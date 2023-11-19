123 GSW
130 OKC
102 CHI
97 MIA
132 MIL
125 DAL
108 SAS
120 MEM
120 NOP
121 MIN
108 CHA
122 NYK

Block party : 8 contres pour Victor Wembanyama, nouveau record

Victor Wembanyama a battu son record de contres en bloquant 8 tirs la nuit dernière.

BasketSessionPar BasketSession  | Publié  | BasketSession.com / NEWS / WHAT THE FLOP / WOAH
Block party : 8 contres pour Victor Wembanyama, nouveau record

Les San Antonio Spurs ont perdu pour la huitième fois d'affilée la nuit dernière. Bien que maladroit, Victor Wembanyama a noirci la feuille de statistiques : 19 points, 13 rebonds et... 8 blocks ! Un nouveau record personnel pour le Français.

Afficher les commentaires (0)
Atlantic
Central
Southeast
Pacific
Southwest
Northwest