INSIDE – les joueurs NBA face au confinement : Bronny en galère avec ses cheveux, la bromance plus fort que le Corona et moments WTF
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
Pas simplement le confinement pour les cheveux... Bronny en sait quelque chose
LeBron’s reaction to Bronny’s hair 😂
(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/8TTEpt6qXF
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2020
La bromance continue entre Tobias Harris et Boban
Who said they need a smile this morning?? 😄😄 Miss my brother @BobanMarjanovic 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cYEp24mugm
— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) March 24, 2020
Matthew Dellavedova taff son dribble dans son salon
#StayHome #StayInTheGame @HomeCourtai pic.twitter.com/mH9M1S0Nxw
— Matthew Dellavedova (@matthewdelly) March 23, 2020
L'humour de Jusuf Nurkić
Beginning of new era... #StaySafeStayHome pic.twitter.com/H8GAaO7NNQ
— Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) March 23, 2020
L'instant incompréhensible vous est présenté par Cheick Diallo
Tried to Surprise My Dad 😂but this Coronavirus Messed Everything up🤦🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/LRIWAL4Y7m
— _cd13 (@cheick_diallo13) March 24, 2020
A Portland on garde le sourire
😂 This really happened on the NBA IG page!
pic.twitter.com/rQUqQfCvAS
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 24, 2020
Rex Chapman présente le sneaker-mask anti-covid
I’ve seen some creative and great Coronavirus makeshift-masks out there — but y’all...😂🤣😭💀💀 pic.twitter.com/1r772U7IDC
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 22, 2020
Le moment WTF du jour : la pub de Donatas Motiejunas
#spartabyDmo @sparta_textile 🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/qVpzvIW8yN
— Donatas Motiejunas (@DonatasMot) March 24, 2020
LeBron for Threeeeeeee
LeBron for three: season hiatus edition 👌
(via rudy_willingham/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/qc3grcG7UA
— ESPN (@espn) March 24, 2020