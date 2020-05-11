INSIDE : la réaction de LeBron et des NBAers devant The Last Dance, mais aussi des trucs débiles et des daronnes

Le label Mozart du pianiste exceptionnel (ou pas) : Vincent Poirier

On piano pas nous ? pic.twitter.com/8QFPsdIvqm — Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) May 9, 2020

Le trophée du taffeur INSIDE est pour Pau Gasol

T'es près pour ton retour aux Lakers gars !

Et le taffeur OUTSIDE qui frime : Justin Anderson

Combien de prises gros ?

La médaille Auchan du vendeur sans scrupule : Patrick Patterson

C'est quoi que tu nous vends Pat Pat au fait là ?

Le trophée Top Chef est pour Evan "couscous" Fournier

Le label JoeyStarr (option Ray Ban) du joyeuse fête des mères qui fait flipper : Bobby Portis

Pull up! Happy Mother’s Day! pic.twitter.com/RO1PmmQdlN — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) May 10, 2020

Le Mood chelou du jour est pour Bam Adebayo

Confinement un peu difficile gros ?

Le mec fier de ses sneakers qui flashent : Terry Rozier

Toutes les réactions devant les derniers épisodes de The Last Dance

Damn the series lost(rusty), MJ so cold that he went from 45 to 23 from game 1 to game 2 in the playoffs! Haha. That’s legendary! #LivingLegend — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 11, 2020

45 👀👀👀 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 11, 2020

Fun night watching #TheLastDance! I knew we pissed off Michael not talking to him during the 96 Series. But I didn’t know how much! He was always looking for an edge. More in our new “After the Dance” episode: Apple: https://t.co/KPXx1T7D0B Spotify: https://t.co/aPKOodmKBz pic.twitter.com/kmBN9T9aoX — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) May 11, 2020

I’m sorry he different 😭😭😭 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 11, 2020

Sinon, vous voulez voir des mères de joueurs ? Bon, bah, en v'là...

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and expecting mothers 💐 I’m grateful to have my #1 fan as my mom. I appreciate you and thank you for being the strongest woman I know..... Love you Mama! pic.twitter.com/BBnypyW90I — James Harden (@JHarden13) May 10, 2020

Even though I have alot to be thankful for. This day is always tough for me. Mom, I miss you. I know you are still sprinkling your blessings on me from heaven.Your guidance & love has help me become the man I am today. I love you. Thank you. #HappyMothersDay #CancerSucks pic.twitter.com/BMawJk5iXa — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day and Cheers to you ma! Thanks for the unconditional love. We are so thankful and we love you! Oh and thanks for raising bunch of knucklehead 😂😂😂 they never listen 😂 #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/23pc0MKGa5 — Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo) May 10, 2020

Happy Mothers Day Mama...💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/QkYGqKtH75 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) May 10, 2020

BLKWMN, happy mother’s day. I love you, thank you for everything you have done and continue to do! pic.twitter.com/gNHjO6CHwx — solomon hill. (@solohill) May 10, 2020