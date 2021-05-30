ATL
NYK
30.05.2021 - 17:00
111 MEM
121 UTA
103 WAS
132 PHI
115 POR
95 DEN
103 MIA
120 MIL

Jusuf Nurkic s’attaque à Kendrick Perkins et sort l’artillerie lourde

Critiqué pour ses prestations défensives par Kendrick Perkins, Jusuf Nurkic lui a répondu à sa manière.

Onyeka StankovicPar Onyeka Stankovic | Publié  | BasketSession.com / NEWS / WHAT THE FLOP / FIGHT
Jusuf Nurkic s’attaque à Kendrick Perkins et sort l’artillerie lourde

Jusuf Nurkic est l’un des facteurs X des Portland Trail Blazers sur ces playoffs. Et particulièrement devant Nikola Jokic et les Denver Nuggets. Il a la lourde tâche de devoir défendre sur le MVP. Pour des résultats pas toujours concluants. Après le Game 3 remporté par la franchise du Colorado, Kendrick Perkins, ancien joueur devenu consultant, s’en prenait au bosnien.

« Mike Malone domine Terry Stotts ! Nurkic et Kanter sont les pires intérieurs de la ligue en défense », commentait notamment l’ex-champion NBA.

Bien évidemment, les mots ont fini par arriver aux oreilles de Jusuf Nurkic. Il a riposté sans aucune pitié.

« Il y a un clown qui a dit que j’étais le plus mauvais intérieur de la ligue. Le gars à ESPN. Le grand. Kendrick Perkins. S’il était dans la ligue aujourd’hui, il serait une mascotte. Et j’aime bien le mec. »

Shots fired. En tout cas, Jusuf Nurkic a fait le boulot cette nuit : 17 points à 6 sur 8 aux tirs, 6 rebonds, 2 blocks et +32 en 27 minutes tandis que Jokic a été limité à 16 pions.

