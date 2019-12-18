Pistons vs Wizards
|Matchup
|Tirs tentés
|86
|88
|Tirs réussis
|41
|49
|Tirs à 3 points tentés
|39
|33
|Tirs à 3 points réussis
|13
|18
|Lancers francs tentés
|34
|21
|Lancers francs réussis
|24
|17
|Rebonds offensifs
|12
|8
|Rebonds défensifs
|24
|28
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Interceptions
|6
|6
|Passes décisives
|29
|31
|Contres
|4
|5
|Fautes
|19
|27
|Points
|119
|133
Detroit Pistons
|Tirs
|Rebonds
|Joueurs
|PTS
|MIN
|TIRS
|3PTS
|LF
|OFF
|DEF
|TO
|STL
|AST
|C
|FTES
|Markieff Morris
|22
|32
|8/13
|1/2
|5/6
|0
|5
|3
|1
|3
|0
|5
|Derrick Rose
|22
|28
|8/17
|2/5
|4/4
|2
|4
|3
|1
|8
|0
|1
|Bruce Brown
|20
|26
|5/10
|2/4
|8/8
|2
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|Luke Kennard
|14
|36
|6/11
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|4
|3
|0
|6
|0
|3
|Christian Wood
|12
|28
|5/10
|0/1
|2/8
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Tony Snell
|10
|26
|3/8
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Langston Galloway
|8
|28
|3/10
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|7
|12
|2/6
|2/6
|1/2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Thon Maker
|4
|19
|1/1
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
Washington Wizards
|Tirs
|Rebonds
|Joueurs
|PTS
|MIN
|TIRS
|3PTS
|LF
|OFF
|DEF
|TO
|STL
|AST
|C
|FTES
|Bradley Beal
|35
|37
|12/24
|5/9
|6/7
|1
|2
|3
|1
|10
|0
|2
|Isaiah Thomas
|23
|25
|9/13
|5/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|1
|4
|Davis Bertans
|17
|35
|6/11
|3/6
|2/3
|0
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Troy Brown Jr.
|10
|27
|4/9
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Ishmael Smith
|10
|21
|4/9
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|4
|4
|3
|7
|2
|3
|Ian Mahinmi
|9
|24
|3/4
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Admiral Schofield
|9
|19
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Isaac Bonga
|9
|19
|3/5
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Rui Hachimura
|7
|17
|3/4
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garrison Mathews
|4
|10
|1/2
|1/2
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3