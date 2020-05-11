INSIDE : la réaction de LeBron et des NBAers devant The Last Dance, mais aussi des trucs débiles et des daronnes

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

Guillaume LarochePar Guillaume Laroche | Publié  | BasketSession.com / NEWS
Le label Mozart du pianiste exceptionnel (ou pas) : Vincent Poirier

Le trophée du taffeur INSIDE est pour Pau Gasol
T'es près pour ton retour aux Lakers gars !

Et le taffeur OUTSIDE qui frime : Justin Anderson
Combien de prises gros ?

La médaille Auchan du vendeur sans scrupule : Patrick Patterson
C'est quoi que tu nous vends Pat Pat au fait là ?

Le trophée Top Chef est pour Evan "couscous" Fournier

Le label JoeyStarr (option Ray Ban) du joyeuse fête des mères qui fait flipper : Bobby Portis

Le Mood chelou du jour est pour Bam Adebayo
Confinement un peu difficile gros ?

Le mec fier de ses sneakers qui flashent : Terry Rozier

Toutes les réactions devant les derniers épisodes de The Last Dance

Sinon, vous voulez voir des mères de joueurs ? Bon, bah, en v'là...

