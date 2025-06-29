Votez pour votre 5 All-Time des Los Angeles Lakers Là il y a du lourd !!!! Comme d'habitude, c'est du feeling classez les moi juste svp de 1 à 5. Bon vote ! Exprimez-vous KobirdIl y a du lourd mais le 5 est évident (l'ordre c'est selon) 1-Magic 2- Kobe 3- KAJ 4- West 5-Shaq sur le banc Wilt, Mikan, Worthy, Gasol et Lebron29.06.2025 - 13:29Répondre 0 borenze1 Magic Johnson 2 Shaquille O'neal 3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 4 Kobe Bryant 5 Jerry West29.06.2025 - 13:27Répondre 0 Romain Hardet1 Kobe 2 Shaq 3 Pau Gasol 4 Magic 5 Kareem29.06.2025 - 13:23Répondre 0 Panier_balle1. Jack Nicholson 2. Matthiew Perry 3. Denzel Washington 4. Kendrick Lamar 5. Salma Hayek Et Michael B. Jordan en 6e homme.29.06.2025 - 13:10Répondre 0 david rault1kobe 2 magic 3 oneal 4 west 5 kareem29.06.2025 - 12:19Répondre 0 m.boutinCe commentaire est en cours de vérification.29.06.2025 - 11:41RépondreMathieu Fardel1- Magic 2- KAJ 3- Kobe 3- Jerry West 4- Shaq29.06.2025 - 11:24Répondre 0 Sergi Bacca1. Magic Johson 2. Kareem Abdul Jabbar 3. Kobe Bryant 4. Nick Van Exel 5. Pau Gasol29.06.2025 - 10:55Répondre 0 French flairUn peu comme les Celtics, dur de n'en citer que 5 : 1.Kobe Bryant 2.Magic Johnson 3.Jerry West 4.Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 5.Shaquille O'Neal Mais bon, dur dur d'écarter Baylor, LeBron, Worthy, Chamberlain et Mikan.29.06.2025 - 10:41Répondre 0 JuCe commentaire est en cours de vérification.29.06.2025 - 10:26RépondreDolo1 Magic 2 West 3 Kobe 4 Kareem 5 Shaq29.06.2025 - 08:33Répondre 0 philippe leroy1- Magic 2- KAJ 3- Kobe 3- Jerry West 4- Shaq29.06.2025 - 08:25Répondre 0 Shaï Mamou 1- Nick Van Exel 2- Magic Johnson 3- Kobe Bryant 4- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 5- Jerry West29.06.2025 - 07:44Répondre 1 Cyrille LamantVan exel? O Neil, Gasol, horry, whorty, byron scott, chamberlainDerek fi Tu es sérieux avec van exel29.06.2025 - 08:18Répondre 0 Shaï Mamou La consigne c'est les joueurs qu'on a personnellement aimé aux Lakers, pas les plus grands Lakers all time :)29.06.2025 - 09:19Répondre 5 Panier_balleEt sur un malentendu, je pense qu'il aurait quand même ses chances un dimanche matin sur les plauground de Chateauroux ce 5 là hein... ^^29.06.2025 - 13:03Répondre 0
