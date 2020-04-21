INSIDE : Evan se prend pour Freddie Mercury, Goran Dragic dunke dans sa piscine
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
Le nouveau look du jour est pour EVAN FOURRRRNIIIIIER !
I want to break free https://t.co/aWsNmZmfwg
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 20, 2020
Au milieu pic.twitter.com/JuFZDJc8B4
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 20, 2020
Le trophée de la perf INSIDE est pour Goran Dragic
Wanna be like @TheRea1DJones ‼️ #NbaDunkChamp pic.twitter.com/MqBHHy1AQZ
— Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) April 21, 2020
L'inculte du jour : Jaylen Brown qui ne sait pas qui est Charles Oakley
Sérieux ???
One major takeaway from Jaylen Brown’s Instagram chat with Tacko Fall: Jaylen said he doesn’t know who Charles Oakley is.
Tacko was incredulous: “You don’t know Charles Oakley?” pic.twitter.com/VqvGLQvUXF
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 20, 2020
Le label Meyers Leonard du Gamer confiné est pour De'Aaron Fox
Putain, ça coupe, je m'y fais pas
#stayandplay with @EAMaddenNFL! Just cause we quarantine doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun #EApartner🏈 pic.twitter.com/3LMHKLBv9c
— De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) April 21, 2020
L'Anti-LeBron du jour : S-Jaxxxx
“Bron is the best all-around player we’ve ever seen, but he hasn’t passed Kobe or Jordan.”
- Stephen Jackson pic.twitter.com/SwbhnLaeBe
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 20, 2020
L'effet spécial du jour est présenté par Evan...
LOOOL. Vraiment le make up hein. pic.twitter.com/ByLA5TOpBp
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 21, 2020
L'égo-trip du jour est pour Trae Young
ROCK WIT ME!!! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/UHKV9oRnSj
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 21, 2020
Le label Ibaka du gros style incongru : Meyers Leonard
Felt cute. Deleting later. More importantly - Click here -> https://t.co/TVEJEbaDgN @PitViperShades pic.twitter.com/TyKUOHgHWJ
— Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) April 20, 2020
Il prend aussi le trophée du gros défi INSIDE du confiné joueur
Ladies & Gentlemen.. @JKCorden challenged all NBA players to his #shirtoffshootout .. I made 8 total for $800. Because I consider myself a sharpshooter and should’ve made more.. My wife and I are going to throw in another $1,200 for $2,000 total to @feedthechildren 🙏🏼 @NBA pic.twitter.com/A3XwrRK8Un
— Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) April 20, 2020