La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

INSIDE : Evan se prend pour Freddie Mercury, Goran Dragic dunke dans sa piscine

Le nouveau look du jour est pour EVAN FOURRRRNIIIIIER !

Le trophée de la perf INSIDE est pour Goran Dragic

L'inculte du jour : Jaylen Brown qui ne sait pas qui est Charles Oakley
Sérieux ???

Le label Meyers Leonard du Gamer confiné est pour De'Aaron Fox
Putain, ça coupe, je m'y fais pas

L'Anti-LeBron du jour : S-Jaxxxx

L'effet spécial du jour est présenté par Evan...

L'égo-trip du jour est pour Trae Young

Le label Ibaka du gros style incongru : Meyers Leonard

Il prend aussi le trophée du gros défi INSIDE du confiné joueur

