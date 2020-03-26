Giannis se tape l'affiche du jour grâce à sa copine

Giannis’ girlfriend said she grew up a Lakers fan. This was his reaction 💀 pic.twitter.com/vcy78xHGA7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2020

La perf indoor du jour pour Dwayne Bacon

Bake put in some work at home today 🥓⛹️‍♂️@BaconDwayne1000 x #AllFly pic.twitter.com/GOJsLfwf0y — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 26, 2020

Mason Plumlee était pas mal, mais gars tu fais quoi dehors là ???

La double révélation du jour : Serge Ibaka nous prouve que Kawhi Leonard est finalement à la fois drôle et fashion !

Wyd? w/ @SergeIbaka! 💻🗣💻

Serge tells one of his fave Kawhi Leonard stories, and also talks fashion, the giant scarf makes an appearance 👀 & takes a “2 minute fit” challenge 😂🏀 @espnnba

➡️Watch the full episode here:https://t.co/cCr3V6RcuN pic.twitter.com/0ewVEU6aOy — Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) March 26, 2020

Le trophée du plus beau hurlement est remporté haut la main par Steph Curry

Steph isn’t a big fan of pineapple pizza 😂 (via @ayeshacurry) pic.twitter.com/63ShwRh58p — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 25, 2020

La petite vanne anti-tennisman est attribuée à Damian Jones

Nobody hoopin, everybody playing tennis? Definitely in a good neighborhood lol pic.twitter.com/meVYQX9qRZ — Damian Jones (@dameology) March 26, 2020

L'entrainement chelou avec masque sur toit d'immeuble est pour Dzanan Musa

L'entrainement roots avec les moyens du bord est attribué à Joe Young

There is always a way to grind!! pic.twitter.com/uS2Cw3YGTJ — Joe Young (@JoeyBuckets3) March 25, 2020

Les conseils performance vous sont présentés aujourd'hui par Devonte Graham

Et pendant ce temps là, Meyers Leonard continue de massacrer tout ce qui bouge devant son écran ou plutôt SES écrans ! Impressionnant...