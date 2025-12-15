Hawks vs Sixers, l’énorme retour en zone oublié à 2 secondes de la fin…

Exprimez-vous
nasroby
C'est biaisé directement sur ses remises en jeu où si le joueur récupère le ballon dans sa moitié de terrain ils ne sifflent pas... Ça explique pourquoi, s'ils sont mal placés, ils font cet erreur grossière.
Pour moi, si la remise en jeu est côté attaque il ne devrait pas y avoir le droit de démarrer en défense.
Répondre