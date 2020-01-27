139 POR
Kobe Bryant, le monde en deuil devant sa disparition

La mort tragique de Kobe Bryant a largement dépassé le simple cadre du basket. Véritable icône planétaire, sa disparition a choqué le monde entier

N.SPar N.S | Publié
Kobe Bryant, le monde en deuil devant sa disparition

 

La nouvelle a secoué le monde d'une manière brutale et soudaine. À 41 ans, Kobe Bryant est tragiquement décédé, en compagnie de sa fille "Gigi" et de sept autres personnes, dans un accident d'hélicoptère ce dimanche. Il est, ce lundi matin, très compliqué de trouver les mots devant une telle secousse. Il était le héros de toute une génération. Tout simplement l'un des dix meilleurs joueurs de l'histoire. Qui n'a jamais envoyé un "Kobeeeeeeee", en simulant un fadeaway au buzzer, seul face à son panier ? Sa mort a profondément ému l'intégralité du monde du sport, et plus encore tant son aura dépassait largement le cadre du basket. Alicia Keys a par exemple rendu hommage à l'ex-star des Lakers par un discours lors des Grammy Awards. Tout comme d'autres artistes, comme les Boyz II Men présents à la célèbre cérémonie.

Double buteur avec le PSG, Neymar a profité d'une réalisation pour adresser un deux et un quatre avec ses mains, devant une caméra. Son coéquipier, le Français Kylian Mbappé a lui aussi adressé un mot pour la légende des Lakers.

Les sportifs français ont d'ailleurs imité leur homologue parisien sur les réseaux sociaux.

Zinédine Zidane était également très touché par la nouvelle. Tous comme Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi et Ronaldinho, entre autres. Pour rappel, Kobe Bryant était un immense fan du ballon rond.

"C’est une sensation terrible, a déclaré Zizou après la rencontre du Real Madrid. "Une nouvelle terrible pour le monde du sport. Je suis terriblement désolé pour sa famille. Je n’ai pas de mots. Je suis très triste de ce qu’il s’est passé."

D'autres stars du sport, mais aussi d'autres personnalités, ont tenu à exprimer leur peine.

😤😔🥺 it can’t be

