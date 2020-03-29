La performance incroyable mais assez débile du Week-end est pour Enes Kanter

La reconversion de la semaine est pour Serge Ibaka !

L'effet spécial de jour est décerné à Mario Hezonja

L'histoire qui tue du jour est pour MELOOOOO

“Bron jumps off the boat like he’s MacGyver.” @carmeloanthony and @DwyaneWade with an unreal Banana Boat story from the Bahamas 😭 *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/FGXQ1VveZ3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2020

L'info confinement du weekend : Evan Fournier préfère Koh-Lanta au Trivial Pursuit

JE SUIS MORT 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/s4G0wRaRQK — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 27, 2020

Trivial Pursuit is so hard pic.twitter.com/REp7FyVlSs — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 28, 2020

La triple humiliation du jour (mec, attention aux appuis quand même)

Defender got humbled in the worst way possible 😩 *NSFW* (via dloading_.1/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/4ULf9W2HJ3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2020

La médaille de la fierté est offerte à Thaddeus Young

We got action people @Mrs___Young21 found tissue paper. As resourceful as they could come.... pic.twitter.com/5av88ZvH1P — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) March 28, 2020

Le label Dalai lama de la Grande Sagesse : Ray Allen

Ray Allen thinks his kids can learn a lot from losing 🙏 (via trayfour/IG) pic.twitter.com/9ssZJuVGLV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 27, 2020

Qui peut aussi se prendre la médaille Kurtis Blow de l'ego trip au passage...

Ray Allen watched his epic shot from Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his kids and they still couldn't believe it 🙌🔥 (via trayfour/IG) pic.twitter.com/dAUsA0R52Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2020

Le trophée Meyers Leonard du Gamer Survolté : Luka Doncic

La leçon de handle du jour

This is what 99 rated handles look like 🤯 (via @fastpp3) pic.twitter.com/CV3P79RBYZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2020

Le trophée de la meilleure imitation est pour ce lil' LeBron