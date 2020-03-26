INSIDE : Giannis se fait griller par sa copine, Ibaka balance l’anecdote du jour sur Kawhi
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
Giannis se tape l'affiche du jour grâce à sa copine
Giannis’ girlfriend said she grew up a Lakers fan.
This was his reaction 💀 pic.twitter.com/vcy78xHGA7
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2020
La perf indoor du jour pour Dwayne Bacon
Bake put in some work at home today 🥓⛹️♂️@BaconDwayne1000 x #AllFly pic.twitter.com/GOJsLfwf0y
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 26, 2020
Mason Plumlee était pas mal, mais gars tu fais quoi dehors là ???
Fun app from @HomeCourtai pic.twitter.com/xcD76iOoQr
— Mason Plumlee (@masonplumlee) March 26, 2020
La double révélation du jour : Serge Ibaka nous prouve que Kawhi Leonard est finalement à la fois drôle et fashion !
Wyd? w/ @SergeIbaka! 💻🗣💻
Serge tells one of his fave Kawhi Leonard stories, and also talks fashion, the giant scarf makes an appearance 👀 & takes a “2 minute fit” challenge 😂🏀 @espnnba
➡️Watch the full episode here:https://t.co/cCr3V6RcuN pic.twitter.com/0ewVEU6aOy
— Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) March 26, 2020
Le trophée du plus beau hurlement est remporté haut la main par Steph Curry
Steph isn’t a big fan of pineapple pizza 😂
(via @ayeshacurry) pic.twitter.com/63ShwRh58p
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 25, 2020
La petite vanne anti-tennisman est attribuée à Damian Jones
Nobody hoopin, everybody playing tennis? Definitely in a good neighborhood lol pic.twitter.com/meVYQX9qRZ
— Damian Jones (@dameology) March 26, 2020
L'entrainement chelou avec masque sur toit d'immeuble est pour Dzanan Musa
Find a way to workout, even If it’s on the top of your building! #StaySafe #StayHome #HungrySoul pic.twitter.com/jnjh9FwwY6
— Dzanan Musa (@DzMusa) March 25, 2020
L'entrainement roots avec les moyens du bord est attribué à Joe Young
💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/y4JBTOaPB7
— Joe Young (@JoeyBuckets3) March 25, 2020
There is always a way to grind!! pic.twitter.com/uS2Cw3YGTJ
— Joe Young (@JoeyBuckets3) March 25, 2020
Les conseils performance vous sont présentés aujourd'hui par Devonte Graham
Start your day off right with @Devonte4Graham's quick feet drill! 💪🏾@jrnba x #AllFly pic.twitter.com/E1xc1rZmYf
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 26, 2020
Et pendant ce temps là, Meyers Leonard continue de massacrer tout ce qui bouge devant son écran ou plutôt SES écrans ! Impressionnant...
Twitch Rivals Solo Event. 10 bodies and the dub. Let’s go 😤🤝🔨@Twitch @TwitchEsports pic.twitter.com/TJUBGh8z09
— Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) March 25, 2020
This is like being on a fastbreak and missing a windmill. Got too cocky lol. 🤷🏼♂️😂🤝🔨 @CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/qQmEwyaZ2D
— Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) March 26, 2020