En marge des ESPYs 2020, ESPN a diffusé le magnifique hommage de Snoop Dogg pour Kobe Bryant. Le rappeur, fan inconditionnel des Los Angeles Lakers, a écrit un texte déclamé pour l'occasion et qui ne pouvait laisser personne insensible. Il y a un an, Kobe remettait un trophée à Bill Russell pour son engagement. Dimanche, la célébration était malheureusement pour lui.

Quelques extraits des lyrics :

"The stage is set, it's go time. [...] It's '96 and rising from the Philly streets, a teen trying to find his direction. And make that connection. Not knowing what to expect, taking it step-by-step.

You weathered for the rain. In your heart and your brain. Trying to learn the terrain, ice water in your veins".