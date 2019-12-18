Raptors vs Cavs
|Matchup
|Tirs tentés
|89
|90
|Tirs réussis
|52
|44
|Tirs à 3 points tentés
|32
|35
|Tirs à 3 points réussis
|16
|12
|Lancers francs tentés
|17
|17
|Lancers francs réussis
|13
|13
|Rebonds offensifs
|6
|9
|Rebonds défensifs
|35
|30
|Turnovers
|7
|10
|Interceptions
|7
|6
|Passes décisives
|31
|30
|Contres
|2
|1
|Fautes
|19
|15
|Points
|133
|113
Toronto Raptors
|Tirs
|Rebonds
|Joueurs
|PTS
|MIN
|TIRS
|3PTS
|LF
|OFF
|DEF
|TO
|STL
|AST
|C
|FTES
|Pascal Siakam
|33
|35
|13/24
|5/8
|2/2
|0
|4
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Norman Powell
|26
|35
|11/15
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|4
|5
|1
|1
|Kyle Lowry
|20
|36
|6/13
|3/7
|5/8
|0
|4
|1
|0
|11
|0
|4
|Serge Ibaka
|14
|20
|6/10
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|OG Anunoby
|12
|27
|6/9
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Marc Gasol
|8
|27
|4/9
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Terence Davis
|7
|18
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Chris Boucher
|7
|12
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Patrick McCaw
|6
|21
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Dewan Hernandez
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Malcolm Miller
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cleveland Cavaliers
|Tirs
|Rebonds
|Joueurs
|PTS
|MIN
|TIRS
|3PTS
|LF
|OFF
|DEF
|TO
|STL
|AST
|C
|FTES
|Collin Sexton
|25
|31
|10/16
|0/1
|5/6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Darius Garland
|20
|37
|7/14
|4/8
|2/2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|1
|Tristan Thompson
|18
|32
|9/14
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Cedi Osman
|12
|24
|4/10
|3/6
|1/2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kevin Love
|9
|25
|4/10
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|7
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Kevin Porter Jr
|9
|23
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Jordan Clarkson
|9
|22
|2/7
|2/5
|3/3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Larry Nance Jr.
|7
|22
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|John Henson
|2
|15
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|2
|5
|0
|5
|Matthew Dellavedova
|2
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0