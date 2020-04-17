INSIDE : Luka Doncic a tué le game, James Johnson a une baraque de ouf, Embiid a pas l’air heureux
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
Le taffeur INSIDE du jour : Shabazz Muhammad qui a perdu plus de 13 kg !
On aime le #skinnybazz :)
Quarantine gains 💪🏾!! 30 pounds down 😳 #skinnybazz lol pic.twitter.com/GdPCpjFwfz
— shabazz muhammad (@ShabazzMuhammad) April 16, 2020
Le trophée Steven Adams du kiffeur de moustache : Luka Doncic !
Il a tué le game là quand même ^^
Luka’s using this time to take creative liberties with his mustache 😂
(Via @luka7doncic’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/BiJcdOvozX
— Selby Lopez (@LopezSelby31) April 17, 2020
La maison de dingue du jour : celle de James Johnson BOOM
Can I come over when this is all over? @IamJJ16 pic.twitter.com/lOvxO1pbfI
— John Meyer (@thedailywolf) April 16, 2020
Le label Unboxing du mec fébrile qui ouvre sa boite fraichement reçue : CJ McCollum
Just got my new @Browns threads. We lit @denzelward pic.twitter.com/7bH5CUWHF4
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 16, 2020
Ca nous a aussi fait penser à LeBron et Kyrie. Ca c'est de la boite quand même !
These unboxings forever changed the game 🤯 @brkicks
(via @KingJames, @KyrieIrving) pic.twitter.com/RT6Elz3K6x
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 17, 2020
La vidéo "wahou quand même" du jour :
Portrait of the two MVP candidates, using just their names 🤯
#BRNBAAwardsWeek pic.twitter.com/XumruuKhHi
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2020
Le beau geste du jour est pour Elfrid Payton
.@elfrid has donated 10,000 protective masks to support workers in his hometown of New Orleans serving on the frontlines during this pandemic. #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/BQTXTMqV12
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 16, 2020
La bonne petite vanne du jour est pour Do Wilkins
Sacré taquin!
This is not social or physical distancing!!!! Don’t be like Mike!!! 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JByL5SJXPz
— Dominique Wilkins 🏀 (@DWilkins21) April 15, 2020
Le mec qui vit pas hyper bien son confinement et l'arrêt de la NBA : Joel Embiid
I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video below & go to https://t.co/b3ceakIuZA pic.twitter.com/QDQowCwDIq
— Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? (@JoelEmbiid) April 16, 2020
Le tweet hommage du jour est encore pour Paul Millsap
Cette fois-ci c'est pour Kevin Garnett
So many battles against one of the 🐐. Blessed to be apart of your legacy 🙏🏾@KevinGarnett5KG. #tbt #TBThursday pic.twitter.com/aS7bw1I1iW
— Paul Millsap (@Paulmillsap4) April 16, 2020
La petite vidéo sourire
I hope this puts a smile on your face 😁#StacheBros 👨🏻 #TBT pic.twitter.com/Soma2Fp9SJ
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 16, 2020
La belle action souvenir : quelle défense !!!
Okogie really put the clamps on Harden 😤 pic.twitter.com/FVQFsWK8zB
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2020