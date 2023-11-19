Block party : 8 contres pour Victor Wembanyama, nouveau record

Les San Antonio Spurs ont perdu pour la huitième fois d'affilée la nuit dernière. Bien que maladroit, Victor Wembanyama a noirci la feuille de statistiques : 19 points, 13 rebonds et... 8 blocks ! Un nouveau record personnel pour le Français.

Wemby was the ultimate PAINT PROTECTOR against the Grizzlies with 8⃣ BLK ⛔️

Victor Wembanyama joins Tim Duncan and David Robinson as the only Rookies in Spurs franchise history to record 8+ blocks in a game! pic.twitter.com/1B58djqqhA

— NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2023