NBA APOCALYPSE, épisode 1 : LeBron James part en mission

Update: In this chaos that has overtaken the World and looks like an episode from Black Mirror, I depicted a totally New Lebron, who decides not to surrender to the circumstances. Because best players can survive anything. Sorry, guys! But the King always wins! #art #artist #lebron #kingjames #lebronart #nbaart #basketballart #lakshepassionforkinglj #thepoweroflion #whateverittakes #23 #lion #nbaseason2020 #striveforgreatness #animation #illustration #lakers