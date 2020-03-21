Jeremy Lin, Lance Stephenson : Un parfum de NBA… En Chine
Alors que le championnat chinois va reprendre, Jeremy Lin a déjà rejoint le pays. D’autres anciens joueurs NBA vont le suivre.
Il y aura bientôt du basket à la télévision. Enfin plutôt sur ordinateur en fait. Et à la condition de trouver un streaming pour apprécier la CBA. En effet, bonne nouvelle dans ce monde en crise : la Chine semble avoir jugulé l’épidémie de coronavirus. Du coup, le championnat local va bientôt reprendre. Une date a été fixée au 15 avril prochain. En attendant, les joueurs sont invités à retourner dans leurs équipes respectives. Ça concerne notamment 40 Américains, dont plusieurs anciens joueurs NBA. Parmi eux, Jeremy Lin, la tête d’affiche. L’ancienne star des Knicks est revenue à Pékin, où il observera une période de quarantaine de 14 jours avant de reprendre l’entraînement.
View this post on Instagram
Safely landed back in Beijing to finish out the CBA season! Excited to hoop again, but leaving the bay worried and with a heavy heart for the sick, the jobless and all those fighting fear, anxiety and stress over the unknown future. Shoutout to our medical staff in the 50 states for working tirelessly and everyone keep doing your part in slowing the virus! It's been an awesome 2 months camped out in the gym...basketball has never been more meaningful. The world needs basketball now more than ever. I still remember when I went through my toughest moments and worst injuries, you guys were there for me. I hope to return the favor. As all you beloved fans told me the day after my knee injury, keep fighting bc we're #NeverDone ❤️ #14dayquarantine #airportcouchesarenttoobad
Ty Lawson, Ekpe Udoh, Sonny Weems et de nombreux anciens NBAers sont eux aussi rentrés en Chine. Lance Stephenson a annoncé qu’il allait faire de même.