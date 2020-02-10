115 POR
Russell Westbrook fait son « rock the baby » à Rudy Gobert

Sur un lay-up conclu après un contact avec Rudy Gobert, Russell Westbrook en a profité pour trashtalk le Français avec son célèbre "rock the baby"

On avait découvert le rock the baby de Russell Westbrook après de nombreux affrontements avec Damian Lillard. Cette nuit, le meneur des Rockets a trouvé un nouveau client avec Rudy Gobert. Sur une pénétration, Russ, 39 points, met un coup de physique au français avant de finir sous le cercle. Et en repartant, il pointe le pivot du doigt avant de mimer le berceau tout en lui parlant.

Encore une fois, mauvais timing pour Westbrook qui, comme face à Lillard l'an passé, a perdu le match sur un buzzer-beater.

