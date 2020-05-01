INSIDE : LeBron tease fort, Giannis philosophe sur Jordan, Meyers Leonard et sa bicoque à 3 millions
La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.
Le trophée du tweet inspirant est pour Giannis Antetokounmpo
My MJ takeaway from the Last Dance documentary is that chasing greatness is a life mission.
— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 1, 2020
Le mec qui résume parfaitement notre mentalité pendant le confinement : Bam Adebayo
Mood Pt. 49 pic.twitter.com/Mb6LrlFqse
— 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) May 1, 2020
La médaille du gros teaser est pour LeBron James
2021! 🐰🥕🎥🍿👑 pic.twitter.com/4pljFlGtvr
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 30, 2020
Le taffeur INSIDE du jour est Josh Okogie
Mais bon, c'est bien parce qu'on est le 1er mai, fête du travail oblige, les taffeurs se font rares...
Did I nail it? Go follow me on TikTok: jokogie https://t.co/QpwjcyGwem pic.twitter.com/0iG0apQQwc
— Josh Okogie (@CallMe_NonStop) April 30, 2020
Le label du gourmet sucré est pour Mario Hezonja
Impressive. No.1 so far.. 2. Pistachio (all time favorite) 3. French Vanilla.. which flavor next time?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/69vcAsQyKp
— Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) May 1, 2020
Le tweet Happy B-Day du jour aurait pu aller à James Harden
🎈Happy B-Day bro!!!!!!!! @trvisxx 🗣GO CRAZY!!! 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/MlOQae9lvq
— James Harden (@JHarden13) May 1, 2020
Mais, on va plutôt pencher pour celui-là...
Happy birthday Gigi ♥️
Miss you 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/A16heK9W80
— WSLAM (@wslam) May 1, 2020
Happy 14th, Gigi. pic.twitter.com/nVBob51OGG
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 1, 2020
La baraque dingue du jour est pour Meyers Leonard
Mais bon, c'était AVANT d'arriver à Miami. Sa nouvelle doit être bien mieux...
Want to live in @MeyersLeonard's old house? You can have it for just $3 million.
🔗https://t.co/GQwXKGaLiZ pic.twitter.com/grV6TaruT2
— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) May 1, 2020
Le trophée de la bonne joke entre Teammates est pour Tobias Harris
😂😂😂 @mikescott "we leaving you next game @MatisseThybulle " https://t.co/FjF0zyoJUD
— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) April 30, 2020
Le label Top Chef est pour Enes Kanter
Welcome to Kanter’s Kitchen 👨🏻🍳 pic.twitter.com/3juOf23KgP
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 30, 2020
La meilleure vidéo du jour est pour Rex Chapman
Respect au chien !
Every kid deserves to grow-up with a good pup.
Dogs, bruh...💪🐶😍😇❤️😏pic.twitter.com/eDPKQLE2W5
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 30, 2020
Souvenir !
Shannon Brown's monster block gave us the GOAT bench reaction. pic.twitter.com/Fxuc1I7igN
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2020
Allez, un autre
This @Larrydn22 poster on KD is still FILTHY pic.twitter.com/lBfGcRAAIn
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2020