Pelicans vs Nets
|Matchup
|Tirs tentés
|108
|96
|Tirs réussis
|37
|40
|Tirs à 3 points tentés
|40
|39
|Tirs à 3 points réussis
|11
|11
|Lancers francs tentés
|24
|23
|Lancers francs réussis
|16
|17
|Rebonds offensifs
|17
|7
|Rebonds défensifs
|42
|48
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Interceptions
|3
|3
|Passes décisives
|20
|25
|Contres
|9
|10
|Fautes
|19
|22
|Points
|101
|108
New Orleans Pelicans
|Tirs
|Rebonds
|Joueurs
|PTS
|MIN
|TIRS
|3PTS
|LF
|OFF
|DEF
|TO
|STL
|AST
|C
|FTES
|Brandon Ingram
|22
|41
|7/23
|1/5
|7/9
|3
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Jrue Holiday
|21
|37
|9/28
|2/7
|1/1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|6
|2
|5
|Josh Hart
|14
|40
|5/14
|4/10
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Jaxson Hayes
|13
|29
|4/6
|1/1
|4/7
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Lonzo Ball
|10
|35
|4/13
|1/5
|1/3
|1
|7
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|9
|22
|4/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Derrick Favors
|7
|20
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|4
|2
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Kenrich Williams
|3
|26
|1/8
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Nicolo Melli
|2
|12
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
Brooklyn Nets
|Tirs
|Rebonds
|Joueurs
|PTS
|MIN
|TIRS
|3PTS
|LF
|OFF
|DEF
|TO
|STL
|AST
|C
|FTES
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|31
|38
|11/26
|1/8
|8/11
|0
|2
|2
|1
|7
|0
|3
|Joe Harris
|24
|37
|8/15
|5/9
|3/4
|1
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Jarrett Allen
|12
|34
|6/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|3
|0
|1
|6
|5
|David Nwaba
|12
|18
|5/7
|2/3
|0/1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Garrett Temple
|7
|39
|2/14
|1/6
|2/3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|5
|0
|1
|Wilson Chandler
|7
|18
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|DeAndre Jordan
|6
|18
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|1
|2
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|6
|15
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Taurean Prince
|3
|35
|1/9
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|ThÃ©o Pinson
|0
|9
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1