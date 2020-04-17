INSIDE : Luka Doncic a tué le game, James Johnson a une baraque de ouf, Embiid a pas l’air heureux

Le taffeur INSIDE du jour : Shabazz Muhammad qui a perdu plus de 13 kg !

On aime le #skinnybazz :)

Quarantine gains 💪🏾!! 30 pounds down 😳 #skinnybazz lol pic.twitter.com/GdPCpjFwfz — shabazz muhammad (@ShabazzMuhammad) April 16, 2020

Le trophée Steven Adams du kiffeur de moustache : Luka Doncic !

Il a tué le game là quand même ^^

Luka’s using this time to take creative liberties with his mustache 😂 (Via @luka7doncic’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/BiJcdOvozX — Selby Lopez (@LopezSelby31) April 17, 2020

La maison de dingue du jour : celle de James Johnson BOOM

Can I come over when this is all over? @IamJJ16 pic.twitter.com/lOvxO1pbfI — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) April 16, 2020

Le label Unboxing du mec fébrile qui ouvre sa boite fraichement reçue : CJ McCollum

Ca nous a aussi fait penser à LeBron et Kyrie. Ca c'est de la boite quand même !

La vidéo "wahou quand même" du jour :

Portrait of the two MVP candidates, using just their names 🤯 ⁣

⁣#BRNBAAwardsWeek pic.twitter.com/XumruuKhHi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2020

Le beau geste du jour est pour Elfrid Payton

.@elfrid has donated 10,000 protective masks to support workers in his hometown of New Orleans serving on the frontlines during this pandemic. #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/BQTXTMqV12 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 16, 2020

La bonne petite vanne du jour est pour Do Wilkins

Sacré taquin!

This is not social or physical distancing!!!! Don’t be like Mike!!! 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JByL5SJXPz — Dominique Wilkins 🏀 (@DWilkins21) April 15, 2020

Le mec qui vit pas hyper bien son confinement et l'arrêt de la NBA : Joel Embiid

Le tweet hommage du jour est encore pour Paul Millsap

Cette fois-ci c'est pour Kevin Garnett

So many battles against one of the 🐐. Blessed to be apart of your legacy 🙏🏾@KevinGarnett5KG. #tbt #TBThursday pic.twitter.com/aS7bw1I1iW — Paul Millsap (@Paulmillsap4) April 16, 2020

La petite vidéo sourire

I hope this puts a smile on your face 😁#StacheBros 👨🏻 #TBT pic.twitter.com/Soma2Fp9SJ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 16, 2020

La belle action souvenir : quelle défense !!!