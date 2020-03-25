Le fils de Kenyon Martin se présente à la Draft 2020
Kenyon Martin Jr rêve de suivre les traces de son père et de faire carrière en NBA. Il a donc inscrit son nom à la prochaine Draft NBA.
Tel père, tel fils. C’est du moins tout le succès que l’on souhaite à Kenyon Martin Jr. Son paternel a joué en NBA pendant quinze ans et il espère désormais faire de même. L’ailier très athlétique s’est présenté à la Draft 2020 et l’a annoncé sur son compte Instagram. Le jeune homme ne jouait pas en NCAA cette saison mais à la IMG Academy, un institut qui propose une préparation sportive à la sortie du lycée. Il tournait à plus de 20 points et 8 rebonds par match.
View this post on Instagram
First, I would like to thank god for blessing me with the ability to play the game that I love. I would like to thank my family for being here every step of the way. I would also like to thank the coaching staff, the weight trainers, my teammates, and everyone at IMG who helped me through that chapter of my life. I appreciate everyone who has supported me and my decisions is up to this point. There was a lot of hate and doubt about my journey but I feel I’ve done what was best for me and now is the time to take the next step which is to Declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. It has been a lifelong dream of mine and I will continue to work day by day to prove to myself and everyone that this is where I belong. THE NEXT CHAPTER STARTS NOW LETS GET IT‼️
Kenyon Martin Sr avait été drafté en première position en 2000. Une carrière débuté aux Nets, où il a été une fois All-Star et a joué deux finales NBA (perdues) au côté de Jason Kidd. Il a notamment porté les couleurs des Nuggets puis des Knicks avec des passages express aux Clippers et aux Bucks. Son fils ne jouit pas de la même popularité. Il est plutôt pressenti pour être drafté au second tour.
Via ESPN