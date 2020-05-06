INSIDE : le père irresponsable, le confiné pépère et du Trae Young qui tomar maison

La meilleure tof de confiné du jour est pour Enes Kanter

(Attention, ton chat veut se barrer quand même)

La médaille hémoclar du confiné irresponsable qui laisse sa gosse sur le plan de travail : Buddy Hield

Le label du taffeur confiné qui n'en peut plus revient à Trae Young

C'était taco Tuesday chez les James, donc on a fêté ça en chanson et en se remuant un peu

L'ego trip du jour est pour Pat Beverley

Le tweet cérébral du jour est pour David West

Quand certains font des TikTok, d'autres stabilotent des livres

Le label COPYCAT du serial copieur, mais qui le fait bien

This is dope. 🔥 (via javanni.j/IG) pic.twitter.com/KtAIUd5eXS — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) May 5, 2020

La photo touristique à 2 balles du jour est pour Donatas Motiejunas

Grabbing the bull by the horns😝😈🐂 pic.twitter.com/XmUEp5ZPrb — Donatas Motiejunas (@DonatasMot) May 6, 2020

Pas fou le Jayson

Hell nawl lol https://t.co/FhyUyjjRGt — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) May 5, 2020

Le trophée du gros GEEK du jour est pour Josh Hart

Big shoutout to @TurtleBeach and @ROCCAT for the care package! Finally can get back on keyboard 😂 pic.twitter.com/W308xLFLRJ — Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 5, 2020

Le Happy Birthday du jour est pour Pau Gasol

Souvenir...

Michael Jordan and Penny Hardaway putting on a show for Scottie Pippen’s All-Star classic game in ‘94🔥pic.twitter.com/1oMUUmgm2f — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 6, 2020

Bon, encore un dingo de gainage qui va vous faire flipper, c'est cadeau :