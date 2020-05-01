INSIDE : LeBron tease fort, Giannis philosophe sur Jordan, Meyers Leonard et sa bicoque à 3 millions

Le trophée du tweet inspirant est pour Giannis Antetokounmpo

My MJ takeaway from the Last Dance documentary is that chasing greatness is a life mission. — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 1, 2020

Le mec qui résume parfaitement notre mentalité pendant le confinement : Bam Adebayo

La médaille du gros teaser est pour LeBron James

Le taffeur INSIDE du jour est Josh Okogie

Mais bon, c'est bien parce qu'on est le 1er mai, fête du travail oblige, les taffeurs se font rares...

Did I nail it? Go follow me on TikTok: jokogie https://t.co/QpwjcyGwem pic.twitter.com/0iG0apQQwc — Josh Okogie (@CallMe_NonStop) April 30, 2020

Le label du gourmet sucré est pour Mario Hezonja

Impressive. No.1 so far.. 2. Pistachio (all time favorite) 3. French Vanilla.. which flavor next time?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/69vcAsQyKp — Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) May 1, 2020

Le tweet Happy B-Day du jour aurait pu aller à James Harden

Mais, on va plutôt pencher pour celui-là...

Happy birthday Gigi ♥️ Miss you 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/A16heK9W80 — WSLAM (@wslam) May 1, 2020

La baraque dingue du jour est pour Meyers Leonard

Mais bon, c'était AVANT d'arriver à Miami. Sa nouvelle doit être bien mieux...

Want to live in @MeyersLeonard's old house? You can have it for just $3 million.

🔗https://t.co/GQwXKGaLiZ pic.twitter.com/grV6TaruT2 — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) May 1, 2020

Le trophée de la bonne joke entre Teammates est pour Tobias Harris

Le label Top Chef est pour Enes Kanter

Welcome to Kanter’s Kitchen 👨🏻‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/3juOf23KgP — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 30, 2020

La meilleure vidéo du jour est pour Rex Chapman

Respect au chien !

Every kid deserves to grow-up with a good pup. Dogs, bruh...💪🐶😍😇❤️😏pic.twitter.com/eDPKQLE2W5 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 30, 2020

Souvenir !

Shannon Brown's monster block gave us the GOAT bench reaction. pic.twitter.com/Fxuc1I7igN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2020

Allez, un autre