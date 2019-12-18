120 LAC
99 PHO
109 UTA
102 ORL
101 NOP
108 BKN
143 NYK
120 ATL
105 IND
102 LAL
110 CHA
102 SAC
New Orleans Pelicans 101
Brooklyn Nets 108

Pelicans vs Nets

Matchup
Tirs tentés10896
Tirs réussis3740
Tirs à 3 points tentés4039
Tirs à 3 points réussis1111
Lancers francs tentés2423
Lancers francs réussis1617
Rebonds offensifs177
Rebonds défensifs4248
Turnovers811
Interceptions33
Passes décisives2025
Contres910
Fautes1922
Points101108
New Orleans Pelicans
Tirs Rebonds
JoueursPTSMINTIRS3PTSLFOFFDEFTOSTLASTCFTES
Brandon Ingram22417/231/57/93720122
Jrue Holiday21379/282/71/12301625
Josh Hart14405/144/100/01811002
Jaxson Hayes13294/61/14/73500125
Lonzo Ball10354/131/51/31720400
Nickeil Alexander-Walker9224/71/40/00410401
Derrick Favors7203/70/01/25420331
Kenrich Williams3261/81/60/02401001
Nicolo Melli2120/20/22/20000102
Brooklyn Nets
Tirs Rebonds
JoueursPTSMINTIRS3PTSLFOFFDEFTOSTLASTCFTES
Spencer Dinwiddie313811/261/88/110221703
Joe Harris24378/155/93/41520311
Jarrett Allen12346/70/00/021230165
David Nwaba12185/72/30/10301012
Garrett Temple7392/141/62/31410501
Wilson Chandler7183/61/30/01520203
DeAndre Jordan6182/30/02/21511512
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot6152/50/12/20200001
Taurean Prince3351/91/60/011000213
ThÃ©o Pinson090/40/30/00000001
