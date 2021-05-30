Jusuf Nurkic s’attaque à Kendrick Perkins et sort l’artillerie lourde
Critiqué pour ses prestations défensives par Kendrick Perkins, Jusuf Nurkic lui a répondu à sa manière.
Jusuf Nurkic est l’un des facteurs X des Portland Trail Blazers sur ces playoffs. Et particulièrement devant Nikola Jokic et les Denver Nuggets. Il a la lourde tâche de devoir défendre sur le MVP. Pour des résultats pas toujours concluants. Après le Game 3 remporté par la franchise du Colorado, Kendrick Perkins, ancien joueur devenu consultant, s’en prenait au bosnien.
Mike Malone flat out coached Terry Stotts!!! Nurkic and Kanter are the worse defensive bigs in the NBA! Btw shoutout to Austin Rivers tonight for proving all the haters wrong...I just remember them saying he was in the NBA because of his Pops. Carry the hell on...
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 28, 2021
« Mike Malone domine Terry Stotts ! Nurkic et Kanter sont les pires intérieurs de la ligue en défense », commentait notamment l’ex-champion NBA.
Bien évidemment, les mots ont fini par arriver aux oreilles de Jusuf Nurkic. Il a riposté sans aucune pitié.
Jusuf Nurkic references "clowns" who say he was "the worst defensive player in the league." Asked who he's referring to: "The guy at ESPN. The big fella. Perkins. I guess if he was in the league today he'd be a mascot. And I like him as a person."
— Sean Highkin (@highkin) May 29, 2021
« Il y a un clown qui a dit que j’étais le plus mauvais intérieur de la ligue. Le gars à ESPN. Le grand. Kendrick Perkins. S’il était dans la ligue aujourd’hui, il serait une mascotte. Et j’aime bien le mec. »
Shots fired. En tout cas, Jusuf Nurkic a fait le boulot cette nuit : 17 points à 6 sur 8 aux tirs, 6 rebonds, 2 blocks et +32 en 27 minutes tandis que Jokic a été limité à 16 pions.
