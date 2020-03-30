INSIDE : Pierce, Millsap, Ingles, Kanter, bizarrerie, ennui et petit génie
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
Le trophée Enes Kanter du mec qui fait des tweets qui pèsent avec des mises en scène de fou est pour... Enes Kanter évidemment !
Sad & True 🤷🏻♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/SOo0qbmJ8u
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 30, 2020
Le Trophée Top Chef du plat du jour est pour Paul Pierce
Il fait bien de bosser sur sa nutrition car quand il sera enfermé 3 semaines avec d'autres NBAers, ça risque de changer...
Breakfast anyone pic.twitter.com/kGSRywcxJd
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) March 30, 2020
Le label JR Smith du craquage en confinement est pour Paul Millsap
Thinking about taking a trip. Where should go? A) Around the house B)End of driveway or C) to the mailbox? If Any good recommendations pic.twitter.com/mc0xYpOVDI
— Paul Millsap (@Paulmillsap4) March 29, 2020
L'ego trip du jour est pour Metta World Peace
Fun game against my fave MJ. 19 year old metta and 40 year old MJ. pic.twitter.com/hb8sYOS3lY
— Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) March 28, 2020
Le label Giannis du Tiktok-fan bizarre est pour Jordan Clarkson
follow me on Tiktok, finally gave in!! haha pic.twitter.com/rEFJvlNenb
— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) March 29, 2020
La perf' indoor du jour est pour ce petit champion de... 2 ans
14/15 ... oO
This 2-year-old’s shot is money.
Little man went 14-15 💸
(via _mrs.graham/IG) pic.twitter.com/cCpD2Nq9RC
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2020
La photo coeur-avec-les-doigts du jour est pour Joe Ingles
Daddy daughter hike ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2kqmjuojHF
— Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) March 29, 2020
L'entraînement hardcore du jour
My full stationary dribbling routine!
-click the link to see the whole videohttps://t.co/OUuh5a1v3R pic.twitter.com/VtCmg6Tjmn
— Payton Pritchard (@fastpp3) March 29, 2020
Le flashback-kiff du moment est pour Donovan Mitchell
Wow!!!! Throwback!! @emmanuelmudiay https://t.co/mflwiMUOzm
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 30, 2020
La médaille Tyronn Lue de la grosse chute est pour...
Who are you dropping like this when we can hoop again? 😳
(via @jrnba) pic.twitter.com/WrkwkJRuvt
— WSLAM (@wslam) March 30, 2020