John Wall est toujours bien chaud balle en main !

Des nouvelles d'un joueur perdu de vue : John Wall, qui a enfin repris l'entraînement complet avec les Washington Wizards.

BasketSessionPar BasketSession  | Publié


John Wall n'a pas joué l'an dernier et il ne devrait pas non plus reprendre la compétition cette saison. Malchanceux, l'ancien All-Star a été victime d'une déchirure du tendon d'Achille après avoir été blessé sévèrement au genou. Il a disparu des radars depuis. C'était donc déjà une satisfaction pour lui de pouvoir reprendre le chemin de l'entraînement avec ses coéquipiers. Wall a été autorisé à jouer les 5 vs 5 avec contact. Il en a profité pour s'illustrer et pour rappeler à tous quel joueur il est : un meneur véloce et inspiré balle en main.

Malgré tout, John Wall ne devrait pas revenir cette saison.

