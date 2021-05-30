Jusuf Nurkic s’attaque à Kendrick Perkins et sort l’artillerie lourde

Jusuf Nurkic est l’un des facteurs X des Portland Trail Blazers sur ces playoffs. Et particulièrement devant Nikola Jokic et les Denver Nuggets. Il a la lourde tâche de devoir défendre sur le MVP. Pour des résultats pas toujours concluants. Après le Game 3 remporté par la franchise du Colorado, Kendrick Perkins, ancien joueur devenu consultant, s’en prenait au bosnien.

Mike Malone flat out coached Terry Stotts!!! Nurkic and Kanter are the worse defensive bigs in the NBA! Btw shoutout to Austin Rivers tonight for proving all the haters wrong...I just remember them saying he was in the NBA because of his Pops. Carry the hell on...

— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 28, 2021