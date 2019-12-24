Knicks vs Wizards
|Matchup
|Tirs tentés
|93
|100
|Tirs réussis
|44
|47
|Tirs à 3 points tentés
|36
|30
|Tirs à 3 points réussis
|15
|10
|Lancers francs tentés
|15
|30
|Lancers francs réussis
|12
|17
|Rebonds offensifs
|11
|16
|Rebonds défensifs
|33
|32
|Turnovers
|14
|8
|Interceptions
|4
|12
|Passes décisives
|29
|27
|Contres
|10
|7
|Fautes
|25
|12
|Points
|115
|121
New York Knicks
|Tirs
|Rebonds
|Joueurs
|PTS
|MIN
|TIRS
|3PTS
|LF
|OFF
|DEF
|TO
|STL
|AST
|C
|FTES
|Julius Randle
|35
|37
|11/21
|4/8
|9/9
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Damyean Dotson
|19
|27
|7/13
|5/10
|0/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|R.J. Barrett
|18
|35
|8/15
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|4
|4
|1
|4
|0
|2
|Allonzo Trier
|11
|19
|5/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kevin Knox
|8
|26
|2/8
|1/4
|3/3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bobby Portis
|8
|22
|4/10
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Mitchell Robinson
|6
|22
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|Elfrid Payton
|5
|30
|2/8
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|5
|2
|1
|12
|1
|4
|Frank Ntilikina
|5
|10
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|0
|6
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Washington Wizards
|Tirs
|Rebonds
|Joueurs
|PTS
|MIN
|TIRS
|3PTS
|LF
|OFF
|DEF
|TO
|STL
|AST
|C
|FTES
|Bradley Beal
|30
|36
|13/38
|2/11
|2/4
|3
|1
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|Troy Brown Jr.
|26
|32
|9/15
|2/4
|6/7
|1
|8
|0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|Ishmael Smith
|17
|25
|8/14
|1/2
|0/2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|Anzejs Pasecniks
|14
|19
|6/7
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gary Payton II
|10
|34
|4/8
|1/1
|1/2
|4
|7
|2
|6
|5
|0
|2
|Ian Mahinmi
|8
|28
|1/5
|0/1
|6/11
|5
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Garrison Mathews
|6
|18
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Isaac Bonga
|4
|11
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Admiral Schofield
|3
|18
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Justin Robinson
|3
|15
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2