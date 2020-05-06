INSIDE : le père irresponsable, le confiné pépère et du Trae Young qui tomar maison

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

La meilleure tof de confiné du jour est pour Enes Kanter
(Attention, ton chat veut se barrer quand même)

La médaille hémoclar du confiné irresponsable qui laisse sa gosse sur le plan de travail : Buddy Hield

Le label du taffeur confiné qui n'en peut plus revient à Trae Young

C'était taco Tuesday chez les James, donc on a fêté ça en chanson et en se remuant un peu

L'ego trip du jour est pour Pat Beverley

Le tweet cérébral du jour est pour David West
Quand certains font des TikTok, d'autres stabilotent des livres

Le label COPYCAT du serial copieur, mais qui le fait bien

La photo touristique à 2 balles du jour est pour Donatas Motiejunas

Pas fou le Jayson

Le trophée du gros GEEK du jour est pour Josh Hart

Le Happy Birthday du jour est pour Pau Gasol

Souvenir...

Bon, encore un dingo de gainage qui va vous faire flipper, c'est cadeau :

