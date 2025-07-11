Votez pour votre 5 All-Time du Utah Jazz

Allez on touche bientôt au but, plus que quelques équipes

Comme d'habitude du Feeling avec ou sans mauvaise foi. Juste bien les classer de 1 à 5 SVP, bon vote !

 

PS: vous avez jusqu'à la fin du weekend pour : Jazz, Spurs et New Orleans (Hornets et Pelicans), ne loupez pas de session;)

Zlatko
Stockton
Malone
Hornacek
Maravich
Eaton
Samy B
1 Stockton
2 Malone
3 Gobert
4 Mitchell
5 Kirilenko
The_Viking67
1. Malone
2. Stockton
3. Maravitch
4. Eaton
5. Gobert
French flair
1.Karl Malone
2.John Stockton
3.Adrian Dantley
4.Donovan Mitchell
5.Rudy Gobert
Philippe Delacote
Malone
Stockton
Kirilenko
Mitchell
Gobert
Zeubi
1. Karl Malone
2. John Stockton
3. Pete Mzravitch
4. Mark Eaton
5. Jeff Hornacek
