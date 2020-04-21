INSIDE : Evan se prend pour Freddie Mercury, Goran Dragic dunke dans sa piscine

Le nouveau look du jour est pour EVAN FOURRRRNIIIIIER !

I want to break free https://t.co/aWsNmZmfwg — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 20, 2020

Le trophée de la perf INSIDE est pour Goran Dragic

L'inculte du jour : Jaylen Brown qui ne sait pas qui est Charles Oakley

Sérieux ???

One major takeaway from Jaylen Brown’s Instagram chat with Tacko Fall: Jaylen said he doesn’t know who Charles Oakley is. Tacko was incredulous: “You don’t know Charles Oakley?” pic.twitter.com/VqvGLQvUXF — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 20, 2020

Le label Meyers Leonard du Gamer confiné est pour De'Aaron Fox

Putain, ça coupe, je m'y fais pas

L'Anti-LeBron du jour : S-Jaxxxx

“Bron is the best all-around player we’ve ever seen, but he hasn’t passed Kobe or Jordan.” - Stephen Jackson pic.twitter.com/SwbhnLaeBe — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 20, 2020

L'effet spécial du jour est présenté par Evan...

LOOOL. Vraiment le make up hein. pic.twitter.com/ByLA5TOpBp — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 21, 2020

L'égo-trip du jour est pour Trae Young

Le label Ibaka du gros style incongru : Meyers Leonard

Il prend aussi le trophée du gros défi INSIDE du confiné joueur