Russell Westbrook fait son « rock the baby » à Rudy Gobert

On avait découvert le rock the baby de Russell Westbrook après de nombreux affrontements avec Damian Lillard. Cette nuit, le meneur des Rockets a trouvé un nouveau client avec Rudy Gobert. Sur une pénétration, Russ, 39 points, met un coup de physique au français avant de finir sous le cercle. Et en repartant, il pointe le pivot du doigt avant de mimer le berceau tout en lui parlant.

6’3 Russell Westbrook rocking the baby on 7’1 Rudy Gobert after attacking him with ease and scoring on him in the paint. How can you not love this guy man.

pic.twitter.com/AiBbzxmafl

— ⚡️ (@TheWestbrookEra) February 10, 2020