INSIDE : Giannis se fait griller par sa copine, Ibaka balance l’anecdote du jour sur Kawhi

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

Giannis se tape l'affiche du jour grâce à sa copine

La perf indoor du jour pour Dwayne Bacon

Mason Plumlee était pas mal, mais gars tu fais quoi dehors là ???

La double révélation du jour : Serge Ibaka nous prouve que Kawhi Leonard est finalement à la fois drôle et fashion !

Le trophée du plus beau hurlement est remporté haut la main par Steph Curry

La petite vanne anti-tennisman est attribuée à Damian Jones

L'entrainement chelou avec masque sur toit d'immeuble est pour Dzanan Musa

L'entrainement roots avec les moyens du bord est attribué à Joe Young

Les conseils performance vous sont présentés aujourd'hui par Devonte Graham

Et pendant ce temps là, Meyers Leonard continue de massacrer tout ce qui bouge devant son écran ou plutôt SES écrans ! Impressionnant...

