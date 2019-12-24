113 GSW
New York Knicks 115
Washington Wizards 121

Knicks vs Wizards

Knicks vs Wizards
Matchup
Tirs tentés93100
Tirs réussis4447
Tirs à 3 points tentés3630
Tirs à 3 points réussis1510
Lancers francs tentés1530
Lancers francs réussis1217
Rebonds offensifs1116
Rebonds défensifs3332
Turnovers148
Interceptions412
Passes décisives2927
Contres107
Fautes2512
Points115121
New York Knicks
Tirs Rebonds
JoueursPTSMINTIRS3PTSLFOFFDEFTOSTLASTCFTES
Julius Randle353711/214/89/92332213
Damyean Dotson19277/135/100/20200301
R.J. Barrett18358/152/40/02441402
Allonzo Trier11195/71/30/00210101
Kevin Knox8262/81/43/30320112
Bobby Portis8224/100/20/11310304
Mitchell Robinson6223/60/00/04900065
Elfrid Payton5302/81/20/025211214
Frank Ntilikina5102/41/30/00110313
Dennis Smith Jr.060/10/00/00100000
Washington Wizards
Tirs Rebonds
JoueursPTSMINTIRS3PTSLFOFFDEFTOSTLASTCFTES
Bradley Beal303613/382/112/43132322
Troy Brown Jr.26329/152/46/71801710
Ishmael Smith17258/141/20/21300410
Anzejs Pasecniks14196/70/02/41200000
Gary Payton II10344/81/11/24726502
Ian Mahinmi8281/50/16/115401213
Garrison Mathews6182/52/50/01211100
Isaac Bonga4112/20/00/00210202
Admiral Schofield3181/31/30/00211211
Justin Robinson3151/31/30/00100112
