Votez pour votre 5 All-Time du Utah Jazz

Allez on touche bientôt au but, plus que quelques équipes
Comme d'habitude du Feeling avec ou sans mauvaise foi. Juste bien les classer de 1 à 5 SVP, bon vote !
PS: vous avez jusqu'à la fin du weekend pour : Jazz, Spurs et New Orleans (Hornets et Pelicans), ne loupez pas de session;)
Malone
Hornacek
Maravich
Eaton
2 Malone
3 Gobert
4 Mitchell
5 Kirilenko
2. Stockton
3. Maravitch
4. Eaton
5. Gobert
2.John Stockton
3.Adrian Dantley
4.Donovan Mitchell
5.Rudy Gobert
Stockton
Kirilenko
Mitchell
Gobert
2. John Stockton
3. Pete Mzravitch
4. Mark Eaton
5. Jeff Hornacek