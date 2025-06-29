Votez pour votre 5 All-Time des Los Angeles Lakers

Là il y a du lourd !!!!

Comme d'habitude, c'est du feeling classez les moi juste svp de 1 à 5.

Bon vote !

Exprimez-vous
Kobird
Il y a du lourd mais le 5 est évident (l'ordre c'est selon)
1-Magic
2- Kobe
3- KAJ
4- West
5-Shaq

sur le banc Wilt, Mikan, Worthy, Gasol et Lebron
borenze
1 Magic Johnson
2 Shaquille O'neal
3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
4 Kobe Bryant
5 Jerry West
Romain Hardet
1 Kobe
2 Shaq
3 Pau Gasol
4 Magic
5 Kareem
Panier_balle
1. Jack Nicholson
2. Matthiew Perry
3. Denzel Washington
4. Kendrick Lamar
5. Salma Hayek

Et Michael B. Jordan en 6e homme.
david rault
1kobe
2 magic
3 oneal
4 west
5 kareem
m.boutin
Mathieu Fardel
1- Magic
2- KAJ
3- Kobe
3- Jerry West
4- Shaq
Sergi Bacca
1. Magic Johson
2. Kareem Abdul Jabbar
3. Kobe Bryant
4. Nick Van Exel
5. Pau Gasol
French flair
Un peu comme les Celtics, dur de n'en citer que 5 :

1.Kobe Bryant
2.Magic Johnson
3.Jerry West
4.Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
5.Shaquille O'Neal

Mais bon, dur dur d'écarter Baylor, LeBron, Worthy, Chamberlain et Mikan.
Ju
Dolo
1 Magic
2 West
3 Kobe
4 Kareem
5 Shaq
philippe leroy
1- Magic
2- KAJ
3- Kobe
3- Jerry West
4- Shaq
Shaï Mamou
1- Nick Van Exel
2- Magic Johnson
3- Kobe Bryant
4- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
5- Jerry West
Cyrille Lamant
Van exel?
O Neil, Gasol, horry, whorty, byron scott, chamberlainDerek fi
Tu es sérieux avec van exel
Shaï Mamou
La consigne c'est les joueurs qu'on a personnellement aimé aux Lakers, pas les plus grands Lakers all time :)
Panier_balle
Et sur un malentendu, je pense qu'il aurait quand même ses chances un dimanche matin sur les plauground de Chateauroux ce 5 là hein... ^^
