Kobe Bryant, le monde en deuil devant sa disparition

La nouvelle a secoué le monde d'une manière brutale et soudaine. À 41 ans, Kobe Bryant est tragiquement décédé, en compagnie de sa fille "Gigi" et de sept autres personnes, dans un accident d'hélicoptère ce dimanche. Il est, ce lundi matin, très compliqué de trouver les mots devant une telle secousse. Il était le héros de toute une génération. Tout simplement l'un des dix meilleurs joueurs de l'histoire. Qui n'a jamais envoyé un "Kobeeeeeeee", en simulant un fadeaway au buzzer, seul face à son panier ? Sa mort a profondément ému l'intégralité du monde du sport, et plus encore tant son aura dépassait largement le cadre du basket. Alicia Keys a par exemple rendu hommage à l'ex-star des Lakers par un discours lors des Grammy Awards. Tout comme d'autres artistes, comme les Boyz II Men présents à la célèbre cérémonie.

"We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." At the Staples Center, @aliciakeys opens the #GRAMMYs with a touching tribute. pic.twitter.com/wPY8VkReOb — CBS (@CBS) January 27, 2020

"We love you Kobe." @aliciakeys and Boyz II Men sing in tribute to Kobe Bryant and his family at the opening of the #Grammys https://t.co/kk0nIau0ee pic.twitter.com/v3KpXSkvyW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020

Double buteur avec le PSG, Neymar a profité d'une réalisation pour adresser un deux et un quatre avec ses mains, devant une caméra. Son coéquipier, le Français Kylian Mbappé a lui aussi adressé un mot pour la légende des Lakers.

🏀 | KOBE BRYANT (1978-2020): Homenaje hace momentos de Neymar a Bryant tras anotar gol: pic.twitter.com/dg5102MGFA — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) January 26, 2020

Les sportifs français ont d'ailleurs imité leur homologue parisien sur les réseaux sociaux.

Legends never die ... RIP Kobe 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/U6h2gM2Kdc — Renaud LAVILLENIE® (@airlavillenie) January 26, 2020

Wooooooooow mais nn Tha Black Mamba 😱 RIP courage a sa famille. Les hélicoptères la ca commence a faire beaucoup faut arreter. ✊🏽🙏🏽❤️ — Tony YOKA (@TonyYoka) January 26, 2020

You weren’t just an exemple in your sport, but in all sports... for your spirit, your vision of work and your way to share it : I thank you 🙏.

It just remind us how we have to take care of the present with our loved onces.

RIP Black Mamba and Gianna 💔 pic.twitter.com/oIePKiNQMJ — Kevin MAYER (@mayer_decathlon) January 26, 2020

Zinédine Zidane était également très touché par la nouvelle. Tous comme Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi et Ronaldinho, entre autres. Pour rappel, Kobe Bryant était un immense fan du ballon rond.

"C’est une sensation terrible, a déclaré Zizou après la rencontre du Real Madrid. "Une nouvelle terrible pour le monde du sport. Je suis terriblement désolé pour sa famille. Je n’ai pas de mots. Je suis très triste de ce qu’il s’est passé."

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

Descanse em paz, meu amigo 🙏🏿 😭 pic.twitter.com/vRqNRyoIhp — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) January 26, 2020

D'autres stars du sport, mais aussi d'autres personnalités, ont tenu à exprimer leur peine.

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020