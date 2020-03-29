INSIDE : Kanter se prend pour Pac-Man, Ray Allen revoit ses exploits en famille
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du week-end.
La performance incroyable mais assez débile du Week-end est pour Enes Kanter
Checking in on @EnesKanter...pic.twitter.com/sKLRauTfci
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) March 29, 2020
La reconversion de la semaine est pour Serge Ibaka !
— Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) March 29, 2020
L'effet spécial de jour est décerné à Mario Hezonja
😂🍄🍄🍄🍄🍄🆙 pic.twitter.com/BrXKmZKHLh
— Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) March 29, 2020
L'histoire qui tue du jour est pour MELOOOOO
“Bron jumps off the boat like he’s MacGyver.” @carmeloanthony and @DwyaneWade with an unreal Banana Boat story from the Bahamas 😭 *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/FGXQ1VveZ3
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2020
L'info confinement du weekend : Evan Fournier préfère Koh-Lanta au Trivial Pursuit
JE SUIS MORT 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/s4G0wRaRQK
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 27, 2020
Trivial Pursuit is so hard pic.twitter.com/REp7FyVlSs
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 28, 2020
La triple humiliation du jour (mec, attention aux appuis quand même)
Defender got humbled in the worst way possible 😩 *NSFW*
(via dloading_.1/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/4ULf9W2HJ3
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2020
La médaille de la fierté est offerte à Thaddeus Young
We got action people @Mrs___Young21 found tissue paper. As resourceful as they could come.... pic.twitter.com/5av88ZvH1P
— Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) March 28, 2020
Le label Dalai lama de la Grande Sagesse : Ray Allen
Ray Allen thinks his kids can learn a lot from losing 🙏
(via trayfour/IG) pic.twitter.com/9ssZJuVGLV
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 27, 2020
Qui peut aussi se prendre la médaille Kurtis Blow de l'ego trip au passage...
Ray Allen watched his epic shot from Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his kids and they still couldn't believe it 🙌🔥
(via trayfour/IG) pic.twitter.com/dAUsA0R52Z
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2020
Le trophée Meyers Leonard du Gamer Survolté : Luka Doncic
— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 28, 2020
La leçon de handle du jour
This is what 99 rated handles look like 🤯
(via @fastpp3) pic.twitter.com/CV3P79RBYZ
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2020
Le trophée de la meilleure imitation est pour ce lil' LeBron
This kid went ALL OUT with the LeBron impression 🔥😂
(via jtmcghee21/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Sh4g4BRuSE
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 28, 2020