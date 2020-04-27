On pourrait se dire qu'Aaron Gordon a autre chose à faire que de ruminer sur sa défaite au Slam Dunk Contest du All-Star Game 2020 face à Derrick Jones. Mais ce confinement l'a visiblement inspiré et poussé à exploiter sa frustration de manière artistique. Le joueur du Orlando Magic a dévoilé un rap clairement destiné à Dwyane Wade et au 9/10 qui l'a empêché, à nouveau, de soulever le trophée lors de cette édition hyper spectaculaire.

Il a donc posté ce clip où on peut le voir se servir du vin d'une bouteille... de la collection Wade. Chacun jugera de la qualité du flow. On se contentera simplement de dire que Damian Lillard ne perdra pas sa place de meilleur rappeur en NBA après ça.

Amusé, Dwyane Wade a répondu sur Twitter.

"Aaron Gordon devrait déposer la marque 9/10 et se faire de l'argent dessus. Je lui donne ce conseil gratuitement, vu qu'apparemment je lui ai coûté un million. Ces bouteilles Dwyane Wade, c'est le feu !"

Les lyrics en anglais de "9 out 10"

9 outta 10, Imma keep it zen

9 outta 10, can you please fix your lens?

9 outta 10, got you playin' pretend

9 outta 10, here we go again

9 outta 10, coulda bout the fam a Benz

9 outta 10, are you making a [?]

9 outta 10, prolly lost an M

[Verse]

Sh*t ain't nothin man, let it sink in

You used to hoop in your condo so comfortably

Knew one day I'd be good, and you'd come for me

Didn't know it'd make me this hungry

Lookin' at your judgment and everyone's wondering

Ride the heat the Windy Cit, did you see the damn coat?

Saw you in the hallway, you say "youngin, put on a show"

Didn't know that's the code for you about to get rolled

Even Adam Silver told me I deserve the gold

Didn't got the trophy, but I got somethin' to hold

Deez N***

Forgive me bro, I won't sell my soul

Big chillin', paint me as the villain

And I jumped over the biggest dude in the buildin'

Got willin', the best and I still am

Your judgement, gives me no fulfillment

I see you, young OG, I thought you saw the same to me

Legend in my city, promise Imma make you believe

6 years in the league, just wettin' my feet

Them Miami boys is cool, Im still checkin the Heat

I appreciate the text, and you checkin' for me

Dreams up a dunk trophy, restin' in peace

Reverend Jackson said that's some bulls**t

Lights, camera, action, you're the culprit

Queen Latifa said we'd do it for the fans

Showed these scars and she says she understands

Still tryna jump Shaq for the last one

Been cool since Uncle Drew, so bygones, we get past 'em

Lemme set the record straight

Perfect's, I got 8

That'll ring bells all the way to heaven's gates