INSIDE : la réaction de LeBron et des NBAers devant The Last Dance, mais aussi des trucs débiles et des daronnes
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
Le label Mozart du pianiste exceptionnel (ou pas) : Vincent Poirier
On piano pas nous ? pic.twitter.com/8QFPsdIvqm
Le trophée du taffeur INSIDE est pour Pau Gasol
T'es près pour ton retour aux Lakers gars !
Siempre entrenando a tope!! 💪🏋🏻♂️
Always working hard!! 🏃♂️🙌#CuarentenaSaludable 🔝#HealthyQuarantine 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ilLOztYnbM
Et le taffeur OUTSIDE qui frime : Justin Anderson
Combien de prises gros ?
#OneTeamYourCourt @Lifetime 💦 pic.twitter.com/7RozNVO4iE
La médaille Auchan du vendeur sans scrupule : Patrick Patterson
C'est quoi que tu nous vends Pat Pat au fait là ?
Shop Now! https://t.co/6rK3S0RCy1 pic.twitter.com/bvQGCwPaNH
Le trophée Top Chef est pour Evan "couscous" Fournier
Le label JoeyStarr (option Ray Ban) du joyeuse fête des mères qui fait flipper : Bobby Portis
Pull up! Happy Mother’s Day! pic.twitter.com/RO1PmmQdlN
Le Mood chelou du jour est pour Bam Adebayo
Confinement un peu difficile gros ?
Mood Pt. 59 pic.twitter.com/1RfdxRFpJQ
Le mec fier de ses sneakers qui flashent : Terry Rozier
Toutes les réactions devant les derniers épisodes de The Last Dance
Damn the series lost(rusty), MJ so cold that he went from 45 to 23 from game 1 to game 2 in the playoffs! Haha. That’s legendary! #LivingLegend
45 👀👀👀
Fun night watching #TheLastDance! I knew we pissed off Michael not talking to him during the 96 Series. But I didn’t know how much! He was always looking for an edge.
More in our new “After the Dance” episode:
“I’m Back!” #TheLastDance
I’m sorry he different 😭😭😭
👀...🤷🏼♂️ https://t.co/AHMNFWAyj7
Maaaan cmon... 🐐 pic.twitter.com/vdQP1Nvu5x
Sinon, vous voulez voir des mères de joueurs ? Bon, bah, en v'là...
❤️ My Momma, I Love You ❤️ #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/tLLHSBxzGI
Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and expecting mothers 💐 I’m grateful to have my #1 fan as my mom. I appreciate you and thank you for being the strongest woman I know..... Love you Mama! pic.twitter.com/BBnypyW90I
Even though I have alot to be thankful for. This day is always tough for me. Mom, I miss you. I know you are still sprinkling your blessings on me from heaven.Your guidance & love has help me become the man I am today. I love you. Thank you. #HappyMothersDay #CancerSucks pic.twitter.com/BMawJk5iXa
Happy Mother’s Day and Cheers to you ma! Thanks for the unconditional love. We are so thankful and we love you! Oh and thanks for raising bunch of knucklehead 😂😂😂 they never listen 😂 #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/23pc0MKGa5
Happy Mothers Day Mama...💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/QkYGqKtH75
Happy Mother’s Day mom!!❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/brBVGjcSeH
BLKWMN, happy mother’s day. I love you, thank you for everything you have done and continue to do! pic.twitter.com/gNHjO6CHwx
Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!! Especially mine love you 😘 pic.twitter.com/NA3OQXpgsM
#HappyMotherDay I LOVE YOU MOM. pic.twitter.com/8UaqdDtHiV
