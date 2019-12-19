Wizards vs Bulls
|Matchup
|Tirs tentés
|95
|97
|Tirs réussis
|34
|39
|Tirs à 3 points tentés
|45
|37
|Tirs à 3 points réussis
|14
|11
|Lancers francs tentés
|32
|24
|Lancers francs réussis
|27
|21
|Rebonds offensifs
|14
|11
|Rebonds défensifs
|41
|42
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Interceptions
|8
|10
|Passes décisives
|21
|25
|Contres
|7
|6
|Fautes
|20
|24
|Points
|109
|110
Washington Wizards
|Tirs
|Rebonds
|Joueurs
|PTS
|MIN
|TIRS
|3PTS
|LF
|OFF
|DEF
|TO
|STL
|AST
|C
|FTES
|Davis Bertans
|26
|36
|8/15
|7/13
|3/3
|1
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bradley Beal
|22
|40
|4/19
|1/9
|13/14
|1
|6
|5
|1
|7
|2
|2
|Isaiah Thomas
|16
|31
|5/15
|3/9
|3/4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Troy Brown Jr.
|10
|22
|3/8
|2/5
|2/4
|1
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Anzejs Pasecniks
|9
|27
|3/7
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Ian Mahinmi
|8
|24
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|Ishmael Smith
|6
|33
|3/10
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Admiral Schofield
|5
|17
|2/8
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Garrison Mathews
|5
|12
|1/3
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Isaac Bonga
|2
|19
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
Chicago Bulls
|Tirs
|Rebonds
|Joueurs
|PTS
|MIN
|TIRS
|3PTS
|LF
|OFF
|DEF
|TO
|STL
|AST
|C
|FTES
|Lauri Markkanen
|31
|36
|12/19
|5/10
|2/2
|1
|8
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Zach LaVine
|24
|43
|6/23
|1/8
|11/11
|1
|4
|3
|3
|5
|0
|2
|Tomas Satoransky
|17
|34
|7/11
|2/3
|1/1
|2
|5
|3
|1
|6
|0
|2
|Kris Dunn
|15
|34
|5/10
|1/2
|4/6
|1
|4
|2
|1
|5
|0
|6
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|9
|38
|3/8
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|6
|2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Denzel Valentine
|5
|8
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Coby White
|3
|17
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thaddeus Young
|2
|19
|1/10
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|6
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|2
|14
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Daniel Gafford
|2
|10
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Shaquille Harrison
|0
|5
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1