wall a été autorisé à jouer les 5 vs 5 avec contact. Il en a profité pour s'illustrer et pour rappeler à tous quel joueur il est : un meneur véloce et inspiré balle en main.

John Wall is playing in a full-court scrimmage getting buckets. pic.twitter.com/JMIMisfEnw — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 13, 2020

Pull-up three from John Wall. pic.twitter.com/XLTV0ILofV — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 13, 2020

John Wall hits a buzzer-beater and then celebrates. Can tell he’s having fun playing basketball and creating highlights for the first time in over a year. pic.twitter.com/MIvdR1daRA — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 13, 2020

Malgré tout, John Wall ne devrait pas revenir cette saison.