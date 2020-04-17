INSIDE : Luka Doncic a tué le game, James Johnson a une baraque de ouf, Embiid a pas l’air heureux

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

Le taffeur INSIDE du jour : Shabazz Muhammad qui a perdu plus de 13 kg !
On aime le #skinnybazz :)

Le trophée Steven Adams du kiffeur de moustache : Luka Doncic !
Il a tué le game là quand même ^^

La maison de dingue du jour : celle de James Johnson BOOM

Le label Unboxing du mec fébrile qui ouvre sa boite fraichement reçue : CJ McCollum

Ca nous a aussi fait penser à LeBron et Kyrie. Ca c'est de la boite quand même !

La vidéo "wahou quand même" du jour :

Le beau geste du jour est pour Elfrid Payton

La bonne petite vanne du jour est pour Do Wilkins
Sacré taquin!

Le mec qui vit pas hyper bien son confinement et l'arrêt de la NBA : Joel Embiid

Le tweet hommage du jour est encore pour Paul Millsap
Cette fois-ci c'est pour Kevin Garnett

La petite vidéo sourire

La belle action souvenir : quelle défense !!!

