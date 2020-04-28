INSIDE : Navarro se prend pour Curry, Birch pour Bane et Zion pour Chuck Noland

Le Label Steph Curry du shooteur pur est pour Juan Carlos Navarro

When shooting the ball is like riding the bicyclepic.twitter.com/xOS9cbRjPz — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) April 27, 2020

Le trophée de l'imitation réussie est pour Khem Birch

Son Bane est parfait

When you hear the facilities are about to open and you dont have to do pushups anymore 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/4vPCs7cTni — Khem Birch (@Khem_Birch) April 27, 2020

Le Label seul au monde du mec qui se laisse aller niveau barbe et cheveux est pour Zion

Zion speaks on how Drake blew up his popularity: via @NBA pic.twitter.com/AofoC24su3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 28, 2020

Mais D-Rose était pas loin de le choper...

“Growing up in Chi[cago], I had the chance to go over to MJ’s crib when I was younger…I was a [high school] sophomore…we saw a speed sign that blew me away. Like you got a speed sign in your driveway.”

Derrick Rose (@drose) on meeting Michael Jordan #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/wlsEfqm2Sp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 28, 2020

Le trophée du Tweet qui fait du Like est évidemment pour LeBron et son moment d'émotion devant The Last Dance

Watching Episode 4. Watching/Seeing MJ hold that first 🏆 damn near had me tearing up 🥺! That feeling and level of emotions is unexplainable when you been through the 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 27, 2020

L'instant nostalgie du jour est pour Jameer Nelson

I miss going to battle with ⁦these 2 dudes. Should’ve been 4 All Stars #Turk pic.twitter.com/dwWCwp17aU — Jameer Nelson (@jameernelson) April 28, 2020

Mais Nico Batum méritait tout autant le trophée

Quand Pippen se faisait trainer hors du terrain par l'arbitre pour ne pas gêner le jeu...

They dragged Scottie Pippen off the court DURING THE PLAY. 😳 pic.twitter.com/5oY9TPUv5s — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 28, 2020

Allez un vrai p'tit moment de basket pour se faire zizir

Three minutes of Kyrie putting on a clinic for Team USA 🏀 pic.twitter.com/yXV4sUGY7c — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2020

Souvenir : quand KD a compris que le foot US c'est pas le basket