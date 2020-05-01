INSIDE : LeBron tease fort, Giannis philosophe sur Jordan, Meyers Leonard et sa bicoque à 3 millions

La NBA est à l'arrêt, certains joueurs sont confinés, mais beaucoup continuent de nous divertir sur leurs réseaux sociaux. Petit tour d'horizon du meilleur du jour.

Le trophée du tweet inspirant est pour Giannis Antetokounmpo

Le mec qui résume parfaitement notre mentalité pendant le confinement : Bam Adebayo

La médaille du gros teaser est pour LeBron James

Le taffeur INSIDE du jour est Josh Okogie
Mais bon, c'est bien parce qu'on est le 1er mai, fête du travail oblige, les taffeurs se font rares...

Le label du gourmet sucré est pour Mario Hezonja

Le tweet Happy B-Day du jour aurait pu aller à James Harden

Mais, on va plutôt pencher pour celui-là...

La baraque dingue du jour est pour Meyers Leonard
Mais bon, c'était AVANT d'arriver à Miami. Sa nouvelle doit être bien mieux...

Le trophée de la bonne joke entre Teammates est pour Tobias Harris

Le label Top Chef est pour Enes Kanter

La meilleure vidéo du jour est pour Rex Chapman
Respect au chien !

Souvenir !

Allez, un autre

