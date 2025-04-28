Les arbitres ont reconnu la faute de Josh Hart sur Tim Hardaway Jr… Les Pistons peuvent l’avoir mauvaise

Il y avait évidemment faute de Josh Hart sur la tentative à trois-points de Tim Hardaway Jr en toute fin de match. Le vétéran aurait dû avoir trois lancers et il n'en fallait que deux pour que les Pistons l'emportent sur les Knicks. Les arbitres ont admis après coup qu'ils s'étaient trompés. JB Bickerstaff n'avait plus de challenge après l'avoir gaspillé en début de partie. Frustrant pour Detroit, qui pouvait revenir à 2-2 et se retrouve maintenant mené 1-3 avant un Game 5 au Madison Square Garden.

Crew Chief David Guthrie admits a foul should have been called at the end of Piston-Knicks 😳

“During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play. After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr.… pic.twitter.com/OQo5bxXaGb

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 27, 2025