INSIDE : Pierce, Millsap, Ingles, Kanter, bizarrerie, ennui et petit génie

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

BasketSession
Le trophée Enes Kanter du mec qui fait des tweets qui pèsent avec des mises en scène de fou est pour... Enes Kanter évidemment !

Le Trophée Top Chef du plat du jour est pour Paul Pierce
Il fait bien de bosser sur sa nutrition car quand il sera enfermé 3 semaines avec d'autres NBAers, ça risque de changer...

Le label JR Smith du craquage en confinement est pour Paul Millsap

L'ego trip du jour est pour Metta World Peace

Le label Giannis du Tiktok-fan bizarre est pour Jordan Clarkson

La perf' indoor du jour est pour ce petit champion de... 2 ans
14/15 ... oO

La photo coeur-avec-les-doigts du jour est pour Joe Ingles

L'entraînement hardcore du jour

Le flashback-kiff du moment est pour Donovan Mitchell

La médaille Tyronn Lue de la grosse chute est pour...

