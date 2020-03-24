INSIDE – les joueurs NBA face au confinement : Bronny en galère avec ses cheveux, la bromance plus fort que le Corona et moments WTF

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

Pas simplement le confinement pour les cheveux... Bronny en sait quelque chose

La bromance continue entre Tobias Harris et Boban

Matthew Dellavedova taff son dribble dans son salon

L'humour de Jusuf Nurkić

L'instant incompréhensible vous est présenté par Cheick Diallo

A Portland on garde le sourire

Rex Chapman présente le sneaker-mask anti-covid

Le moment WTF du jour : la pub de Donatas Motiejunas

LeBron for Threeeeeeee

