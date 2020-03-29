INSIDE : Kanter se prend pour Pac-Man, Ray Allen revoit ses exploits en famille

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du week-end.

BasketSessionPar BasketSession  | Publié
La performance incroyable mais assez débile du Week-end est pour Enes Kanter

La reconversion de la semaine est pour Serge Ibaka !

L'effet spécial de jour est décerné à Mario Hezonja

L'histoire qui tue du jour est pour MELOOOOO

L'info confinement du weekend : Evan Fournier préfère Koh-Lanta au Trivial Pursuit

La triple humiliation du jour (mec, attention aux appuis quand même)

La médaille de la fierté est offerte à Thaddeus Young

Le label Dalai lama de la Grande Sagesse : Ray Allen

Qui peut aussi se prendre la médaille Kurtis Blow de l'ego trip au passage...

Le trophée Meyers Leonard du Gamer Survolté : Luka Doncic

La leçon de handle du jour

Le trophée de la meilleure imitation est pour ce lil' LeBron

