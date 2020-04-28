INSIDE : Navarro se prend pour Curry, Birch pour Bane et Zion pour Chuck Noland

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

Publié
Le Label Steph Curry du shooteur pur est pour Juan Carlos Navarro

Le trophée de l'imitation réussie est pour Khem Birch
Son Bane est parfait

Le Label seul au monde du mec qui se laisse aller niveau barbe et cheveux est pour Zion

Mais D-Rose était pas loin de le choper...

Le trophée du Tweet qui fait du Like est évidemment pour LeBron et son moment d'émotion devant The Last Dance

L'instant nostalgie du jour est pour Jameer Nelson

Mais Nico Batum méritait tout autant le trophée

Quand Pippen se faisait trainer hors du terrain par l'arbitre pour ne pas gêner le jeu...

Allez un vrai p'tit moment de basket pour se faire zizir

Souvenir : quand KD a compris que le foot US c'est pas le basket

