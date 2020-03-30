Le trophée Enes Kanter du mec qui fait des tweets qui pèsent avec des mises en scène de fou est pour... Enes Kanter évidemment !

Le Trophée Top Chef du plat du jour est pour Paul Pierce

Il fait bien de bosser sur sa nutrition car quand il sera enfermé 3 semaines avec d'autres NBAers, ça risque de changer...

Le label JR Smith du craquage en confinement est pour Paul Millsap

Thinking about taking a trip. Where should go? A) Around the house B)End of driveway or C) to the mailbox? If Any good recommendations pic.twitter.com/mc0xYpOVDI — Paul Millsap (@Paulmillsap4) March 29, 2020

L'ego trip du jour est pour Metta World Peace

Fun game against my fave MJ. 19 year old metta and 40 year old MJ. pic.twitter.com/hb8sYOS3lY — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) March 28, 2020

Le label Giannis du Tiktok-fan bizarre est pour Jordan Clarkson

follow me on Tiktok, finally gave in!! haha pic.twitter.com/rEFJvlNenb — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) March 29, 2020

La perf' indoor du jour est pour ce petit champion de... 2 ans

14/15 ... oO

This 2-year-old’s shot is money. Little man went 14-15 💸 (via _mrs.graham/IG) pic.twitter.com/cCpD2Nq9RC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2020

La photo coeur-avec-les-doigts du jour est pour Joe Ingles

Daddy daughter hike ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2kqmjuojHF — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) March 29, 2020

L'entraînement hardcore du jour

My full stationary dribbling routine! 🎥 @KylieGelfand -click the link to see the whole videohttps://t.co/OUuh5a1v3R pic.twitter.com/VtCmg6Tjmn — Payton Pritchard (@fastpp3) March 29, 2020

Le flashback-kiff du moment est pour Donovan Mitchell

La médaille Tyronn Lue de la grosse chute est pour...