122 POR
112 GSW
113 DEN
104 ORL
103 DAL
109 BOS
126 OKC
122 MEM
99 MIN
107 NOP
104 PHI
108 MIA
100 CLE
98 CHA
109 WAS
110 CHI
99 DET
112 TOR
Washington Wizards 109
Chicago Bulls 110

Wizards vs Bulls

Matchup
Matchup
Tirs tentés9597
Tirs réussis3439
Tirs à 3 points tentés4537
Tirs à 3 points réussis1411
Lancers francs tentés3224
Lancers francs réussis2721
Rebonds offensifs1411
Rebonds défensifs4142
Turnovers1415
Interceptions810
Passes décisives2125
Contres76
Fautes2024
Points109110
Washington Wizards
Tirs Rebonds
JoueursPTSMINTIRS3PTSLFOFFDEFTOSTLASTCFTES
Davis Bertans26368/157/133/31611112
Bradley Beal22404/191/913/141651722
Isaiah Thomas16315/153/93/40230100
Troy Brown Jr.10223/82/52/41523201
Anzejs Pasecniks9273/70/03/44420103
Ian Mahinmi8244/90/00/04200136
Ishmael Smith6333/100/10/01400600
Admiral Schofield5172/81/60/00403212
Garrison Mathews5121/30/23/31300000
Isaac Bonga2191/10/00/01510004
Chicago Bulls
Tirs Rebonds
JoueursPTSMINTIRS3PTSLFOFFDEFTOSTLASTCFTES
Lauri Markkanen313612/195/102/21821113
Zach LaVine24436/231/811/111433502
Tomas Satoransky17347/112/31/12531602
Kris Dunn15345/101/24/61421506
Wendell Carter Jr.9383/80/03/43621234
Denzel Valentine582/61/40/00111001
Coby White3171/61/40/00300000
Thaddeus Young2191/100/40/03612213
Ryan Arcidiacono2141/30/20/00410300
Daniel Gafford2101/10/00/00100112
Shaquille Harrison050/00/00/00000001
