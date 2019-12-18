120 LAC
99 PHO
109 UTA
102 ORL
101 NOP
108 BKN
143 NYK
120 ATL
105 IND
102 LAL
110 CHA
102 SAC
Detroit Pistons 119
Washington Wizards 133

Pistons vs Wizards

Matchup
Tirs tentés8688
Tirs réussis4149
Tirs à 3 points tentés3933
Tirs à 3 points réussis1318
Lancers francs tentés3421
Lancers francs réussis2417
Rebonds offensifs128
Rebonds défensifs2428
Turnovers1415
Interceptions66
Passes décisives2931
Contres45
Fautes1927
Points119133
Detroit Pistons
Tirs Rebonds
JoueursPTSMINTIRS3PTSLFOFFDEFTOSTLASTCFTES
Markieff Morris22328/131/25/60531305
Derrick Rose22288/172/54/42431801
Bruce Brown20265/102/48/82401323
Luke Kennard14366/112/70/02430603
Christian Wood12285/100/12/83321113
Tony Snell10263/82/72/20000300
Langston Galloway8283/102/70/01111201
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk7122/62/61/20100110
Thon Maker4191/10/02/42221203
Washington Wizards
Tirs Rebonds
JoueursPTSMINTIRS3PTSLFOFFDEFTOSTLASTCFTES
Bradley Beal353712/245/96/712311002
Isaiah Thomas23259/135/70/00120614
Davis Bertans17356/113/62/30410311
Troy Brown Jr.10274/92/30/01510203
Ishmael Smith10214/90/12/20443723
Ian Mahinmi9243/40/03/52630114
Admiral Schofield9194/71/30/01100105
Isaac Bonga9193/51/12/22402102
Rui Hachimura7173/40/11/11110000
Garrison Mathews4101/21/21/10000003
