INSIDE : le père irresponsable, le confiné pépère et du Trae Young qui tomar maison
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
La meilleure tof de confiné du jour est pour Enes Kanter
(Attention, ton chat veut se barrer quand même)
Stay Home #QuarantineLife 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MdwWbT8mfH
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) May 6, 2020
La médaille hémoclar du confiné irresponsable qui laisse sa gosse sur le plan de travail : Buddy Hield
🙈❤️ Rainy 😂 pic.twitter.com/C5dr1EbQmz
— Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) May 6, 2020
Le label du taffeur confiné qui n'en peut plus revient à Trae Young
THEM AAU WARMUP LINES🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Bored pic.twitter.com/Q1ynriLmBH
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 5, 2020
C'était taco Tuesday chez les James, donc on a fêté ça en chanson et en se remuant un peu
L'ego trip du jour est pour Pat Beverley
🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍TOUGH https://t.co/XZQtZiip5X
— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 5, 2020
Le tweet cérébral du jour est pour David West
Quand certains font des TikTok, d'autres stabilotent des livres
Dr. James Cone...The Cross and the Lynching Tree...#AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/JmQDdsgv6L
— David West (@D_West30) May 6, 2020
Le label COPYCAT du serial copieur, mais qui le fait bien
This is dope. 🔥 (via javanni.j/IG) pic.twitter.com/KtAIUd5eXS
— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) May 5, 2020
La photo touristique à 2 balles du jour est pour Donatas Motiejunas
Grabbing the bull by the horns😝😈🐂 pic.twitter.com/XmUEp5ZPrb
— Donatas Motiejunas (@DonatasMot) May 6, 2020
Pas fou le Jayson
Hell nawl lol https://t.co/FhyUyjjRGt
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) May 5, 2020
Le trophée du gros GEEK du jour est pour Josh Hart
Big shoutout to @TurtleBeach and @ROCCAT for the care package! Finally can get back on keyboard 😂 pic.twitter.com/W308xLFLRJ
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 5, 2020
Le Happy Birthday du jour est pour Pau Gasol
Happy birthday Vanessa Bryant!
We love you! 🦋❤️ #MambaQueen pic.twitter.com/3Bc5pYyQOx
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) May 5, 2020
Souvenir...
Michael Jordan and Penny Hardaway putting on a show for Scottie Pippen’s All-Star classic game in ‘94🔥pic.twitter.com/1oMUUmgm2f
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 6, 2020
Bon, encore un dingo de gainage qui va vous faire flipper, c'est cadeau :
Just watching this is painful 😳
(via le_titan_noir/IG) pic.twitter.com/RrvLgpuybK
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 6, 2020