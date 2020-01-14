John Wall est toujours bien chaud balle en main !
Des nouvelles d'un joueur perdu de vue : John Wall, qui a enfin repris l'entraînement complet avec les Washington Wizards.
John Wall n'a pas joué l'an dernier et il ne devrait pas non plus reprendre la compétition cette saison. Malchanceux, l'ancien All-Star a été victime d'une déchirure du tendon d'Achille après avoir été blessé sévèrement au genou. Il a disparu des radars depuis. C'était donc déjà une satisfaction pour lui de pouvoir reprendre le chemin de l'entraînement avec ses coéquipiers. Wall a été autorisé à jouer les 5 vs 5 avec contact. Il en a profité pour s'illustrer et pour rappeler à tous quel joueur il est : un meneur véloce et inspiré balle en main.
John Wall is playing in a full-court scrimmage getting buckets. pic.twitter.com/JMIMisfEnw
— Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 13, 2020
Pull-up three from John Wall. pic.twitter.com/XLTV0ILofV
— Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 13, 2020
John Wall hits a buzzer-beater and then celebrates. Can tell he’s having fun playing basketball and creating highlights for the first time in over a year. pic.twitter.com/MIvdR1daRA
— Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 13, 2020
Malgré tout, John Wall ne devrait pas revenir cette saison.