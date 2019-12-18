120 LAC
99 PHO
109 UTA
102 ORL
101 NOP
108 BKN
143 NYK
120 ATL
105 IND
102 LAL
110 CHA
102 SAC
Toronto Raptors 133
Cleveland Cavaliers 113

Raptors vs Cavs

Matchup
Tirs tentés8990
Tirs réussis5244
Tirs à 3 points tentés3235
Tirs à 3 points réussis1612
Lancers francs tentés1717
Lancers francs réussis1313
Rebonds offensifs69
Rebonds défensifs3530
Turnovers710
Interceptions76
Passes décisives3130
Contres21
Fautes1915
Points133113
Toronto Raptors
Tirs Rebonds
JoueursPTSMINTIRS3PTSLFOFFDEFTOSTLASTCFTES
Pascal Siakam333513/245/82/20420402
Norman Powell263511/154/60/00604511
Kyle Lowry20366/133/75/804101104
Serge Ibaka14206/100/12/31420111
OG Anunoby12276/90/20/02701102
Marc Gasol8274/90/30/01401300
Terence Davis7182/41/22/20200302
Chris Boucher7122/31/12/22300104
Patrick McCaw6212/22/20/00121202
Dewan Hernandez010/00/00/00000001
Malcolm Miller010/00/00/00000000
Cleveland Cavaliers
Tirs Rebonds
JoueursPTSMINTIRS3PTSLFOFFDEFTOSTLASTCFTES
Collin Sexton253110/160/15/62320401
Darius Garland20377/144/82/20212501
Tristan Thompson18329/140/00/22610300
Cedi Osman12244/103/61/21111101
Kevin Love9254/101/50/00730400
Kevin Porter Jr9233/71/32/20110404
Jordan Clarkson9222/72/53/30101001
Larry Nance Jr.7223/61/40/02410312
John Henson2151/50/30/02502505
Matthew Dellavedova241/10/00/00000100
